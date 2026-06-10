Zepbound (tirzepatide) and Shaquille O'Neal launch national campaign after NBA legend learns the obstructive sleep apnea he has lived with for years is treatable

In the national campaign Watch This, O'Neal gets real about living with moderate obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) and the moment he decided to do something about it

Zepbound® (tirzepatide) is the first and only prescription medicine for moderate-to-severe OSA in adults with obesity and should be used along with a reduced-calorie diet and increased physical activity

INDIANAPOLIS, June 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) today announced that basketball legend and cultural icon Shaquille O'Neal is sharing his personal experience with moderate obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), including candid insight into his diagnosis and treatment journey with Zepbound® (tirzepatide). After years of dismissing fatigue, loud snoring and difficulty focusing as normal parts of his life, O'Neal learned they were actually symptoms of moderate-to-severe OSA. Moderate-to-severe OSA is a serious but often overlooked condition that affects approximately 24 million adults in the US, many with obesity. Most cases of moderate-to-severe OSA remain undiagnosed and untreated. Now, he's partnering with Lilly to raise awareness of the condition and encourage others to talk to their doctor.

"For a long time, I was tired during the day, not sleeping well at night, and I just thought that's how it was for someone my size," said O'Neal. "When my doctor told me I had moderate obstructive sleep apnea, it clicked – this wasn't just about snoring, it was a real health condition. Being prescribed Zepbound helped make a difference for me in my OSA treatment journey; I even lost some weight. If sharing my story helps even one person talk to their doctor, that's a win."

Moderate-to-severe OSA can be characterized by symptoms such as daytime fatigue, loud snoring, and difficulty concentrating, yet 85% of cases remain undiagnosed.

To help close this awareness gap, Lilly is launching Watch This, a national, multi-channel campaign built around O'Neal's experience. The campaign spans broadcast, streaming, digital and social platforms, along with in-person community events and appearances. In his own voice, O'Neal shares the symptoms he dismissed for years and why he decided to take action, pointing audiences to resources at zepbound.lilly.com to recognize their own symptoms and connect with care and treatment options.

"Millions of people are living with moderate-to-severe OSA and may experience snoring, daytime sleepiness and irritability," said Lina Polimeni, senior vice president and chief marketing officer, consumer, at Lilly. "Shaquille was one of those people, so he didn't simply want to be another name on a campaign – he wanted to tell the truth about his own health on his own terms. That kind of honesty can help move other people from thinking they are just tired, experience chronic snoring, and have trouble sleeping, to recognizing they should talk to their doctor."

Moderate-to-severe OSA in adults with obesity is treatable, and Lilly is committed to ensuring people have the resources they need to move from symptoms to diagnosis to care. People who believe they may be experiencing symptoms of OSA can visit Lilly.com to learn more about at-home testing or with their doctor to discuss treatment plans.

Zepbound® is a prescription medicine for moderate-to-severe OSA in adults with obesity, which should be used along with a reduced-calorie diet and increased physical activity. In clinical studies along with diet and exercise, Zepbound® significantly reduced breathing interruptions during sleep, and some adults taking the medicine had no OSA symptoms after just one year. *†‡

* In a 52-week study, adults taking Zepbound (10 mg or 15 mg) went from a starting average of 52.9 breathing disruptions per hour during sleep (as defined by AHI) to 27.6 (vs 50.1 events per hour to 44.8 with placebo). In another 52-week study of adults on positive airway pressure (PAP) therapy, those who took Zepbound (10 mg or 15 mg) went from a starting average of 46.1 breathing disruptions per hour during sleep to 16.8 (vs 53.1 events per hour to 47.6 with placebo).

† In a 52-week study of adults, of those taking Zepbound (10 mg or 15 mg) with a starting average of 52.9 breathing disruptions per hour during sleep (as defined by AHI), 42.2% reached an AHI of <5 or an AHI of 5-14 with ratings on the Epworth Sleepiness Scale (ESS) of ≤10 (vs 15.9% with placebo and a starting average of 50.1). In another 52-week study of adults on positive airway pressure (PAP) therapy, of those taking Zepbound (10 mg or 15 mg) with a starting average of 46.1 AHI, 50.2% reached an AHI of <5 or an AHI of 5-14 with ratings on the ESS of ≤10 (vs 14.3% with placebo and a starting average of 53.1).

‡At 1 year, 42.2% of adults taking Zepbound (10 mg or 15 mg) achieved remission or mild OSA with no symptoms (vs 15.9% on placebo). Among those on CPAP, 50.2% of those taking Zepbound achieved remission or mild OSA with no symptoms (vs 14.3% on placebo). Starting averages for breathing pauses were 46.1-53.1/hour.

"At Lilly, our commitment to transforming cardiometabolic health is grounded in both scientific innovation and patient access," said Ilya Yuffa, executive vice president and president of Lilly USA and Global Customer Capabilities. "Zepbound is the first and only prescription medicine approved for moderate-to-severe OSA in adults with obesity along with diet and exercise. *† Shaquille's story is a powerful reminder of how many people are living with this condition without knowing it and our goal is to make sure they have a clear path from awareness to diagnosis to care."

For more information about Zepbound® coverage and savings options, visit Zepbound.lilly.com/savings.

Q&A with Shaquille O'Neal

Why did you decide to partner with Lilly to educate people about moderate-to-severe OSA?

For a long time, I was tired during the day, snoring and gasping for air at night, and I just thought that's how it was for someone like me. Turns out, I have moderate OSA and I didn't even know it. Once I was diagnosed, my doctor prescribed Zepbound and has made a real difference for me. I'm partnering with Lilly because if something feels off with your sleep, you shouldn't just push through. Talk to your doctor. That's the play.

What will your partnership with Lilly involve?

We're doing a national campaign, Watch This, that gives people a behind-the-scenes look at what living with moderate-to-severe OSA is really like – the stuff you don't usually see on TV. I'm also going to be out in communities, meeting people face-to-face, because sometimes the best way to get someone to recognize the symptoms of OSA is to show up and have a real conversation.

What is OSA?

OSA is a sleep-related breathing disorder characterized by complete or partial collapses of the upper airway during sleep, which can lead to pauses in breathing (apnea).

What is the role of Zepbound in treating moderate-to-severe OSA?

Zepbound (10 mg or 15 mg) is the first and only prescription medicine for adults with moderate-to-severe OSA and obesity to improve their OSA. It should be used with a reduced-calorie diet and increased physical activity. *†

* In a 52-week study, adults taking Zepbound (10 mg or 15 mg) went from a starting average of 52.9 breathing disruptions per hour during sleep (as defined by AHI) to 27.6 (vs 50.1 events per hour to 44.8 with placebo). In another 52-week study of adults on positive airway pressure (PAP) therapy, those who took Zepbound (10 mg or 15 mg) went from a starting average of 46.1 breathing disruptions per hour during sleep to 16.8 (vs 53.1 events per hour to 47.6 with placebo).

† In a 52-week study of adults, of those taking Zepbound (10 mg or 15 mg) with a starting average of 52.9 breathing disruptions per hour during sleep (as defined by AHI), 42.2% reached an AHI of <5 or an AHI of 5-14 with ratings on the Epworth Sleepiness Scale (ESS) of ≤10 (vs 15.9% with placebo and a starting average of 50.1). In another 52-week study of adults on positive airway pressure (PAP) therapy, of those taking Zepbound (10 mg or 15 mg) with a starting average of 46.1 AHI, 50.2% reached an AHI of <5 or an AHI of 5-14 with ratings on the ESS of ≤10 (vs 14.3% with placebo and a starting average of 53.1).

What else is Zepbound indicated to treat beyond moderate-to-severe OSA in adults with obesity?

Zepbound may also help adults with obesity, or some adults who are overweight and also have weight-related medical problems, to lose excess body weight and keep the weight off. It should be used with a reduced-calorie diet and increased physical activity.

Where can people go for more information?

To learn more about Zepbound, please visit Zepbound.lilly.com.

About Zepbound® (tirzepatide) injection

Zepbound® (tirzepatide) is the first and only dual GIP (glucose-dependent insulinotropic polypeptide) and GLP-1 (glucagon-like peptide-1) receptor agonist obesity medication. Zepbound tackles an underlying cause of excess weight. It reduces appetite and how much you eat. Zepbound is indicated for adults with obesity, or some adults who are overweight and also have at least one weight-related medical problem, to lose weight and keep it off. Additionally, Zepbound is FDA-approved to treat adults with moderate-to-severe obstructive sleep apnea and obesity. Zepbound should be used with a reduced-calorie diet and increased physical activity.

INDICATIONS AND SAFETY SUMMARY WITH WARNINGS

Zepbound® (ZEHP-bownd) is an injectable prescription medicine used with a reduced-calorie diet and increased physical activity to help adults with:

obesity, or some adults with overweight who also have weight-related medical problems, to lose excess body weight and keep the weight off.

moderate-to-severe obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) and obesity to improve their OSA.

Zepbound contains tirzepatide and should not be used with other tirzepatide-containing products or any GLP-1 receptor agonist medicines. It is not known if Zepbound is safe and effective for use in children.

Warnings - Zepbound may cause tumors in the thyroid, including thyroid cancer. Watch for possible symptoms, such as a lump or swelling in the neck, hoarseness, trouble swallowing, or shortness of breath. If you have any of these symptoms, tell your healthcare provider.

Do not use Zepbound if you or any of your family have ever had a type of thyroid cancer called medullary thyroid carcinoma (MTC).

Do not use Zepbound if you have Multiple Endocrine Neoplasia syndrome type 2 (MEN 2).

Do not use Zepbound if you have had a serious allergic reaction to tirzepatide or any of the ingredients in Zepbound.

KwikPen®: Do not share your KwikPen with other people, even if the pen needle has been changed. You may give other people a serious infection or get a serious infection from them.

Zepbound may cause serious side effects, including:

Severe stomach problems. Stomach problems, sometimes severe, have been reported in people who use Zepbound. Tell your healthcare provider if you have stomach problems that are severe or will not go away.

Dehydration leading to kidney problems. Diarrhea, nausea, and vomiting may cause a loss of fluids (dehydration), which may cause kidney problems. It is important for you to drink fluids to help reduce your chance of dehydration. Tell your healthcare provider right away if you have nausea, vomiting, or diarrhea that does not go away.

Gallbladder problems. Gallbladder problems have happened in some people who use Zepbound. Tell your healthcare provider right away if you get symptoms of gallbladder problems, which may include pain in your upper stomach (abdomen), fever, yellowing of skin or eyes (jaundice), or clay-colored stools.

Inflammation of the pancreas (pancreatitis). Stop using Zepbound and call your healthcare provider right away if you have severe pain in your stomach area (abdomen) that will not go away, with or without nausea or vomiting. You may feel the pain from your abdomen to your back.

Serious allergic reactions. Stop using Zepbound and get medical help right away if you have any symptoms of a serious allergic reaction, including swelling of your face, lips, tongue or throat, problems breathing or swallowing, severe rash or itching, fainting or feeling dizzy, or very rapid heartbeat.

Low blood sugar (hypoglycemia). Your risk for getting low blood sugar may be higher if you use Zepbound with medicines that can cause low blood sugar, such as a sulfonylurea or insulin. Signs and symptoms of low blood sugar may include dizziness or light-headedness, sweating, confusion or drowsiness, headache, blurred vision, slurred speech, shakiness, fast heartbeat, anxiety, irritability, mood changes, hunger, weakness or feeling jittery.

Changes in vision in patients with type 2 diabetes. Tell your healthcare provider if you have changes in vision during treatment with Zepbound.

Food or liquid getting into the lungs during surgery or other procedures that use anesthesia or deep sleepiness (deep sedation). Zepbound may increase the chance of food getting into your lungs during surgery or other procedures. Tell all your healthcare providers that you are taking Zepbound before you are scheduled to have surgery or other procedures.

Common side effects

The most common side effects of Zepbound include nausea, diarrhea, vomiting, constipation, stomach (abdominal) pain, indigestion, injection site reactions, feeling tired, allergic reactions, belching, hair loss, and heartburn. These are not all the possible side effects of Zepbound. Talk to your healthcare provider about any side effect that bothers you or doesn't go away.

Tell your doctor if you have any side effects. You can report side effects at 1-800-FDA-1088 or www.fda.gov/medwatch.

Before using Zepbound

Your healthcare provider should show you how to use Zepbound before you use it for the first time.

Talk to your healthcare provider about low blood sugar and how to manage it. Tell your healthcare provider if you are taking medicines to treat diabetes including an insulin or sulfonylurea.

If you take birth control pills by mouth, talk to your healthcare provider before you use Zepbound. Birth control pills may not work as well while using Zepbound. Your healthcare provider may recommend another type of birth control for 4 weeks after you start Zepbound and for 4 weeks after each increase in your dose of Zepbound.

Review these questions with your healthcare provider:

❑ Do you have other medical conditions, including problems with your pancreas, or severe problems with your stomach, such as slowed emptying of your stomach (gastroparesis) or problems digesting food?

❑ Do you take diabetes medicines, such as insulin or sulfonylureas?

❑ Do you have a history of diabetic retinopathy?

❑ Are you scheduled to have surgery or other procedures that use anesthesia or deep sleepiness (deep sedation)?

❑ Do you take any other prescription medicines or over-the-counter drugs, vitamins, or herbal supplements?

❑ Are you pregnant, plan to become pregnant, breastfeeding, or plan to breastfeed? Zepbound may harm your unborn baby. Tell your healthcare provider if you become pregnant while using Zepbound. Zepbound may pass into your breast milk. You should talk with your healthcare provider about the best way to feed your baby while using Zepbound.

Pregnancy Exposure Registry: There will be a pregnancy exposure registry for women who have taken Zepbound during pregnancy. The purpose of this registry is to collect information about the health of you and your baby. Talk to your healthcare provider about how you can take part in this registry, or you may contact Lilly at 1-800-LillyRx (1-800-545-5979).

How to take

Read the Instructions for Use that come with Zepbound.

Use Zepbound exactly as your healthcare provider says.

Use Zepbound with a reduced-calorie diet and increased physical activity.

Inject Zepbound under the skin (subcutaneously) of your stomach (abdomen), thigh, or

have another person inject in the back of the upper arm. Do not inject ZEPBOUND into a muscle (intramuscularly) or vein (intravenously).

have another person inject in the back of the upper arm. inject ZEPBOUND into a muscle (intramuscularly) or vein (intravenously). Use Zepbound 1 time each week, at any time of the day.

Change (rotate) your injection site with each weekly injection. Do not use the same site for each injection.

If you take too much Zepbound, call your healthcare provider, call the Poison Help line at 1-800-222-1222 or go to the nearest hospital emergency room right away.

Zepbound is approved as a 2.5 mg, 5 mg, 7.5 mg, 10 mg, 12.5 mg, and 15 mg injection.

Learn more

Zepbound is a prescription medicine. For more information, call 1-800-LillyRx (1-800-545-5979) or go to www.zepbound.lilly.com.

This summary provides basic information about Zepbound but does not include all information known about this medicine. Read the information that comes with your prescription each time your prescription is filled. This information does not take the place of talking with your healthcare provider. Be sure to talk to your healthcare provider about Zepbound and how to take it. Your healthcare provider is the best person to help you decide if Zepbound is right for you.

ZP CON BS 25FEB2026

Zepbound®, its delivery device base and KwikPen® are registered trademarks owned or licensed by Eli Lilly and Company, its subsidiaries, or affiliates.

About Lilly

Lilly is a medicine company turning science into healing to make life better for people around the world. We've been pioneering life-changing discoveries for 150 years, and today our medicines help tens of millions of people across the globe. Harnessing the power of biotechnology, chemistry and genetic medicine, our scientists are urgently advancing new discoveries to solve some of the world's most significant health challenges: redefining diabetes care; treating obesity and curtailing its most devastating long-term effects; advancing the fight against Alzheimer's disease; providing solutions to some of the most debilitating immune system disorders; and transforming the most difficult-to-treat cancers into manageable diseases. With each step toward a healthier world, we're motivated by one thing: making life better for millions more people. That includes delivering innovative clinical trials that reflect the diversity of our world and working to ensure our medicines are accessible and affordable. To learn more, visit Lilly.com and Lilly.com/news, or follow us on Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn. P-LLY

Trademarks and Trade Names

All trademarks or trade names referred to in this press release are the property of the company, or, to the extent trademarks or trade names belonging to other companies are references in this press release, the property of their respective owners. Solely for convenience, the trademarks and trade names in this press release are referred to without the ® and ™ symbols, but such references should not be construed as any indicator that the company or, to the extent applicable, their respective owners will not assert, to the fullest extent under applicable law, the company's or their rights thereto. We do not intend the use or display of other companies' trademarks and trade names to imply a relationship with, or endorsement or sponsorship of us by, any other companies.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements (as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995), including statements about the supply and access of Zepbound (tirzepatide) as a treatment for adults with moderate-to-severe obstructive sleep apnea and obesity and reflects Lilly's current belief and expectations. However, as with any pharmaceutical product, there are substantial risks and uncertainties in the process of drug research, development, and commercialization. Among other things, there can be no guarantee that future study results will be consistent with the results to date, that Zepbound will receive additional regulatory approvals, or that Lilly will execute its strategy as planned. For further discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties, see Lilly's most recent Form 10-K and Form 10-Q filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as required by law, Lilly undertakes no duty to update forward-looking statements to reflect events after the date of this release.

CMAT- 28768 6/2026 ©Lilly USA, LLC 2026. All rights reserved.

Refer to: JohnMark Conklin; [email protected] (Media)

Michael Czapar; [email protected] (Investors)

SOURCE Eli Lilly and Company