Zephyr Releases PSN Top Guns List for Q4 2023, Highlighting Best-In-Class Separate Accounts, Managed Accounts and Managed ETF Strategies

Growing Expectations for Rate Cuts Propel Global Markets

NEW YORK, March 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Zephyr, a subsidiary of Informa plc (LSE: INF), and a recognized leader in investment management technology for wealth managers and advisors, has released its highly anticipated PSN Top Guns List for Q4 2023. The list is an important reference for plan sponsors, investors and asset managers, showcasing the best performing separate accounts, managed accounts and managed ETF strategies each quarter.

PSN celebrates 40 years in 2024 as the longest running SMA database in the world. In addition to decades of historical data, subscribers gain access to accurate, detailed and up-to-date information showing asset breakdowns, compliance, key personnel, ownership diversity, ESG, business objectives and strategy, style, fees, GIC sectors, fixed income ranges and full holdings.

PSN's Annual SMA Poll is now open and can be accessed here. The poll takes the temperature of SMA investing across different firm types over the next 12 months.

"Having the ability to leverage high-quality data gives investment professionals an opportunity to stand out amidst a fiercely competitive market," says Chris Volpe Director of Wealth Management and Head of Zephyr. "PSN specifically, has an incredibly long and celebrated history for providing high quality, accurate data to its users."

Zephyr's Market Strategist Ryan Nauman evaluated this quarter's PSN Top Gun winners and noted, "Signals from the Federal Reserve that interest rate cuts were upcoming in 2024 boosted investor sentiment during the quarter."

Nauman reviewed three universes for this quarter's PSN Top Gun List. Below are some of the strategies that make up the PSN Top Guns Small Cap Growth Universe:

Wasatch Global Investors: Wasatch Small Cap Ultra Growth (+18.8% for the quarter)

Franklin Templeton Investments: Franklin U.S. Small Cap Growth Equity (+17.9% for the quarter)

Jackson Square Partners, LLC: Small Cap Opportunities (+16.4% for the quarter)

The following strategies made the PSN Top Guns list for the EAFE Universe:

Dundas Global Investors: International Capital & Div Growth (+17.7% return for the quarter)

The Ithaka Group, LLC.: Ithaka International Strategy (+16.6% for the quarter)

Sierra Investment Partners, Inc.: Franklin EAFE Plus Equity (+16.2% for the quarter)

Below are some of the strategies that make up the PSN Top Guns International Fixed Income Universe:

Connor, Clark & Lunn Investment: CC&L Long Bond (+17.7% for the quarter)

State Street Global Advisors: Canadian Long Term Bond Index (+14.8% for the quarter)

Ninety One: Ninety One EM Hard Currency Debt (+14.2% for the quarter)

Nauman's complete Q4 2023 Top Guns Commentary can be viewed on the company's website. The complete list of PSN Top Guns and an overview of the methodology, can be found here. If you do not have a login, you may register for complimentary access. If you would like to learn more about becoming a part of the PSN database or would like to subscribe to PSN data, visit PSN.

Take the PSN Annual Poll PSN 2024: https://informaconnect.com/zephyr/psn-2024-poll.

About PSN

For four decades, PSN has been a top resource for investment professionals. Asset managers rely on Zephyr's PSN to effectively reach institutional and retail investors. Over 2,800 firms, 285 universes, and more than 21,000 products comprise the PSN SMA database showing asset breakdowns, compliance, key personnel, ownership diversity, ESG, business objectives and strategy, style, fees, GIC sectors, fixed income ranges and full holdings. Unique to PSN is its robust historical database of nearly 40 Years of Data Including Net and Gross-of-Fee Returns. For more details visit PSN online to learn more.

About Zephyr

Zephyr's award-winning financial services software offers portfolio construction, proposal generation, advanced analytics, asset allocation, manager screening, risk analysis, portfolio performance and more, transforming multifaceted data into digestible intel. The award-winning technology empowers investment professionals with financial technology to navigate a bullish or bearish market. To learn more about Zephyr, visit ZephyrFinancialSolutions.com. Zephyr was honored with the 2023 FinTech Breakthrough Award for Best Retail Investment Platform and was recently named a finalist for the 2023 Wealth Management Industry Awards for its Portfolio Analytics technology. Zephyr's investment management software allows asset managers to communicate their strategies more cost-efficiently by using customized, on demand template technology.

SOURCE Zephyr, an Informa Company