ZephyrTel to Reinvent its Telco Software Solutions Suite Leveraging Amazon Web Services

LONDON, Jan. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Following on from the AWS re:Invent conference in December, ZephyrTel is pleased to announce that it is taking its Strategic Collaboration Agreement (SCA) with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to a new level. ZephyrTel will do this by accelerating the migration of its end-to-end Telco software solutions suite and developing new innovations utilising artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) with Amazon SageMaker.

ZephyrTel had entered into a SCA with AWS in the first year of its formation, a testament to the company's growth strategy and focus on cloud transformation in the telecom market. The SCA has been focused initially on a go-to-market approach for ZephyrTel's industry leading Customer Experience Management platform, ResponseTek for Telco, which was the first ZephyrTel solution to be migrated to AWS. The portfolio of the ZephyrTel solutions is being broadened with immediate effect to include the OASIS Cloud Contact Centre, VoltDelta 360 Directory Assistance, NewNet Messaging, Invigorate Rating and Charging, and the newly acquired Accuris Networks WiFi Provisioning Suite.

With the depth of AWS services in the AI/ML space, ZephyrTel is also enhancing its Cloud Forward Vision in conjunction with the DevFactory of its ESW Capital parent. This can bring new innovation through collaboration with AWS in the AIML space, that will both augment the new solutions and be marketed in its own right on a global basis.

Mike Shinya, CEO of ZephyrTel, said: "We are dedicated to working with our 330 global Telco Operator customers on their journey to becoming Digital Service Providers. The new AWS tools can allow us to innovate with our customers, helping them to deliver new services more rapidly than ever before. We also believe AWS Outposts is a gamechanger for many of our customers that would want to run the ZephyrTel solutions using AWS on-premises."

Launched in early 2018, ZephyrTel has rapidly scaled up to reach revenues of $70M, and its customers include more than 330 of the leading Telecom Operators globally. ZephyrTel is serving the telecommunications industry worldwide with cloud solutions for mobile, infrastructure, retail and customer experience, continuously extending its Telco product range. More information: www.zephyrtel.com.

