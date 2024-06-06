Zenyth Partners Announces Investment in LifeCare Home Health Family

NEW YORK, June 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Zenyth Partners ("Zenyth") announced that it has made an investment in LifeCare Home Health Family ("LifeCare" or the "Company"), a leading home health provider, in partnership with its management team.

Headquartered in Irving, TX, LifeCare provides skilled home health and private duty care through 10 affiliated branches spanning Texas, Florida and Nevada. LifeCare is distinguished by its exceptional clinical quality and patient outcomes, as evidenced by its average Quality of Patient Care Star Rating of 4.8 out of 5.0 across branches.1 Through this new partnership, the Company plans to expand within and beyond its current footprint and also broaden its service lines to support a comprehensive, integrated continuum of post-acute care offerings.

"We're thrilled to partner with the Zenyth team, who we have known for over 5 years now," said Dean Alverson, Chief Executive Officer of LifeCare. "We're proud of the success we've had to date and are excited at the prospect of what we can achieve with the resources and expertise that Zenyth brings to bear."

"LifeCare stood out to us on the basis of its experienced management team, track record of same-store sales growth and commitment to clinical quality," said Rob Feuer, Managing Partner of Zenyth. "We are excited to partner with Dean and team to support the Company in its next chapter of growth."

"Our partnership with LifeCare represents the realization of a years-long thesis in the post-acute care space," said Tim Abbot, Principal of Zenyth. "We're impressed by the differentiated clinical outcomes that LifeCare has been able to sustain and believe that, on that basis, the Company is optimally positioned for continued success as the industry increasingly rewards sophisticated agencies that provide the highest-quality care and a superior patient experience."

Brentwood Capital Advisors and Holland & Knight served as financial and legal advisors, respectively, to LifeCare. Edgemont Partners and Alston & Bird served as financial and legal advisors, respectively, to Zenyth.

About LifeCare Home Health Family

LifeCare Home Health Family is a leading provider of skilled home health and private duty care. Headquartered in Irving, TX, LifeCare currently operates through 10 affiliated branches spanning Texas, Florida and Nevada. For more information, please visit www.lchhfamily.com.

About Zenyth Partners

Zenyth Partners is a distinct, highly operationally focused and thesis-oriented investment firm with over $1bn of AUM focused exclusively on building healthcare companies from early stages into leading platforms. Zenyth partners with entrepreneurs, clinicians, and operators that share similar values, seeking to create differentiated healthcare organizations that support patients, providers, payors, and the community at large. For more information, please visit www.zenythpartners.com.

This press release is being published for informational purposes only regarding Zenyth Advisors, LLC. One should not assume an investment in the Company was or will be profitable. All facts, opinions, estimates and forecasts of future performance are based on information as of the date of this press release and are subject to change. Certain information contained in this press release constitutes "forward-looking statements," which can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may," "will," "should," "expect," "anticipate," "target," "project," "estimate," "intend," "continue," "plan" or "believe," or the negatives thereof or other variations thereon or comparable terminology. Due to various risks and uncertainties, actual events or results may differ materially from those reflected or contemplated in such forward-looking statements. Zenyth has not vetted the Company's website and Zenyth's provision of the Company's website link should not be considered an endorsement of the information presented therein.

1 As of April 2024, per Strategic Healthcare Programs database

SOURCE Zenyth Partners