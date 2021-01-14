Zeos Global Named As CES 2021 Innovation Awards Honoree

DAYTON, N.J., Jan. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Zeos Global today announced that it has been named a CES® 2021 Innovation Awards Honoree for its ZEOS Pro Magnetic Lens System for Smartphones. The announcement was made ahead of the first-ever, all-digital CES 2021, the world's most influential technology event, happening Jan. 11-14, 2021.

The CES Innovation Awards program, owned and produced by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA)®, is an annual competition honoring outstanding design and engineering in consumer technology products across 28 product categories. An elite panel of industry expert judges, including members of the media, designers, engineers and more, reviewed submissions based on innovation, engineering and functionality, aesthetics, and design.

The product that won the award is a Professional Grade Magnetic Lens system for smartphones with changeable filters that help minimize glare and reflections, enhance colors, reduce light coming into the lens, and more. Each unit is individually hand crafted and made of top-grade aluminum and glass elements. The lens units attach to smartphones that use a Zeos case or the Zeos Universal Lens adapter mount. They come in 18mm Wide Angle, 12mm Ultra-Wide Angle, 60mm Telephoto and 1.33 Anamorphic lens. The interchangeable color and CPL filters work across all compatible Zeos Lens, and can be mounted or removed in a second, as they attach magnetically - which is an industry first.

"We are thrilled to win this highly prestigious award - especially since we recently launched our brand," said Prem Sanjay Vuthandam, Founder & CEO of Zeos Global. "Winning this award validates our team's innovative thinking. It is definitely a huge fillip for our team, who are working on a host of innovative, high quality disruptive accessories in the mobile space, that will launch one by one, over 2021 and beyond. We are excited about what lies ahead, and can't wait to see some of our new products in consumers hands soon."

The CES 2021 Innovation Awards Honorees, including product descriptions and photos, can be found at CES.tech. More details on this and other Zeos products can be found here.

About Zeos Global:

Zeos Global designs, manufactures and markets state-of-the-art, high-end disruptive consumer electronics products and accessories under the Zeos brand, with initial focus in the mobile space. A fantastic team of experienced and motivated professionals hope to make the ZEOS brand synonymous with innovative, well designed, high quality, but practical products, that solve a problem. Zeos has a global presence, with offices in the USA, Singapore and India. Learn more at ZeosMobile.com.

