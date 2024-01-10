Zephyrus Aviation Capital CEO Damon D'Agostino Departs

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Jan. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Zephyrus Aviation Capital ("Zephyrus") announced that Damon D'Agostino, Zephyrus' CEO since its inception in 2018, departed the company effective December 31, 2023.

Jesse Watson, Founder & CIO of Virgo Investment Group said, "as Managing Member of Zephyrus, we at Virgo are grateful to Damon for his leadership over the past 5 years in building an exceptional portfolio and organization. We wish Damon the best of luck in all his future endeavors."

Mr. Watson continued, "after an interim period, we will be bringing in a new CEO and we remain excited about all the opportunities that lie ahead."

SOURCE Zephyrus Aviation Capital