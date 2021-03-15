Zepp Health Corp. Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Unaudited Financial Results

BEIJING, March 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Zepp Health Corp. (NYSE: ZEPP) today reported revenue of RMB2.0 billion, or US$302.3 million; GAAP diluted net income per share of RMB0.44 (US$0.07), or GAAP diluted net income per ADS of RMB1.76 (US$0.27) for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2020.

The small year-over-year decrease in fourth quarter revenue was mainly the result of a 20.8% decrease in revenue from Xiaomi products, partially offset by 25.1% growth and geographic expansion of Amazfit and Zepp-branded products. Unit shipments were affected by the timing of the new product introduction, seasonality and continued impact of Covid, with some reduced production availability and lockdowns in many of our key European markets," said Wang Huang, Chairman and CEO of Zepp Health. "I am proud that despite these challenges, our self-branded products performed strongly across many price points. In the fourth quarter, we also made important progress in our data analytics business, and industrial health tech, as demonstrated by a number of announcements, leading us to changing the company's name recently to better reflect our broad mission of connecting health with technology. We are well positioned to have a strong 2021."

Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020

Added Chief Financial Officer, Leon Deng, "Fourth quarter revenue was in-line with our guidance range, largely due to the return to Covid lockdowns in many areas of Europe over the year-end holidays, as well as some continuing inventory availability issues for new products. Product mix and volume impacted gross margin, but good expense discipline continued in the quarter, both in absolute amounts as well as operating expenses as a percentage of sales. Looking ahead, investments in personnel-related costs to accelerate growth of Amazfit and Zepp-branded products worldwide are creating a slightly higher fixed-cost base in our operating model, which we will try to offset as much as possible by further variable cost savings. Guidance for the first quarter 2021 reflects the seasonality of business, but our outlook for 2021 remains strong."

Management's Discussion and Analysis

Fourth Quarter 2020

Revenue

Total units shipped in the fourth quarter 2020 decreased 9.5% year-over-year to 13.3 million, compared with 14.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2019. This was driven by a 14.5% decrease in units of products built for Xiaomi, partially offset by a 31.3% increase in product units under the company's own brands.

Fourth quarter revenues reached RMB1,972.5 million (US$302.3 million), a decrease of 6.6% from the fourth quarter of 2019. Revenue from Xiaomi products decreased 20.8% and revenue from self-branded products increased 25.1%, primarily driven by our new products including Amazfit Pop, Bip, Neo, and the GT series. Quarterly sales of self-branded products grew mid-teens to mid-thirties percentages year-over-year each quarter of 2020, and the company expects that trend to continue. Both sequential and year-over-year quarterly revenue changes can be affected by the seasonality of purchase patterns as well as by timing of new product introductions.

Covid-19 Impact

As was true in the third quarter, in the fourth quarter 2020, the company experienced production delays that affected inventory availability for some new products. Also, many European countries re-instituted lockdowns, which we believe tempered holiday sales in some of the company's strongest markets. North American markets, which were less restricted, were stronger, but were affected somewhat by product availability.

Gross Margin

Gross margin in the fourth quarter 2020 was 19.0%, compared with 23.8% in the year-ago period. Margin on both Xiaomi and self-branded products in the fourth quarter was lower than the year-ago fourth quarter. For self-branded products, discounting on older models and holiday promotional discounts had a greater impact than in the year-ago quarter. Gross margin and gross profit are affected by product mix as different products have different margin contributions, and these can change over the life of a product.

Research & Development

Fourth quarter 2020 R&D expense was RMB129.6 million, decreasing 7.5% year-over year, and comprising 6.6% of revenue. This reflects effective expense control in R&D activities, specifically in better resource consumption management during testing process. The company optimized its integrated product development process to effectively develop new smart devices and analytics for consumers and industry.

Sales & Marketing

Sales and Marketing expense for the fourth quarter 2020 was RMB116.9 million, increasing 86.2% year-over-year, and comprising 5.9% of revenue, compared to 3.0% of revenue in the year-ago period. Higher sales and marketing expense in 2020 was driven by increased headcount for sales, marketing and support as sales of self-branded products have expanded globally. In the fourth quarter 2020, there were 27 countries in which the company had 100,000 or more device activations, compared to 9 in the fourth quarter of 2019. Product launch activities for a higher number of new products in 2020's fourth quarter, as well as a higher number of regions in which product launch and promotional activities were conducted, contributed to the increase in expense.

General & Administrative

General and Administrative expense was RMB64.5 million, decreasing 21.9% year-over-year, and comprising 3.3% of revenue, compared to 3.9% in the year-ago period.

Operating Income and Expenses

Total Operating Expense for the fourth quarter 2020 was RMB310.9 million, up 8.9% from the year-ago period, comprising 15.8% of revenue in the fourth quarter 2020, compared to 13.5% in the fourth quarter 2019. After rising significantly in the second quarter of 2020 to 21.5% of sales, expense reductions reduced it to 17.0% in the third quarter and 15.8% in the fourth quarter. In value, total operating expense declined sequentially from the third quarter 2020 to the fourth quarter 2020 by RMB68.6 million, or 18.1% due to effective expense management. The company will continue to exercise control on expenses in the future, improving the operating efficiency as a whole.

Operating Income for the fourth quarter 2020 was RMB63.7 million, down 70.7% from RMB217.7 million from the year-ago period.

Liquidity and Capital Resources

At December 31, 2020, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of RMB2,273.3 million (US$348.4 million), compared with RMB1,803.1 million as of December 31, 2019.

Full Year 2020

Revenue

Total units shipped in the full year 2020 increased 8.0% from full year 2019, reaching 45.7 million, compared with 42.3 million in the full year of 2019. The total shipments of Zepp Health comprised fitness bands, smart watches, smart scales, ear buds and other smart fitness devices.

Full year 2020 revenues reached RMB6,433.4 million (US$986.0 million), an increase of 10.7% from the full year of 2019. The increase in the year was driven primarily by both sales of the Xiaomi wearable products and Amazfit and Zepp-branded products.

Reflecting global market expansion and a broadening product line, For the full year 2020, Zepp Health self-branded products increased 20.5% in unit shipments to comprise 10.3% of total unit sales and 31.0% of total revenue, compared to 27.8% of revenue in 2019.

Gross Margin

Gross margin in the full year 2020 was 20.7%, compared with 25.3% in the full year 2019. The decrease was mainly driven by the lower margin of Xiaomi products and lower margins on newly introduced self-branded products.

Research & Development

Full year 2020 R&D expense was RMB538.0 million, increasing 24.9% from the full year 2019, and comprised 8.4% of revenue, compared to 7.4% of revenue in the full year 2019, reflecting personnel additions and expansion of R&D activities for future products and new product categories. This was partially offset by lower resource consumption in testing procedures. The company optimized its integrated product development process to effectively develop new smart products and services to the consumers, and believed that smart R&D investment was a key factor to maintain its competitive position in the global market.

Sales & Marketing

Sales and Marketing expense for the full year 2020 was RMB358.7 million, increasing 97.1% from the full year 2019, and comprised 5.6% of revenue, compared to 3.1% of revenue in the full year 2019. The increase was driven by investments in global expansion of Amazfit and Zepp-branded products, requiring staffing and promotional expenses. The company also launched 20 plus different new self-branded products or product versions, about 4-5 times the size of last year, requiring greater promotional expenses.

General & Administrative

General and Administrative expense was RMB261.8 million for the full year 2020, increasing 5.4% from the full year 2019, and comprised 4.1% of revenue, compared to 4.3% in the full year 2019. The increase is primarily due to increase in office expansion and professional fees.

Operating Income and Expense

Operating Expense for the full-year 2020 increased 34.5% over 2019. Operating expense for the four quarters of 2020 represented, chronologically, 20.6%, 21.5%, 17.0% and 15.8% of revenue, as expense management was undertaken in the third quarter.

Outlook

For the first quarter of 2021, the management of the Company currently expects:

- Net revenues to be between RMB1.0 billion and RMB1.15 billion, compared with RMB1.09 billion in the first quarter of 2020.

The above outlook is based on the current market conditions and reflects the Company management's current and preliminary estimates of market and operating conditions and customer demand, which are all subject to change.

About Zepp Health Corporation (NYSE: ZEPP)

Zepp Health changed its name from Huami Corp. (HMI) on February 25, 2021 to emphasize its health focus with a name that resonates across languages and cultures globally. The company's mission continues to be connecting health with technology. Since its inception in 2013, Zepp Health has developed a platform of proprietary technology including AI chips, biometric sensors, and data algorithms, which drive a broadening line of smart health devices for consumers, data analytics services for population health, and industrial medical technology for diagnostics and care delivery. Zepp Health is one of the largest global developers of smart wearable health and consumer fitness devices, shipping 46 million units in 2020. Zepp Health Corp. is based in Hefei, China, with U.S. operations, Zepp Health USA, based in Cupertino, Calif.

Use of Non-GAAP Measures

We use adjusted net income, a non-GAAP financial measure, in evaluating our operating results and for financial and operational decision-making purposes. Adjusted net income represents net income excluding share-based compensation expenses, and such adjustment has no impact on income tax. Adjusted net income attributable to ordinary shareholders of Zepp Health Corp. is a non-GAAP measure, which excludes share-based compensation expenses attributable to ordinary shareholders of Zepp Health Corp., and is used as the numerator in computation of adjusted net income per share attributable to ordinary shareholders of Zepp Health Corp.

We believe that adjusted net income and adjusted net income attributable to ordinary shareholders help identify underlying trends in our business that could otherwise be distorted by the effect of certain expenses that we include in net income and net income attributable to ordinary shareholders. We believe that adjusted net income and adjusted net income attributable to ordinary shareholders provides useful information about our operating results, enhances the overall understanding of our past performance and future prospects and allows for greater visibility with respect to key metrics used by our management in its financial and operational decision-making.

Adjusted net income and adjusted net income attributable to ordinary shareholders, should not be considered in isolation or construed as an alternative to net income, basic and diluted net income per share attributable to ordinary shareholders of Zepp Health Corp. or any other measure of performance or as an indicator of our operating performance. Investors are encouraged to review the historical non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures. Adjusted net income and adjusted net income attributable to ordinary shareholders, presented here may not be comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other companies. Other companies may calculate similarly titled measures differently, limiting their usefulness as comparative measures to our data. We encourage investors and others to review our financial information in its entirety and not rely on a single financial measure.

Exchange Rate

The Company's business is primarily conducted in China and the significant majority of revenues generated are denominated in Renminbi ("RMB"). This announcement contains currency conversions of RMB amounts into U.S. dollars ("US$") solely for the convenience of the reader. Unless otherwise noted, all translations from RMB to US$ are made at a rate of RMB6.5250 to US$1.00, the effective noon buying rate for December 31, 2020 as set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the Federal Reserve Board. No representation is made that the RMB amounts could have been, or could be, converted, realized or settled into US$ at that rate on December 31, 2020, or at any other rate.

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "confident" and similar statements. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: the cooperation with Xiaomi, the recognition of the Company's self-branded products; the Company's growth strategies; trends and competition in global wearable technology market; changes in the Company's revenues and certain cost or expense accounting policies; governmental policies relating to the Company's industry and general economic conditions in China and the global. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the Company's filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of this press release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

Zepp Health Corp. UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Amounts in thousands of Renminbi ("RMB") and U.S. dollars ("US$") except for number of shares and per share data, or otherwise noted)















As of December 31,

As of December 31,



2019

2020



RMB

RMB

US$













Assets











Current assets:











Cash and cash equivalents

1,803,117

2,273,349

348,406 Restricted cash

874

2,401

368 Term deposit

-

5,000

766 Accounts receivable

188,940

298,038

45,676 Amounts due from related parties, current

1,421,170

860,213

131,833 Inventories

893,806

1,217,537

186,596 Short-term investments

17,187

18,430

2,825 Prepaid expenses and other current assets

67,358

152,898

23,433 Total current assets

4,392,452

4,827,866

739,903













Property, plant and equipment, net

64,350

124,619

19,099 Intangible asset, net

85,753

145,213

22,255 Goodwill

5,930

62,515

9,581 Long-term investments

406,099

443,986

68,044 Deferred tax assets

102,649

120,190

18,420 Other non-current assets

8,828

28,165

4,316 Non-current operating lease right-of-use assets

108,682

151,165

23,167 Total assets

5,174,743

5,903,719

904,785

Zepp Health Corp. UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Amounts in thousands of Renminbi ("RMB") and U.S. dollars ("US$") except for number of shares and per share data, or otherwise noted)















As of December 31,

As of December 31,



2019

2020



RMB

RMB

US$













Liabilities











Current liabilities:











Accounts payable

1,999,951

1,951,335

299,055 Advance from customers

44,793

42,502

6,514 Amount due to related parties, current

14,769

11,185

1,714 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

352,249

252,275

38,663 Income tax payables

67,854

27,706

4,246 Notes payable

2,184

-

- Bank borrowings

-

504,671

77,344 Total current liabilities

2,481,800

2,789,674

427,536 Deferred tax liabilities

5,399

22,374

3,429 Long-term borrowing

-

60,000

9,195 Other non-current liabilities

113,596

185,168

28,378 Non-current operating lease liabilities

76,360

116,245

17,815 Total liabilities

2,677,155

3,173,461

486,353

Zepp Health Corp.

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Amounts in thousands of Renminbi ("RMB") and U.S. dollars ("US$")

except for number of shares and per share data, or otherwise noted)



















As of December 31,

As of December 31,



2019

2020



RMB

RMB

US$













Equity











Ordinary shares

155

157

24 Additional paid-in capital

1,478,902

1,552,109

237,871 Accumulated retained earnings

910,612

1,133,368

173,696 Accumulated other comprehensive income

111,081

44,624

6,841 Total Zepp Health Corp. shareholders' equity

2,500,750

2,730,258

418,432 Non-controlling interests

(3,162)

-

- Total equity

2,497,588

2,730,258

418,432 Total liabilities and equity

5,174,743

5,903,719

904,785

Zepp Health Corp. UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Amounts in thousands of Renminbi ("RMB") and U.S. dollars ("US$") except for number of shares and per share data, or otherwise noted)



For the Three Months Ended December 31,

2019

2020

RMB

RMB

US$











Revenues 2,111,413

1,972,535

302,304 Cost of revenues 1,608,288

1,597,889

244,887 Gross profit 503,125

374,646

57,417 Operating expenses:









Selling and marketing 62,756

116,853

17,909 General and administrative 82,562

64,512

9,887 Research and development 140,153

129,575

19,858 Total operating expenses 285,471

310,940

47,654 Operating income 217,654

63,706

9,763 Other income and expenses:









Realized gain from investment 1,822

-

- Gain from deconsolidation of a subsidiary -

56,522

8,663 Interest income 10,274

14,450

2,215 Other income (expenses), net 7,744

(9,780)

(1,499) Gain from fair value change of long-term investment -

7,728

1,184 Income before income tax 237,494

132,626

20,326 Income tax expenses (27,335)

(18,198)

(2,789) Income before loss from equity method investments 210,159

114,428

17,537 Net income (loss) from equity method investments (3,759)

722

111 Net income 206,400

115,150

17,648 Less: Net loss attributable to non-controlling interest (811)

(54)

(8) Net income attributable to Zepp Health Corp. 207,211

115,204

17,656 Net income attributable to ordinary shareholders of Zepp Health

Corp. 207,211

115,204

17,656 Net income per share attributable to ordinary









shareholders of Zepp Health Corp.









Basic income per ordinary share 0.84

0.46

0.07 Diluted income per ordinary share 0.80

0.44

0.07











Net income per ADS (4 ordinary shares equal to 1 ADS)



ADS – basic 3.36

1.85

0.28 ADS – diluted 3.21

1.76

0.27











Weighted average number of shares used in computing net

income per share









Ordinary share – basic 246,929,507

249,632,609

249,632,609 Ordinary share – diluted 258,484,867

261,623,610

261,623,610

Zepp Health Corp. Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results (Amounts in thousands of Renminbi ("RMB") and U.S. dollars ("US$") except for number of shares and per share data, or otherwise noted)





For the Three Months Ended December 31,



2019

2020



RMB

RMB

US$ Net income attributable to Zepp Health Corp.

207,211

115,204

17,656 Share-based compensation expenses

6,549

13,218

2,026 Adjusted net income attributable to Zepp Health Corp.

213,760

128,422

19,682































For the Three Months Ended December 31,



2019

2020



RMB

RMB

US$













Net income attributable to ordinary shareholders

of Zepp Health Corp.

207,211

115,204

17,656 Share-based compensation expenses attributable to

ordinary shareholders of Zepp Health Corp.

6,549

13,218

2,026 Adjusted net income attributable to ordinary

shareholders of Zepp Health Corp.[2]

213,760

128,422

19,682













Adjusted net income per share attributable to

ordinary shareholders of Zepp Health Corp.











Adjusted basic income per ordinary share

0.87

0.51

0.08 Adjusted diluted income per ordinary share

0.83

0.49

0.08













Adjusted net income per ADS (4 ordinary shares equal

to 1 ADS)











ADS – basic

3.46

2.06

0.32 ADS – diluted

3.31

1.96

0.30













Weighted average number of shares used in

computing net income per share











Ordinary share – basic

246,929,507

249,632,609

249,632,609 Ordinary share – diluted

258,484,867

261,623,610

261,623,610













Share-based compensation expenses included

are follows:











Cost of revenues

8

-

- Selling and marketing

641

805

123 General and administrative

4,145

9,642

1,478 Research and development

1,755

2,771

425 Total

6,549

13,218

2,026

Zepp Health Corp.

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Amounts in thousands of Renminbi ("RMB") and U.S. dollars ("US$")

except for number of shares and per share data, or otherwise noted)









Years Ended December 31,



2019

2020



RMB

RMB

US$













Revenues

5,812,255

6,433,363

985,956 Cost of revenues

4,344,512

5,100,698

781,716 Gross profit

1,467,743

1,332,665

204,240 Operating expenses:











Selling and marketing

181,975

358,655

54,966 General and administrative

248,462

261,805

40,123 Research and development

430,822

538,009

82,453 Total operating expenses

861,259

1,158,469

177,542 Operating income

606,484

174,196

26,698 Other income and expenses:











Realized gain from investment

1,822

-

- Gain from deconsolidation of a subsidiary

-

56,522

8,663 Interest income

33,478

46,118

7,068 Other income (expenses), net

10,586

(23,552)

(3,610) Gain from fair value change of long-term investment

-

12,325

1,888 Income before income tax

652,370

265,609

40,707 Income tax expenses

(77,887)

(31,154)



(4,775) Income before loss from equity method investments

574,483

234,455

35,932 Net loss from equity method investments

(1,112)

(4,749)



(728) Net income

573,371

229,706

35,204 Less: Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interest

(1,825)

953



146 Net income attributable to Zepp Health Corp.

575,196

228,753

35,058 Less: Undistributed earnings allocated to participating nonvested restricted shares

2,450

-

- Net income attributable to ordinary shareholders of Zepp Health Corp.

572,746

228,753

35,058 Net income per share attributable to ordinary

shareholders of Zepp Health Corp.











Basic income per ordinary share

2.35

0.92

0.14 Diluted income per ordinary share

2.24

0.88

0.13













Net income per ADS (4 ordinary shares equal to 1 ADS)











ADS – basic

9.40

3.68

0.56 ADS – diluted

8.95

3.51

0.54













Weighted average number of shares used in computing net income per share Ordinary share – basic

243,648,186

248,470,684

248,470,684 Ordinary share – diluted

255,959,172

260,351,994

260,351,994

Zepp Health Corp. Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results (Amounts in thousands of Renminbi ("RMB") and U.S. dollars ("US$") except for number of shares and per share data, or otherwise noted)





Years Ended December 31,



2019

2020



RMB

RMB

US$ Net income attributable to Zepp Health Corp.

575,196

228,753

35,058 Share-based compensation expenses

55,128

65,154

9,985 Adjusted net income attributable to Zepp Health Corp.

630,324

293,907

45,043































Years Ended December 31,



2019

2020



RMB

RMB

US$













Net income attributable to ordinary shareholders of Zepp Health Corp.

572,746

228,753

35,058 Share-based compensation expenses attributable to ordinary shareholders of Zepp Health Corp.

54,893

65,154

9,985 Adjusted net income attributable to ordinary

shareholders of Zepp Health Corp.[2]

627,639

293,907

45,043













Adjusted net income per share attributable to

ordinary shareholders of Zepp Health Corp.











Adjusted basic income per ordinary share

2.58

1.18

0.18 Adjusted diluted income per ordinary share

2.45

1.13

0.17













Adjusted net income per ADS (4 ordinary shares equal to 1 ADS)











ADS – basic

10.30

4.73

0.73 ADS – diluted

9.81

4.52

0.69













Weighted average number of shares used in

computing net income per share











Ordinary share – basic

243,648,186

248,470,684

248,470,684 Ordinary share – diluted

255,959,172

260,351,994

260,351,994













Share-based compensation expenses included

are follows:











Cost of revenues

55

(54)

(8) Selling and marketing

3,198

2,625

402 General and administrative

40,684

38,605

5,916 Research and development

11,191

23,978

3,675 Total

55,128

65,154

9,985

