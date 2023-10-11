Zeolyst International Unveils New Brand Names for its Product Portfolio

MALVERN, Pa., Oct. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Zeolyst International, an Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE: ECVT) joint venture that is a leading producer of zeolites ("Zeolyst"), is proud to announce the launch of its branded product portfolio. With a four-decade legacy in zeolite development and manufacturing, Zeolyst continues to innovate sustainable solutions to meet the evolving needs of numerous industries, including renewable fuels, refining, automotive and advanced recycling.

Key highlights of the product portfolio brands include:

Opal Renew™: A range of zeolite products that enable renewable fuels production, through catalytic dewaxing essential to the production of renewable diesel and oligomerization of alcohols, a key enabler to produce sustainable aviation fuels. Opal Infinity™: Customized zeolite technologies that enable efficient catalyzed pyrolysis for the emerging advanced recycling of mixed plastic wastes. Opal Pure™: Zeolites designed to enable clean air applications, including emission control for diesel vehicle pollutants via catalytic reduction of NOx (Nitrogen Oxides) and adsorption of volatile organic compounds. Opal Blue™: Leveraging Zeolyst's innovative and rapid scale up capabilities to tailor the properties of zeolites, these products provide new and innovative solutions enabling clean water technologies.

"Our Opal brands showcase Zeolyst's commitment to driving advancements across zeolite catalysis and adsorption for a greener, more sustainable future." said Lucy Innes, Commercial VP & General Manager. "Together with our customers, we continuously innovate to deliver solutions that address the pressing challenges and opportunities of our time. We look forward to further partnering with customers and industry stakeholders to make a difference," Ms. Innes said.

