Zephyr Shares How to Design a Delectable Kitchen for Entertaining at Home

Kitchen appliances can prompt a party state of mind just as easily as a cheese board and a favorite playlist. The new Roma Groove Wall by Zephyr is a kitchen ventilation hood with built-in Bluetooth® speakers that streams music from any Bluetooth®-compatible device. It offers functionality such as playing/pausing music, skipping tracks, or changing the volume directly from the hood itself using the built-in Bluetooth® controls. With its quality sound, powerful performance, and striking contemporary design, Roma Groove turns the kitchen into the ultimate listening lounge.

Embrace a Convivial Layout

Opening the kitchen to adjoining spaces and opting for a kitchen island helps spark connection. An island range hood, such as the Lift Downdraft by Zephyr, is a space-efficient solution that rises to the occasion with a touch of a button. It discreetly hides behind the cooktop, range top, or range and once powered on, Lift elevates to an 18-inch rise. When the home chef is finished cooking and the air is ventilated, Lift retracts out of sight with a push of a button.

Bring the Bar to You

No need to venture out for a perfectly chilled chardonnay or a refreshing Pilsner. If there is limited space in the kitchen, consider carving out a bar in an underutilized area such as an island end, a built-in kitchen desk, or an underused closet. Presrv™ Panel Ready Wine & Beverage Coolers are another option that blend seamlessly into existing under-counter cabinetry. Oenophiles should look for a wine cooler with precise temperature control, air filtration, protective glass and dual zones for whites and reds.

Take the Party Outside

Extend your kitchen into the backyard for a staycation-style vibe. From elaborate outdoor kitchens to intimate patios, the 24" Presrv™ Outdoor Beverage Cooler transforms any size space into an outdoor entertaining center. A Full-Extension Wire Rack can hold wine bottles, craft beers, prepped veggies for the grill, and fruit garnishes for drinks. If the outdoor grill is located under a covered structure, a powerful outdoor range hood is necessary. The outdoor hood extracts unnecessary components and keeps the outdoor kitchen — and your guests! — clean and grease free. The Cypress, Spruce, and Willow outdoor range hoods feature increased depth and more power to withstand extreme heat and moisture.

