Zepl and Snowflake Bring Data Science as a Service to Cloud Data Warehouses

With Zepl's new native Snowflake integration, data science teams are able to rapidly explore, analyze and collaborate around Snowflake's cloud-built data warehouse. In just minutes, Zepl brings machine learning at scale to Snowflake data across entire data science teams. Zepl's powerful collaboration capabilities are used by data scientists, data engineers, data analysts, team managers and executives worldwide.

Zepl is used for all types of enterprise use cases across high tech, financial services, pharmaceutical, IoT, and automotive companies. Customers use Zepl to quickly analyze, visualize and democratize insights derived from petabytes of data. The new partnership changes the game by automating model-driven insights in a highly secure manner. Zepl rapidly accelerates experimentation, frictionless collaboration, training of ML models, and sharing of insights for Snowflake customers.

Zepl and Snowflake Capabilities

Companies use Zepl's data science as a service for data exploration, collaboration and visual storytelling.

Multi-Language Data Exploration

Bring data science to your data lake by integrating Zepl with Snowflake

Code seamlessly in multiple languages and libraries in the same notebook

Use extensive language support for Python, Scala, R, Spark and SQL

Build, tune, and deploy machine learning models without extensive data engineering

Team Collaboration

Centrally store and organize your enterprise-critical ML and AI assets

Access notebooks anywhere, anytime, in the format according to your business needs

Securely share your work with Zepl's fine-grained access controls

Safeguard your credentials with Zepl's credential encryption keychain

Use commenting to give everyone a voice as teams work through problems together

Visual Storytelling

Captivate audiences with impactful visual analytics

Visualize your SQL query, Spark DataFrame, or Pandas DataFrame with a single click

Build advanced visualizations using popular Python and JavaScript libraries such as D3, Matplotlib, Plotly, Highcharts and more

Create custom interactive dashboards

"We had access to everything under the sun, and Zepl was the only platform that brought us from analysis to insight in a single place," said Kishore Radhakrishna, Senior Data Engineer at AppDynamics/Cisco. "Zepl enabled us to rapidly prototype across a cross-functional team - data scientists, analysts and business people - to connect to our Snowflake data in minutes and create a new model in only two days. With Zepl, we could quickly explore our Snowflake data and find answers faster than we thought was possible."

"The Zepl integration enables Snowflake customers to apply powerful data science and machine learning capabilities to their Snowflake data minutes," Snowflake Product Manager, Harsha Kapre said. "Zepl's data science and analytics platform enables shared customers to do rapid exploration and predictive analysis on top of petabytes of data. Our partnership with Zepl transforms our joint customers from reactive to proactive enterprises through the use of powerful machine learning insights."

"Snowflake users are way ahead of the curve when it comes to using data as a strategic advantage in their business," said Dan Maloney, CEO of Zepl. "They want to analyze, infer and act upon massive sets in real-time. Zepl provides the collaborative, model-driven results they're looking for to drive their businesses forward."

A free trial of Zepl's data science as a service for Snowflake is available immediately at www.zepl.com.

