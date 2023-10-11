Zeolyst International Unveils New Brand Names for its Product Portfolio

News provided by

Ecovyst Inc.

11 Oct, 2023, 09:00 ET

MALVERN, Pa., Oct. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Zeolyst International, an Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE: ECVT) joint venture that is a leading producer of zeolites ("Zeolyst"), is proud to announce the launch of its branded product portfolio. With a four-decade legacy in zeolite development and manufacturing, Zeolyst continues to innovate sustainable solutions to meet the evolving needs of numerous industries, including renewable fuels, refining, automotive and advanced recycling.

Key highlights of the product portfolio brands include:

Continue Reading
Zeolyst International logo
Zeolyst International logo

  1. Opal Renew™: A range of zeolite products that enable renewable fuels production, through catalytic dewaxing essential to the production of renewable diesel and oligomerization of alcohols, a key enabler to produce sustainable aviation fuels. 
  2. Opal Infinity™: Customized zeolite technologies that enable efficient catalyzed pyrolysis for the emerging advanced recycling of mixed plastic wastes.
  3. Opal Pure™: Zeolites designed to enable clean air applications, including emission control for diesel vehicle pollutants via catalytic reduction of NOx (Nitrogen Oxides) and adsorption of volatile organic compounds.
  4. Opal Blue™: Leveraging Zeolyst's innovative and rapid scale up capabilities to tailor the properties of zeolites, these products provide new and innovative solutions enabling clean water technologies.

"Our Opal brands showcase Zeolyst's commitment to driving advancements across zeolite catalysis and adsorption for a greener, more sustainable future." said Lucy Innes, Commercial VP & General Manager. "Together with our customers, we continuously innovate to deliver solutions that address the pressing challenges and opportunities of our time. We look forward to further partnering with customers and industry stakeholders to make a difference," Ms. Innes said.

About Ecovyst Inc. and Zeolyst International:

Ecovyst Inc. and subsidiaries is a leading integrated and innovative global provider of specialty catalysts and services. We support customers globally through our strategically located network of manufacturing facilities. We believe that our products, which are predominantly inorganic, and services contribute to improving the sustainability of the environment.

We have two uniquely positioned specialty businesses: Ecoservices provides sulfuric acid recycling to the North American refining industry for the production of alkylate and provides on-purpose virgin sulfuric acid for water treatment, mining, and industrial applications; and Catalyst Technologies provides finished silica catalysts and catalyst supports necessary to produce high strength and high stiffness plastics and, through its Zeolyst joint venture (a 50/50 joint venture with Shell Catalysts & Technologies), supplies zeolites used to manufacture catalysts used across applications including petrochemical refining, sustainable fuel production, emission control systems and plastic circularity. For more information, see the Ecovyst website at https://www.ecovyst.com and the Zeolyst website at https://www.zeolyst.com.

Ecovyst Investor Contact:
Gene Shiels
(484) 617 1225
[email protected]

SOURCE Ecovyst Inc.

Also from this source

Ecovyst Inc. to Host 2023 Investor Day

Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE: ECVT) ("Ecovyst"), a leading integrated and innovative provider of specialty catalysts and services today announced that it will...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Chemical

Image1

Chemical

Image1

Utilities

Image1

New Products & Services

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.