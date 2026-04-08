Zephyr Launches Integration with ByAllAccounts to Expand Custodial Data Aggregation to Advisors

NEW YORK, April 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Zephyr, a subsidiary of Informa plc (LSE: INF), and a recognized leader in asset and wealth management software today announced an integration with Morningstar's ByAllAccounts, a premier data aggregation platform serving the wealth management ecosystem. This integration marks a significant step forward in transforming the way advisors are using Zephyr software to manage client data and deliver value.

"This integration underscores Zephyr's commitment to equipping advisors with cutting-edge tools that enhance their ability to serve clients effectively," says Chris Volpe, Managing Director of Wealth Management Solutions and Head of Zephyr. "By leveraging ByAllAccounts' robust data aggregation capabilities, advisors can streamline their operations, reduce costs, and deliver a differentiated service experience."

Key Benefits of the integration:

Comprehensive Client Insights: Advisors using Zephyr will now have access to ByAllAccounts' enriched data, offering a view of client assets across multiple accounts and institutions. This enables more informed decision-making and personalized financial planning.



Enhanced Efficiency: ByAllAccounts' proprietary enrichment process reduces time to reconciliation, allowing advisors to focus on strategic client engagement rather than administrative tasks.



Seamless Integration: The integration provides seamless data integration between Zephyr's investment management platform and ByAllAccounts, simplifying workflows and improving operational efficiency.



Improved Client Outcomes: With access to accurate, aggregated data, advisors can deliver tailored investment strategies, optimize portfolio performance, and foster deeper client trust.

For more information about this integration and how it benefits financial advisors, please visit ZephyrFinancialSolutions.com

About Zephyr

Zephyr's award-winning asset and wealth management software offers portfolio construction, proposal generation, advanced analytics, asset allocation, manager screening, risk analysis, portfolio performance and more, transforming multifaceted data into digestible intel. The award-winning technology empowers financial professionals to navigate a bullish or bearish market. Zephyr has earned numerous awards for its ability to earn new business for its subscribers and successfully retain clients. The platform was recently honored with the 2026 FinTech Breakthrough Award for Retail Investment Platform of the Year. Zephyr's asset and wealth management software also allows asset managers to communicate their strategies more cost-efficiently by using customized, on demand template technology. To learn more about Zephyr, visit ZephyrFinancialSolutions.com.

SOURCE Zephyr, an Informa Company