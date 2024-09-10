Zephyr Cloud Launches New PaaS Enabling Sub-Second Frontend Code Deployment

With $3.5 million seed round led by True Ventures, Zephyr Cloud has reimagined micro frontend deployment offering an intuitive platform for deploying MFEs at scale in seconds

ATLANTA, Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Zephyr Cloud's platform for micro frontend deployment, observability, and orchestration, has raised $3.5 million in seed funding round led by True Ventures ' Puneet Agarwal , with additional investment from Step Function , Ninja Capital , and Night Capital . The financing will accelerate Zephyr Cloud's ability to simplify the complex world of frontend architecture for organizations looking to modernize and scale their web and mobile frontend infrastructures.

The Birth of Zephyr Cloud: From Consulting to Innovation

After years of consulting around modernization of frontends through the use of Module Federation (MF) and Micro Frontends (MFE) for some of the world's largest organizations, Zephyr Cloud CEO Zack Chapple and CTO Dmitriy ("Dima") Shekhovtsov co-founded the company in August 2023.

"Almost two years ago, Zack Jackson , Dima and I bootstrapped and built the first iteration of our platform," explains Chapple. "It was an observability platform that provided instant version switching and visualizations of MFE connections. Yet as enterprises and communities adopted it, feedback made it clear they needed more from the product. People wanted faster development cycles and more streamlined deployments. That's how Zephyr Cloud was born."

"The first time we saw near-instant deployment to the edge, we had to stop and reflect. It's transformative," Chapple recalls.

The rise of MFE has transformed how organizations think about frontend development. First gaining widespread attention when ThoughtWorks added MFE to its Tech Radar in 2016, it has since been in "Adopt" since 2019, and the concept was quickly complemented by Michael Geers ' book on Micro Frontends and Zack Jackson's introduction of MF. The overall MFE ecosystem is cataloged by Natalia Venditto on Micro-frontend.dev .

"Micro frontends are more than just a technical choice—they are a strategic business decision," says Chapple. "Adopting MFE impacts everything from team structure and development velocity to deployment efficiency and business agility. Zephyr Cloud was built to simplify these complexities."

A Seamless Solution for Modern Development Needs

Zephyr Cloud's cloud-agnostic and framework-agnostic platform offers npm packages for Rspack/webpack and Vite/Rollup that can be used with as little as a single line of code added to your bundler config. This simple change allows for the fastest deployments of frontends, taking developers from code to deployment in 400ms on average. Developers and enterprise organizations can also bring their own cloud (BYOC). Zephyr Cloud already integrates effortlessly with Cloudflare and Netlify. Support for Akamai, AWS, Azure, GCP and other cloud providers are already in progress.

Whether you have existing infrastructure or are starting fresh, Zephyr Cloud makes it easy to get up and running, providing a seamless experience. The theme of ease of use is also understood by the cloud providers themselves.

"Zephyr Cloud takes our already easy to use developer experience and adapts it beautifully to better support complex environments with micro frontends," shares Netlify CEO Mathias Biilmann. The platform addresses critical pain points in the micro frontend community, including faster development cycles, reduced deployment friction, and easier integrations with modern infrastructure.

Zephyr Cloud is not just about technology—it's about empowering teams to work more efficiently as well. By bridging the gap between development speed and deployment efficiency, Zephyr Cloud empowers companies to adopt MFE architectures that drive both innovation and business agility.

Positioned for Rapid Growth

With its seed funding, Zephyr Cloud plans to expand its platform capabilities and build an ecosystem of tools that make MFE development more intuitive and scalable. "We're committed to evolving with the needs of the community, just as we've done from the beginning," adds Chapple. Enthusiasm from both early adopters and investors reflects Zephyr Cloud's potential for widespread adoption.

"The Zephyr Cloud team has built a powerful and ubiquitous open-source community, Module Federation, and is now continuing to advance micro frontend deployment to a new level of efficiency," said Puneet Agarwal, partner at True Ventures. "The results in reducing deployment time and scaling frontend infrastructures are remarkable. They are true problem solvers, and we love that."

"I'm thrilled to be supporting Zack and the Zephyr Cloud team in this round," says Will Lehmann, founder and general partner of Step Function. "Zack's tenacity is off-the-charts, and I'm excited about a world where the best frontend and mobile teams use micro frontends to provide better experiences for developers and users alike. Zephyr Cloud is positioned to be the enterprise-scale platform of choice."

About Zephyr Cloud

Zephyr Cloud is the next-gen foundational tool in the development of micro frontends, providing unparalleled speed, flexibility, and observability. As more organizations shift towards MFE, Zephyr Cloud is ready to meet the demand, driving the next wave of frontend innovation. For more information on Zephyr Cloud and to see Zephyr in action, visit their site or their documentation site to get started.

