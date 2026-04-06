Zephyr Releases its PSN Outlook for 2026 Showcasing Opportunities for Investing in Separately Managed Accounts (SMAs) for 2026 and Beyond

NEW YORK, April 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Zephyr, a subsidiary of Informa plc (LSE: INF), and a recognized leader in asset and wealth management software, has released its highly anticipated PSN Outlook for 2026. Asset management firms were invited to participate in the eBook to share insights and expertise. As SMAs continue to grow in popularity, managers are interested in more information. Zephyr's PSN Outlook for 2026 serves as a resource for financial advisors, family offices, asset managers, financial analysts and wealth managers seeking to implement, promote, or learn more about separately managed accounts.

The following firms contributed articles to the 2026 edition:

The full Zephyr PSN Outlook for 2026 can be viewed – [here].

Industry Recognition & Continued Growth

The Zephyr PSN Outlook for 2026 aims to build on the success of previous editions. The 2025 PSN Mid-Year Outlook achieved significant recognition, receiving nominations for thought leadership in both the WealthManagement.com Industry Awards as a finalist and the ThinkAdvisor Luminaries Awards 2025, also as a finalist. These accolades underscore the impact of the insights shared by contributors and the value PSN continues to deliver to the investment community.

"The SMA space has grown exponentially over the past year, presenting unparalleled opportunities for asset managers to connect with wealth managers and plan sponsors seeking to perform essential due diligence," says Chris Volpe, Director of Wealth Management Solutions and Head of Zephyr. "As we look ahead, we are excited to unveil Zephyr's PSN Outlook for 2026—a testament to the continued evolution of our platform and the invaluable contributions of our partners."

Participating in PSN's Annual SMA Poll

Additionally, PSN's Annual SMA Poll takes the temperature of SMA investing across different firm types and asset classes. Investment professionals are encouraged to take the poll which can be accessed [here].

About PSN

For more than four decades, PSN has been a top resource for investment professionals. Asset managers rely on Zephyr's PSN to effectively reach institutional and retail investors. Over 2,800 firms, 285 universes, and more than 21,000 products comprise the PSN SMA database. It provides comprehensive data on asset breakdowns, compliance, key personnel, ownership diversity, ESG, business objectives and strategy, style, fees, GIC sectors, fixed income ranges and full holdings. PSN is also home to the prestigious PSN Top Guns awards, highlighting the best of the best in managed accounts for over 20 years. Unique to PSN is its robust historical database of nearly 40 Years of Data Including Net and Gross-of-Fee Returns. For more details, visit PSN's website here.

About Zephyr

Zephyr is the industry's most awarded financial services software earning top honors for data and research, financial technology and most recently the FinTech Breakthrough Awards Retail Management Platform of the Year for 2026 The platform offers portfolio construction, proposal generation, advanced analytics, asset allocation, manager screening, risk analysis, portfolio performance and more, transforming multifaceted data into digestible intel. The award-winning technology empowers investment professionals with financial technology to navigate a bullish or bearish market. Zephyr's investment management software allows asset managers to communicate their strategies more cost-efficiently by using customized, on demand template technology. To learn more about Zephyr, visit ZephyrFinancialSolutions.com.

SOURCE Zephyr, an Informa Company