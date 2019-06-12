ZeOmega Achieves EHNAC Health Information Service Providers Privacy & Security (HISP P&S) Accreditation

PLANO, Texas, June 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ZeOmega, the nation's leading provider of technology-enabled population health solutions, announced today it has achieved full accreditation with the Health Information Service Providers Privacy & Security (HISP P&S) program from the Electronic Healthcare Network Accreditation Commission (EHNAC). EHNAC's HISP P&S accreditation recognizes excellence in health data processing and transactions and ensures compliance with HIPAA Privacy and Security provisions.

Through EHNAC's comprehensive third-party review, ZeOmega was evaluated in areas of privacy and security, technical performance; business practices and organizational resources as it relates to Directed exchange participants. In addition, EHNAC reviewed the organization's process of managing and transferring protected health information and determined that the organization meets or exceeds all EHNAC criteria and industry standards.

"The ability to provide critical third-party oversight of Trust Entities responsible for managing the digital credentials used by directed exchange users, including the private keys of participants, and for handling health information in a manner that is consistent with privacy and security laws such as HIPAA, is crucial in today's healthcare environment where the threat of attack or breach are all too real," said EHNAC Executive Director Lee Barrett. "By achieving HISP P&S accreditation, ZeOmega has demonstrated to existing and prospective stakeholders a trust and confidence that customer data will be managed with integrity and effectiveness."

"Earning this accreditation is critical to the ongoing success of ZeOmega's clients and partners," said Sam Rangaswamy, Founder and CEO at ZeOmega. "We take our role as a trusted steward of information seriously. EHNAC HISP P&S recognition acknowledges our unwavering commitment to the highest standards for security and compliance."

About ZeOmega

ZeOmega empowers health plans and other risk-bearing organizations with the industry's leading technology for simplifying population health management. Founded in 2001, ZeOmega supports more than 30 million lives with utilization management, case management, disease management, and analytics capabilities across the Jiva platform. Clients experience workflow excellence and proven results thanks to the system's stand-out integration capabilities, interoperability, superior clinical content, and powerful rules engine. To learn more, visit www.zeomega.com.

About EHNAC

The Electronic Healthcare Network Accreditation Commission (EHNAC) is a voluntary, self-governing standards development organization (SDO) established to develop standard criteria and accredit organizations that electronically exchange healthcare data. These entities include accountable care organizations, data registries, electronic health networks, EPCS vendors, e-prescribing solution providers, financial services firms, health information exchanges, health information service providers, management service organizations, medical billers, outsourced service providers, payers, practice management system vendors and third-party administrators. The Commission is an authorized HITRUST CSF Assessor, making it the only organization with the ability to provide both EHNAC accreditation and HITRUST CSF certification.

EHNAC was founded in 1993 and is a tax-exempt 501(c)(6) nonprofit organization. Guided by peer evaluation, the EHNAC accreditation process promotes quality service, innovation, cooperation and open competition in healthcare. To learn more, visit www.ehnac.org , contact info@ehnac.org , or follow us on Twitter , LinkedIn and YouTube .

