Zenylitics Announces Leadership Transition to Continue Accelerated Growth

DALLAS, May 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Zenylitics, a rapidly growing managed conversation intelligence firm, announced a planned leadership transition effective September 30, 2026.

Ken Pedersen, who has served as Chief Executive Officer since 2019, will move into the role of Chairman of the Board. Kyle Carter, co-founder and current Vice President of Customer Care and Delivery, will be appointed Chief Executive Officer. Alongside this transition, Shubham Upadhyay, who leads the company's delivery operations in Delhi, India, will be promoted to Vice President of Delivery.

The board of directors unanimously approved all three appointments as part of the company's long-term succession planning process.

A Transition Built on Established Momentum

Ken Pedersen has been central to building Zenylitics into a recognized services firm in the conversation intelligence space. As Chairman, his focus will shift to board leadership and long-term strategic direction while the executive team leads day-to-day operations.

"This transition is a natural evolution for our company," said Ken Pedersen, incoming Chairman of the Board. "We have built a strong leadership team, and Kyle has consistently demonstrated the operational excellence, strategic insight, and people-first leadership needed to guide Zenylitics into its next chapter."

Kyle Carter Steps Into the CEO Role

Kyle Carter has been with Zenylitics since its founding, contributing directly to customer acquisition, client delivery, and the development of the company's capabilities in India. Over the past year, he has also led the internal development of Zenylitics' proprietary executive briefing tool, Dossier™, an AI-enabled system that analyzes customer interaction data and delivers condensed audio and visual intelligence briefings to executive teams.

"I am honored to step into the CEO role and build on the foundation we have created together," said Kyle Carter, incoming Chief Executive Officer. "With our leadership team, our track record in the market, and our partnerships in the conversation intelligence space, we are well-positioned to keep delivering results for our customers, partners, and employees."

Shubham Upadhyay Promoted to Vice President of Delivery

Shubham Upadhyay, based in Delhi, India, has built and managed Zenylitics' analyst organization, which supports client programs across multiple languages including English, Spanish, German, and French. His promotion to Vice President of Delivery reflects the growing role that delivery capability and operational scale play in the firm's client work.

About Zenylitics

Zenylitics is a managed conversation intelligence firm founded in 2017. The company helps organizations extract business intelligence from customer interaction data through a combination of AI-enabled speech analytics, dedicated analyst expertise, and structured program management. Zenylitics was named CallMiner Impact Partner of the Year in 2024 and 2025 and operates a subsidiary in Delhi, India.

For more information, visit zenylitics.com or contact [email protected].

Contact:

Zenylitics

***@zenylitics.com

PRLog ID: www.prlog.org/13148808

SOURCE Zenylitics