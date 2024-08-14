ZeOmega Integrates Wolters Kluwer's UpToDate Solution, Enhancing Payer Care Management with Award-Winning Content

New Integration Delivers Expert Content to Improve Member Experience and Drive Measurable Outcomes for Payers

PLANO, Texas, Aug. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ZeOmega ®, the leading population health management organization, today announced that its Jiva Member Engagement Navigator platform now integrates with Wolters Kluwer's UpToDate® member education solutions. This integration combines both companies' award-winning solutions to equip health plans with the highest-quality member education materials and programs that enhance member experience, improve performance, and drive measurable outcomes such as increased member retention and workflow efficiency.

Member education is a longstanding challenge for health plans, with 51% of insured adults reporting difficulty understanding aspects of their health coverage. By leveraging inclusive educational content, ZeOmega aims to bridge this gap, giving its health plan clients tools to reach members with important clinical information. This streamlined communication approach will improve members' experiences and trust in their health plans while strengthening payer-provider relationships.

"We are excited to welcome Wolters Kluwer into our digital partner ecosystem," said Suhas Ramachandra, Vice President of Product Strategy and Innovation at ZeOmega. "This collaboration enhances digital member engagement by providing health plan members with access to accurate, evidence-based clinical content, empowering all healthcare constituents to make informed decisions and ultimately drive better health outcomes."

The UpToDate suite includes world-class educational content for members and is highly regarded for its empathetic communication, with videos, leaflets, and multimedia resources featuring diverse voices and animations that simplify complex topics. ZeOmega clients' care management staff can now access these materials from within their workflows, receive customized recommendations for members based on their profiles, browse the full library of materials and "favorite" those most relevant, and see how members interacted with content to inform future engagement pathways.

"Integrating our UpToDate suite of member education solutions in the Jiva platform will unlock tremendous value for commercial payers," said Chris Sullivan, Vice President, Commercial Segment at Wolters Kluwer Health. "Our award-winning educational content drives measurable ROI for care management teams by improving member engagement and experience while reducing friction between payers and providers."

"Our collaboration with Wolters Kluwer represents a significant advancement in delivering premier educational content to our clients' members," said Sandra Hewett, Chief Nursing Officer at ZeOmega. "By integrating UpToDate's evidence-based resources into our Jiva platform, we are setting a new standard for timely and effective communication. This partnership empowers plans and members alike, ensuring they have access to the best possible information to make informed decisions and achieve superior health outcomes."

ZeOmega and Wolters Kluwer Health have both won Best in KLAS® recognition from KLAS Research in the past 18 months, demonstrating customer satisfaction and a proven ability to drive outcomes.

About ZeOmega

ZeOmega empowers health plans and other risk-bearing organizations with the industry's leading technology for simplifying population health management. Clients using ZeOmega's Jiva Healthcare Enterprise Management Platform experience superior workflow and proven results due to exceptional integration capabilities, unmatched clinical content, and a powerful rules engine. With deep domain expertise and a comprehensive understanding of population health challenges, ZeOmega serves as a true partner for clients with personalized deployment and delivery models. By consistently exceeding customer expectations and project benchmarks, ZeOmega has earned a reputation for being proactive, reliable, and dedicated to improving the health of its clients' members. ZeOmega was named Best in KLAS for Payer Care Management Solutions in 2024, 2023, and 2022. Founded in 2001, ZeOmega is privately held and headquartered in Plano, Texas. Visit the ZeOmega website at www.zeomega.com.

ZeOmega and Jiva are registered trademarks or trademarks of ZeOmega, Inc. or its subsidiaries in the United States and other countries. Other marks or brands may be claimed as the property of others.

SOURCE ZeOmega