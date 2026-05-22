Zephyr Releases PSN Top Guns List for Q1 2026, Highlighting Best-In-Class Separate Accounts, Managed Accounts and Managed ETF Strategies

Value Stocks Triumph During a Challenging First Quarter

NEW YORK, May 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Zephyr, a subsidiary of Informa plc (LSE: INF), and a recognized leader in asset and wealth management software has released its highly anticipated PSN Top Guns List for Q1 2026. The list is an important reference for plan sponsors, investors and asset managers, showcasing the best performing separate accounts, managed accounts and managed ETF strategies each quarter.

"Q1 2026 presented significant challenges with surging oil prices and escalating US-Iran tensions creating market volatility," says PSN Product Manager, Nick Williams. "This quarter's PSN Top Guns managers demonstrated exceptional risk management and strategic positioning during this turbulent period, proving their ability to navigate geopolitical uncertainty while protecting client portfolios and capitalizing on opportunities."

"The democratization of SMAs is accelerating as retail investors increasingly embrace these solutions, and our Top Guns managers prove that disciplined, data-driven strategies deliver results even in the most challenging market environments."

The trajectory for SMAs remains exceptionally promising. Technological advancement and shifting investor preferences continue to drive demand for the personalization, transparency and flexibility that separately managed accounts uniquely provide.

Asset and wealth managers use Zephyr's PSN to connect with institutional and retail investors. The PSN SMA database includes over 2,800 firms, 285 universes, and more than 21,000 products, detailing asset breakdowns, compliance, key personnel and more. PSN's unique feature is its extensive historical database, offering more than 40 years of data, including net and gross-of-fee returns.

Zephyr's Market Strategist Ryan Nauman evaluated this quarter's PSN Top Guns list and noted, "The first quarter of 2026 proved to be a challenging period for investors, as markets grappled with multiple headwinds that fundamentally shifted the investment landscape. The quarter was dominated by three major themes: the Iran conflict and its impact on energy markets, concerns about AI disruption in the technology sector, and evolving Federal Reserve policy expectations."

Nauman reviewed three universes for this quarter. Below are some of the strategies that make up the PSN Top Guns Small Cap Value Universe:

The following strategies made the PSN Top Guns list for the Japan Universe:

Below are some of the strategies that make up the PSN Top Guns Core Plus Universe:

To enhance PSN contributors' reach even further, Zephyr offers a robust Promotional and Market Intelligence package program, the PSN Manager Advantage. The promotional package offers digital coverage and brand publicity, featuring ongoing marketing and a dedicated landing page to educate investors about individual SMAs. The Market Intelligence Package provides actionable market insights from the PSN Database, enhancing exposure and branding. Visit https://informaconnect.com/zephyr/psntopgunsmanageradvantage/ to learn more.

In addition to the PSN Manager Advantage program, PSN has launched the "Inside SMAs" podcast, creating a dynamic platform for exploring SMA strategies, market trends, and industry insights. This engaging series brings together thought leaders to discuss the evolving landscape of separately managed accounts. If you're interested in sharing your expertise as a guest on the podcast, please contact [email protected]. View all episodes here.

Nauman's complete Q1 2026 PSN Top Guns Commentary can be viewed on the company's website. The complete PSN Top Guns list and an overview of the methodology, can be found here. If you would like to learn more about becoming a part of the PSN database or would like to subscribe to PSN data, visit PSN.

Zephyr's PSN Outlook for 2026 highlights thought leadership in asset management with articles from leading SMAs firms including Oppenheimer Investment Management, HIP Investor, Aapryl, a subsidiary of Xponance, AMI Asset Management, Boston Common Asset Management, Horizon Investment Services, One Oak, Stansberry Asset Management, Aurora investment Counsel, Argus Investors Counsel Inc., Martin Investment Management LLC, Katam Hill. Zephyr's PSN Outlook for 2026 can be accessed here.

About PSN

For more than four decades, PSN has been a top resource for investment professionals. Asset managers rely on Zephyr's PSN to effectively reach institutional and retail investors. Over 2,800 firms, 285 universes, and more than 21,000 products comprise the PSN SMA database showing asset breakdowns, compliance, key personnel, ownership diversity, ESG, business objectives and strategy, style, fees, GIC sectors, fixed income ranges, model delivered SMA strategies and full holdings. Unique to PSN is its robust historical database of over 40 Years of Data Including Net and Gross-of-Fee Returns. Zephyr's PSN produces the PSN Outlook eBook series provides insight and trends about the SMA industry. You can view them online here.

Visit PSN online to learn more.

About Zephyr

Zephyr's award-winning asset and wealth management software offers portfolio construction, proposal generation, advanced analytics, asset allocation, manager screening, risk analysis, portfolio performance and more, transforming multifaceted data into digestible intel. The award-winning technology empowers financial professionals to navigate a bullish or bearish market. Zephyr was honored with the 2026 FinTech Breakthrough Award for "Retail Investment Platform of the Year." It followed the previous year's 2025 FinTech Breakthrough Award for "Best Wealth Management Company." Zephyr's asset and wealth management software allows asset managers to communicate their strategies more cost-efficiently by using customized, on demand template technology. To learn more about Zephyr, visit ZephyrFinancialSolutions.com.

SOURCE Zephyr, an Informa Company