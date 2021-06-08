ZeOmega Names Dr. David J. Sand Chief Medical Officer

PLANO, Texas, June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ZeOmega Inc., the nation's leading provider of technology-enabled population health solutions, announced today they have named David J. Sand, M.D., M.B.A., as Chief Medical Officer (CMO).

Dr. Sand brings substantial experience to the role of CMO for ZeOmega, having served as CMO previously with multiple organizations. Dr. Sand has provided key insight to organizations throughout his career including start-ups, established and turn-around Medicare and Medicaid health plans, program-integrity companies, and vendors to CMS. Dr. Sand has demonstrated success in the areas of care management, finance, MLR management, risk adjustment and management, data analytics and medical management platforms, healthcare coordination, fraud waste and abuse, utilization management, and peer review. He also brings extensive expertise in network development, policy development, and provider credentialing and education.

"Dr. Sand is a phenomenal addition to our team," says Sam Rangaswamy, Founder and CEO for ZeOmega. "He's achieved so much already in his lifetime, everything from being a prominent otolaryngologist-head and neck surgeon to leading Anthem's ODAG/CDAG/SARAG audit to the best score of all major payors in recent past, and even selecting and successfully implementing an enterprise medical management platform in 90 days. He is the type of doctor who intimately understands how the healthcare system works, is dedicated to providing quality care, and craves improvement across the board. Dr. Sand's thought leadership will be invaluable to informing and supporting our innovation pathway. His contributions will solidify our mission of empowering health plans and other risk-bearing organizations to deliver integrated, whole-person health management."

Dr. Sand received his Bachelor of Science and M.D. degrees from Brown University in Providence, RI, and his M.B.A. with honors from Regis University in Denver, CO. He served his surgical internship at Pennsylvania Hospital in Philadelphia and his otolaryngology residency at Temple University Hospital in Philadelphia. After dedicating 12 years to a solo clinical practice, he transitioned to become the chief medical officer of Permedion, a URAC-accredited IRO in Ohio and HMS, a national program integrity vendor to 46 different state Medicaid agencies and the CMS. Dr. Sand has served as chief medical officer in multiple Medicare Advantage and Medicaid health plans. Most recently he was CMO of Care N' Care, a provider-owned Medicare Advantage Plan in Texas, and as the national CMO for Medicare for Anthem BCBS. Dr. Sand has participated on the Board of the National Association of Independent Review Organizations; the American Diabetes Association; and has been a Fellow of the American College of Surgeons, the American Institute of Healthcare Quality, the Institute of Medicine of Chicago, and the American Academy of Facial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery. He has also spoken nationally on fraud waste and abuse, palliative, end-of-life care, and care-quality improvement.

About ZeOmega

ZeOmega empowers health plans and other risk-bearing organizations with the industry's leading technology for simplifying population health management. Clients using the Jiva platform experience workflow excellence and proven results thanks to the system's stand-out integration capabilities, superior clinical content, and powerful rules engine. With deep domain expertise and a comprehensive understanding of population health challenges, ZeOmega serves as a true partner for clients, offering flexible deployment and delivery models. By consistently meeting customer expectations and project benchmarks, ZeOmega has earned a reputation for responsiveness and reliability. Visit the ZeOmega website at www.zeomega.com.

