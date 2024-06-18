ZeOmega Launches HealthFeed SMS Texting for Enhanced Member Engagement

Integration of HealthFeed into Jiva Member Engagement Navigator enhances communication channels for real-time, personalized engagement, driving better health outcomes and reducing costs

PLANO, Texas, June 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ZeOmega, the leading population health management organization, today launched an integration with HealthFeed, a multi-channel member engagement platform, to deliver critical information, reminders, and personalized messages directly to health plan members' mobile devices. This integration enhances ZeOmega's Jiva Member Engagement Navigator with Jiva SMS Text, a TCPA and HIPAA-compliant feature designed to reach high-risk and high-cost member cohorts, ultimately improving engagement and fostering proactive care management.

65% of U.S. adults feel managing healthcare is "overwhelming" and "time-consuming" and engaging members in their healthcare poses a persistent challenge for many health plans. While health-related mobile apps aim to alleviate these hurdles, individuals are reluctant to add more to their devices' volume of applications. ZeOmega's integration with HealthFeed enables plans to reach members in real-time, through the convenience of texting, without requiring them to open and manage another mobile app.

Leveraging SMS texting within a closed-loop referral system provides instant and reliable communication, ensuring accessibility and inclusivity for all patients – including those with challenging social determinants of health – and achieves higher engagement rates compared to other communication methods.

"We are excited to integrate the HealthFeed Texting Solution into ZeOmega's Jiva Member Engagement Navigator, expanding our digital health ecosystem with more user-friendly solutions," said Suhas Ramachandra, VP, Product Strategy & Innovations at ZeOmega. "This partnership helps our customers deliver the right message to the right member at the right time, positively addressing social determinants of health and driving better outcomes in a cost-effective manner."

Other notable features and benefits of ZeOmega's integration with HealthFeed SMS Text include:

Automation and tracking : This feature streamlines batch messaging and monitors engagement by triggering messages based on configured rules to enhance the efficiency and effectiveness of communication campaigns.

: This feature streamlines batch messaging and monitors engagement by triggering messages based on configured rules to enhance the efficiency and effectiveness of communication campaigns. Clinical intelligence integration : By analyzing comprehensive member data and identifying high-risk populations, this feature enables tailored interventions that support the shift towards value-based care, leading to more effective, evidence-based decision-making.

: By analyzing comprehensive member data and identifying high-risk populations, this feature enables tailored interventions that support the shift towards value-based care, leading to more effective, evidence-based decision-making. Enhanced Member Engagement: The Jiva Member Engagement Navigator suite, including Jiva SMS Text, empowers healthcare organizations to deliver personalized care experiences, delivering messages in the member's preferred language and channel, improving health outcomes and member satisfaction.

These capabilities allow healthcare teams to leverage an effective outreach channel directly from within their workflows, sending reminders and notifications, and embedding deep links to portals, applications, and educational materials.

"ZeOmega's Member Engagement Navigator is a game-changer for automated omnichannel member engagement," said Sai Ganesamoorthi, CEO of HealthFeed. "By combining these two best of breed solutions, ZeOmega can offer its customers a tool that will instantly improve member engagement and empower members to be more proactive about their care – a true win for all healthcare constituents."

"HealthFeed's SMS texting platform was the clear choice to enhance our care management portfolio," said Matt Adamson, VP of Product Planning, ZeOmega. "We're excited to supercharge our customers' care management initiatives through this integration."

ZeOmega's integration with HealthFeed marks a significant advancement in member engagement through innovative technology. Health plans interested in leveraging this new feature can visit here.

About HealthFeed

HealthFeed is a multichannel, patient engagement platform from Velocitos, Inc. that helps healthcare entities build interactive, real-time and patient specific digital health experiences that improve overall health outcomes of their patient populations. The platform is abstracted in the form of easy to integrate APIs, SDKs, widgets, plugins that customers can include within their patient engagement infrastructure to increase the overall efficacy of their existing patient engagement investments & build out. For more information about HealthFeed, visit www.healthfeed.com.

About ZeOmega

ZeOmega empowers health plans and other risk-bearing organizations with the industry's leading technology for simplifying population health management. Clients using ZeOmega's Jiva Healthcare Enterprise Management Platform experience superior workflow and proven results due to exceptional integration capabilities, unmatched clinical content, and a powerful rules engine. With deep domain expertise and a comprehensive understanding of population health challenges, ZeOmega serves as a true partner for clients with personalized deployment and delivery models. By consistently exceeding customer expectations and project benchmarks, ZeOmega has earned a reputation for being proactive, reliable, and dedicated to improving the health of its clients' members. ZeOmega was named Best in KLAS for Payer Care Management Solutions in 2023 and 2022. Founded in 2001, ZeOmega is privately held and headquartered in Plano, Texas. Visit the ZeOmega website at www.zeomega.com.

ZeOmega and Jiva are registered trademarks or trademarks of ZeOmega, Inc. or its subsidiaries in the United States and other countries. Other marks or brands may be claimed as the property of others.

SOURCE ZeOmega