ZEPHYRx and NIOX are working together to advance respiratory clinical research

TROY, N.Y., Feb. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ZEPHYRx® and NIOX® today announced they have partnered to integrate FeNO by NIOX® into the ZEPHYRx Respiratory Cloud Platform to advance clinical research by offering one source of truth for multiple respiratory endpoints.

ZEPHYRx, a health information technology innovator, has quickly become an industry leader in respiratory monitoring solutions for hybrid clinical research. In working with sponsors, ZEPHYRx and NIOX recognized a need for a more seamless solution by integrating FeNO by NIOX® measurements into the ZEPHYRx platform. NIOX, the world leader in FeNO testing, is the partner of choice for ZEPHYRx to further expand its offering for clinical research.

"We're thrilled to launch this expansion to our platform and have already seen an impact on the clinical trials we're supporting. Our goal is to be that single source of truth for various endpoints used in respiratory research, and we have more integrations planned for 2024", said Michael DiCesare, ZEPHYRx President and Cofounder.

Tom Scaccia, NIOX Sr. Vice President, Americas and Research Business, adds "NIOX VERO® is the world leader in FeNO testing and we are excited to be a partner with ZEPHYRx as they expand their platform capabilities."

Measurements from the NIOX device are captured in the ZEPHYRx Respiratory Cloud Platform and accessible in real-time through the Provider Dashboard. ZEPHYRx recently released a new feature enabling researchers to see all endpoints in one view, with historical data trending and participant adherence monitoring. Sponsors can also use this feature to monitor study site performance, enabling timely intervention for improved study outcomes.

About ZEPHYRx®

ZEPHYRx is a leading provider of cloud-based respiratory monitoring solutions for health systems and clinical research. The ZEPHYRx Respiratory Cloud Platform offers solutions for both point-of-care and remote lung function testing with all data captured in a single source of truth. We are committed to providing the most comprehensive platform for respiratory endpoints, delivering a seamless experience to our customers and their participants. zephyrx.com.

About NIOX

Our mission is to improve asthma diagnosis and management by greater patient access to FeNO testing. Asthma is one of the biggest healthcare issues globally with 340 million sufferers, many of whom are undiagnosed or are misdiagnosed. The Group is engaged in the design, development, and commercialisation of medical devices for the measurement of FeNO, a precise biomarker for asthma. Our market leading device, NIOX VERO®, is increasingly recognised by healthcare professionals as an important tool to improve the diagnosis and management of asthma. NIOX VERO® is also the device of choice by leading clinical research organisations for respiratory studies. NIOX provides products and services via its direct sales organisation and extensive distributor network in 50 countries. For more information, please visit niox.com.

Media Contact:

Brooke Aaserud

[email protected]

SOURCE ZEPHYRx