Zepp Health Corporation Files 2025 Annual Report on Form 20-F

MILPITAS, Calif., April 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Zepp Health Corporation ("Zepp Health" or the "Company") (NYSE: ZEPP), a global leader in smart wearables and health technology, today announced that it has filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the full year ended December 31, 2025 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC").

The annual report can be accessed on the Company's investor relations website at http://ir.zepp.com and on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. The Company will provide hardcopies of the annual report, free of charge, to its shareholders and ADS holders upon request. Requests should be submitted to [email protected].

About Zepp Health Corporation (NYSE: ZEPP)

Zepp Health Corporation (NYSE: ZEPP) is a global leader in smart wearables and health technology, empowering users to live their healthiest lives by optimizing their health, fitness, and wellness journeys through its leading consumer brands, Amazfit, Zepp Clarity, and Zepp Aura. Powered by its proprietary Zepp Digital Management Platform, which includes Zepp OS, AI chips, biometric sensors, and data algorithms, Zepp delivers cloud-based 24/7 actionable insights and guidance to help users attain their wellness goals. To date, Zepp has shipped over 200 million units and served more than 53 million users, and its products are available in more than 150 countries and regions. Zepp Health has team members and offices across the globe, especially in Europe and the United States.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

Zepp Health Corporation

Grace Zhang

Email: [email protected]

Piacente Financial Communications

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Zepp Health Corp.