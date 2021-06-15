ZeOmega® "Leading" with Highest Score of All Vendors Reviewed in KLAS's "Payer Care Management 2021 Performance Report"

PLANO, Texas, June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- KLAS Research has cited Jiva—ZeOmega's industry-leading population health management (PHM) platform—as leading the payer arena for superior configurability, ease of use, APIs, integration, and client support. The full report can be read here.

The KLAS report states, "Customers of high performer ZeOmega report the vendor's strong integration, configurability, and ease of use have helped them improve automation and gain cost savings." A quality analyst described to KLAS, "Jiva is superior to other systems because we can configure so much ourselves and really make it ours…The ability to configure the system to our own needs is what sets it apart from other platforms. We don't have any process that is currently outstanding that we can't do. We have been able to make every process that we have created work."

"Most respondents also praise the solution's APIs, which they say facilitate good integration with other systems," the report continues. "Overall, organizations get the outcomes they were expecting from their use of the system. A senior VP was quoted as saying, 'When I first got my job, the organizational leadership said we had to prove that ZeOmega was the right choice by having a 30% increase in productivity. I have to say that we actually blew through that percentage goal. When I got the results, I took them straight to the leadership. I couldn't ask for more tangible outcomes than what we got.'" Respondents also share excitement about the upcoming version's dashboards while the Vendor Overview section of the report summarizers customer feedback about Jiva in this way: "Strong technology that is flexible and configurable. Serves commercial, Medicare, Medicaid, and ACOs."

The report speaks to the dedication and innovation of ZeOmega to reach beyond current PHM standards. ZeOmega empowers health plans and other risk-bearing organizations by simplifying population health management. Jiva's modular capabilities support a holistic and seamless, person-centric approach to care delivery. Profoundly intelligent yet easy-to-use, Jiva houses every tool and resource an organization might need to accomplish value-based care—all contained within a single, highly-scalable platform.

Beyond Jiva's capabilities, customers also reported satisfaction with the professionalism of ZeOmega's experts. Not only did Jiva's robust capabilities shine, but the team behind Jiva—those who are out in the field collaborating face-to-face with payers—received excellent reviews as well. The report further states, "Customers generally see ZeOmega as responsive when it comes to support needs."

"We're delighted to read the wonderful things our clients are saying about Jiva," says Sada Rai, President of ZeOmega. "Being so well reviewed in the report only strengthens our responsibility and passion to continue this path of service excellence."

To learn more about Jiva's industry-leading capabilities, visit https://www.zeomega.com/solutions-jiva/.

