Zephyr's PSN Launches "Inside SMAs" Podcast, Discussing Trends and Delivering Insights in Separately Managed Accounts (SMAs)

Episode One: Cerulli Associates Senior Director, Scott Smith.

NEW YORK, Oct. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Zephyr, a subsidiary of Informa plc (LSE: INF), and a recognized leader in asset and wealth management software, has launched Inside SMAs podcast. The monthly program is sponsored by Zephyr's PSN, the longest-running SMA database in the world. The program is hosted by Ryan Nauman, a leading market strategist whose opinions and market expertise have been published in Reuters, CNBC, Bloomberg, MarketWatch.com, Yahoo! Finance, and the Wall Street Journal. Guests will be researchers, analysts, investment professionals and asset managers, all providing unique insights and trends necessary to navigate this growing industry.

"We're incredibly excited to launch our Inside SMAs podcast," says head of PSN, Nick Williams. "This new platform gives us a chance to have real conversations about what matters in the SMA space—from regulatory changes to innovative tech solutions. We hope to shed light on how firms can best leverage Zephyr's PSN SMA data and Informa's extensive network to grow their business and provide another outlet for our contributors to bring attention to their strategies."

Nauman interviews Scott Smith, Senior Director of Cerulli Associates in this inaugural episode. In it, they discuss trends within the asset and wealth management space, specifically in Separately Managed Accounts (SMAs). "It's about simplifying investors' financial lives and using all their resources to help them meet their goals and not simply reporting," Smith said. "I think that's the transition we've seen over the last decade in wealth management."

With investors taking hold of the direction of the wealth management space, so does the need for customization, with Separately Managed Accounts (SMAs) being a premier option for them to achieve more personalized investment services.

"Research shows that SMA assets continue to grow with advisors and wealth managers acknowledging they plan to increase use," says Nauman. "We are looking forward to a wide range of topics that will provide the necessary information many of them are seeking.

According to FUSE Research Network, an asset management research and consulting provider, projects that total SMA assets will top $5.1 trillion in 2026, reflecting a 15.4% CAGR over 2025 and 2026.

