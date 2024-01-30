ZeOmega Partners With Datycs to Digitize Faxed Documents and Automate Healthcare Data Workflows

Engagement With Clinical AI/NLP Company Enables Health Plans to Optimize Overall Prior Authorization Processes and Garner Deeper Insights into Utilization, Efficiencies

PLANO, Texas, Jan. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ZeOmega ®, the leading population health management organization, today announced its partnership with Datycs, a leading provider of clinical AI/Natural Language Processing (NLP) solutions, to automate converting unstructured data from faxed documents into standardized, interoperable, and actionable information. The collaboration will help health plans garner insights that will drive improvements in member care, provider and payer workflows, and overall efficiency.

Faxes are a Utilization Management (UM) bottleneck for health plans, particularly when it comes to critical processes such as prior authorization that must meet new turnaround time requirements. Manually reviewing requests and relying on the human eye to decipher handwritten notes and diverse document formats is time-consuming, but with automation, organizations can eliminate challenges like backlogs, delays, and errors that impact care and reimbursement.

"This partnership with Datycs supports ZeOmega's mission to provide our clients with the latest, most efficient tools to meet their goals across the care management spectrum," said Tony Sheng, VP, Interoperability Solutions, ZeOmega. "This fax processing capability paired with our HealthUnity Smart Authorization Gateway provides a digital onramp for providers and payers to meet the CMS mandates for administrative burden reduction, ensuring a seamless provider experience by supporting electronic prior authorization across multiple channels using evolving FHIR standards."

AI and NLP can mine data from a variety of formats and extrapolate valuable insights with great accuracy, ultimately reducing administrative burden and enabling healthcare professionals to allocate more time to critical member interactions. Digitizing faxed documents and applying these technologies to interpret content will help ZeOmega's clients operate more efficiently and achieve greater cost-savings, member satisfaction, utilization of resources, and effectiveness of services.

"ZeOmega's Utilization Management solution integration with our epitomi platform drives real impact for payers by enabling them to improve quality of care, and provider and member experiences," said Srini Rao, CEO, Datycs.

"We are very enthusiastic about our collaboration with Datycs and anticipate engaging in innovative teamwork," said Suhas Ramachandra, VP, Product, Strategy, and Innovations, ZeOmega. "Such partnerships harmonize seamlessly with ZeOmega's partner ecosystem, enabling us to deliver top-tier solutions and further emphasize our dedication to excellence and value."

About Datycs

With over a decade of experience, Datycs is a leader in enhancing operational efficiency for health plans and health systems. At the heart of their approach is a commitment to innovation, leveraging advanced Natural Language Processing (NLP) and Machine Learning (ML) technologies to navigate the complexities of unstructured healthcare data.

Datycs' epitomi platform seamlessly integrates this critical information with other data sources, including electronic health records, claims, and diverse administrative and social databases. The result is a suite of analytics and actionable insights that streamline multiple workflows including quality measures, risk adjustment, utilization management, and cancer registry reporting.

About ZeOmega

ZeOmega empowers health plans and other risk-bearing organizations with the industry's leading technology for simplifying population health management. Clients using ZeOmega's Jiva Healthcare Enterprise Management Platform experience superior workflow and proven results due to exceptional integration capabilities, unmatched clinical content, and a powerful rules engine. With deep domain expertise and a comprehensive understanding of population health challenges, ZeOmega serves as a true partner for clients with personalized deployment and delivery models. By consistently exceeding customer expectations and project benchmarks, ZeOmega has earned a reputation for being proactive, reliable, and dedicated to improving the health of its clients' members. ZeOmega was named Best in KLAS for Payer Care Management Solutions in 2023 and 2022. Founded in 2001, ZeOmega is privately held and headquartered in Plano, Texas. Visit the ZeOmega website at www.zeomega.com.

