Zephyr, an Informa Financial Intelligence Business, Selects FinMason to Deliver Third-Party ESG Data

BOSTON, March 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- FinMason, an investment analytics provider that enables WealthTech platforms to accelerate development and time-to-market, today announced that it has been selected by Informa Financial Intelligence's Zephyr business, an analytics and visualization leader in the advisor space, to deliver ESG data from OWL Analytics via the FinRiver API to their Zephyr platform. OWL Analytics, an alternative data company that focuses on Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) research, became a FinMason data-redistribution partner last year.

"We're always looking for new ways to support our clients in reaching their investment goals," said Chris Volpe, Head of the Zephyr business. "The pairing of two best-in-breed solutions – FinMason's API delivery system and OWL's ESG Ratings – presented a clear win for our Customers: a streamlined and accelerated deployment of holistic sustainable investing data across Portfolio Analytics & Performance."

"We are excited to support Informa in bringing ESG investment data to their clients," said Benjamin Webster, CEO of OWL Analytics. "Over the past year, interest in ESG considerations has seen tremendous growth among investors. By partnering to quickly and seamlessly integrate ESG analytics, Informa continues to set the bar for attentiveness to clients' needs and commitment to best serving them."

FinMason's data redistribution service lets fintech and wealthtech firms access data feeds from partnered third-party providers via FinMason's best-in-breed API. The service gives providers an additional channel for delivering their data that is flexible and can be easily integrated by interested firms. The list of partnered redistribution firms is constantly growing to help firms connect with the data partners best-suited to meet their preferences and needs.

"As a global presence with a history of exceptional client service, Informa is a leader and innovator in the industry," said Phil Taylor, Chief Analytics Officer at FinMason. "We're looking forward to helping them deliver new value and functionality to their clients though the integration of sophisticated ESG data."

This partnership closely follows FinMason's milestone achievement of reaching 30 million portfolios analyzed since launching their analytics API service in 2017.

ABOUT FINMASON

FinMason, one of the world's largest investment analytics engines for financial services platforms, enables WealthTech platforms to accelerate development and time-to-market while retaining control of their user experience. Built with speed, flexibility, and scalability in mind, the financial technology firm calculates and delivers more than 1,000 analytics on every publicly-traded asset in the world via one simple API. For more information, visit www.finmason.com.

ABOUT ZEPHYR, AN INFORMA FINANCIAL INTELLIGENCE BUSINESS

Zephyr, part of the Informa Intelligence Division of Informa plc, is a leading provider of products and services helping financial institutions around the world cut through the noise and take decisive action. The Zephyr portfolio supports asset allocation, investment analysis, portfolio construction, and client communications that combine to help advisors and portfolio managers retain and grow client relationships. For more information about Zephyr, visit https://financialintelligence.informa.com/products-and-services/data-analysis-and-tools/zephyr.

ABOUT OWL ANALYTICS

OWL Analytics is data and indexing company that offers environmental, social, and governance (ESG) data and socially responsible investing (SRI) data on global equities, corporate bonds, mutual funds, and ETFs. Founded in 2012, our clients are some of the largest asset managers, asset owners, and indexing companies in the world, representing over $2 trillion in assets under management and advisement. For more information, visit www.owlanalytics.net.

