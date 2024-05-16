Zeolyst International Announces Start Up of New Laboratory Pyrolysis Reactor for Advanced Recycling of Plastic Waste

MALVERN, Pa., May 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Zeolyst International, an Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE: ECVT) joint venture that is a leading producer of zeolites ("Zeolyst"), is proud to announce the successful commissioning of its new laboratory scale thermal pyrolysis reactor and cutting-edge analytical equipment for advanced recycling of plastic waste applications.

In November 2023, Ecovyst held its investor day announcing the highly anticipated launch of Zeolyst's Opal Infinity™ zeolite products for plastic recycling. The new thermal pyrolysis reactor mimics the process for advanced plastic recycling, enabling the Zeolyst team to develop and optimize zeolite-based advanced materials to improve the efficiency and effectiveness of plastic recycling.

The investment is located at Ecovyst's technical center at Conshohocken, PA, where approximately 45 scientists and technicians specialize in partnering with customers to develop advanced materials and catalysts based on zeolites and silicas. The site already houses laboratories and pilot demonstration units along with polymerization testing equipment for Ecovyst's AlphaPol™ polyethylene catalysts.

"With growing consumer demand for plastics, addressing plastic pollution is crucial for a healthier planet. Zeolyst International has been at the forefront of innovation for over 35 years. Advanced recycling technologies play a pivotal role in solving this challenge and contribute to a sustainable future," said Kurt Bitting, Chief Executive Officer of Ecovyst. "This new investment reinforces Zeolyst's commitment to plastic circularity and is a key enabler for the continued development of the Opal Infinity™ zeolite product portfolio," Mr. Bitting added.

Lucy Innes, General Manager for Zeolyst International, highlighted "We work closely with customers to develop new zeolite-based advanced materials and catalysts, moving from lab to pilot to full scale production with quality, value and speed as our key focus. Advancements are needed to improve the cost effectiveness of plastic recycling, and we are in a unique position to develop solutions with our customers. Our Opal Infinity™ zeolites improve the efficiency of thermal processes and have the ability to fine tune product distributions generated in downstream processes, thereby creating significant value for the processors of plastic wastes."

ABOUT ECOVYST INC. AND ZEOLYST INTERNATIONAL

Ecovyst Inc. and subsidiaries is a leading integrated and innovative global provider of advanced materials, specialty catalysts and services. We support customers globally through our strategically located network of manufacturing facilities. We believe that our products and services contribute to improving the sustainability of the environment.

We have two uniquely positioned specialty businesses: Ecoservices provides sulfuric acid recycling to the North American refining industry for the production of alkylate and provides on-purpose virgin sulfuric acid for water treatment, mining, and industrial applications; and Advanced Materials & Catalysts provides finished silica catalysts, catalyst supports and functionalized silicas necessary to produce high performing plastics and to enable sustainable chemistry, and through its Zeolyst joint venture, innovates and supplies specialty zeolites used in catalysts that support the production of renewable fuels, remove nitrogen oxides from diesel engine emissions, and that are broadly applied in refining and petrochemical processes.

For more information, see the Ecovyst website at https://www.ecovyst.com and the Zeolyst website at https://www.zeolyst.com.

