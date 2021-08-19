Zepp Health Corporation Reports Second Quarter 2021 Unaudited Financial Results

BEIJING, Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Zepp Health Corporation ("Zepp" or the "Company") (NYSE: ZEPP) today reported revenue of RMB1.8 billion (US$284.2 million), an increase of 61.4% from the same period last year; GAAP diluted net income per share of RMB0.35 (US$0.05); and GAAP diluted net income per ADS of RMB1.41 (US$0.22) for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021. Each ADS represents four (4) Class A ordinary shares.

"We were pleased to top the high end of our guidance range for the second quarter, which included an 81% increase in our own Amazfit and Zepp branded product revenue and a 53% increase in revenue from products designed and built for Xiaomi," said Wang Huang, Chairman and CEO of Zepp Health. "Unit shipment volume for our own branded products grew 114% year-over-year in the second quarter, demonstrating continued expansion of our brands globally. Despite the drag of the pandemic on the industry, first half revenue from our own Amazfit and Zepp branded products increased 83% year-over-year, and in June, we were acknowledged by IDC that our Amazfit and Zepp smartwatch products have become one of the top four global adult smartwatch brands in its 2021Q1 report. Our confidence in the second half of 2021 is strengthend by the Company's announcements at our mid-July developers conference of our third generation proprietary smart watch chip, the Huangshan 2s; a new watch OS for third-party apps; and blood pressure monitoring algorithm on our watches; which will give our products new features and functionalities that will appeal to many consumers."

Added Chief Financial Officer, Leon Deng, "Second quarter results reflected strong growth of the Company's own branded products, different timing this year for launch of Xiaomi's new Mi Band product, easing of Covid restrictions in some geographies during the quarter, and continued expense control, all driving revenue growth and profitability."

Second Quarter 2021 Financial Summary



















For the Three Months Ended

For the Six Months Ended GAAP in millions, except for percentages and per share/ADS amounts

June 30, 2021 June 30, 2020[1]

June 30, 2021 June 30, 2020[1] Revenue RMB

1,835.1 1,137.3

2,982.4 2,225.7 Revenue USD

284.2 161.0

461.9 315.0 Gross Margin

22.0% 22.3%

22.2% 22.4% Net income attributable to Zepp Health Corporation RMB

92.6 13.3

52.1 32.5 Adjusted net income attributable to Zepp Health Corporation RMB[2]

132.5 19.1

103.4 44.7













Diluted net income per share RMB

0.35 0.05

0.20 0.13 Diluted net income per ADS USD

0.22 0.03

0.12 0.07 Adjusted diluted net income per share RMB[3]

0.50 0.07

0.39 0.17 Adjusted diluted net income per ADS USD

0.31 0.04

0.24 0.10 Units Shipped

11.5 8.9

17.8 16.5

[1] The USD numbers in 2020 are referenced with the prior 6-K disclosures. [2] Adjusted net income attributable to Zepp Health Corporation is a non-GAAP measure, which excludes share-based compensation expenses. See "Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results" at the end of this press release. [3] Adjusted diluted net income is the abbreviation of Adjusted net income attributable to Zepp Health Corporation, which is a non-GAAP measure and excludes share-based compensation expenses attributable to Zepp Health Corporation, and is used as the numerator in computation of adjusted basic and diluted net income per ADS attributable to Zepp Health Corporation.

Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Revenue

Total units shipped in the second quarter of 2021 increased by 29.2% year-over-year to 11.5 million, compared with 8.9 million in the second quarter of 2020. This was driven by a 114.3% increase in unit shipments of Amazfit and Zepp-branded products and a 22.0% increase in unit shippments of Xiaomi wearable products.

Revenues for the second quarter of 2021 reached RMB1.8 billion (US$284.2 million), an increase of 61.4% from the second quarter of 2020. In the second quarter of 2021, revenue from both Xiaomi wearable products and from self-branded products increased compared with the same period in 2020, primarily driven by the launch of Mi Band 6 and sales of the Company's popular premium GT series, basic Bip and Pop models and rugged T-Rex.

Both sequential and year-over-year quarterly revenue changes can be affected by fluctuations in seasonal purchase patterns as well as by timing of new product introductions. The Company launched Mi Band 6 in the April of 2021 and Mi Band 5 in June of 2020.

Impact of COVID-19 on Our Business

The global impact of the COVID-19 pandemic continued in the second quarter 2021, although abating in varying degrees in different markets as vaccinations became more widely available and some restrictions were lifted. However, given the current state of the COVID-19 virus mutation at the time of this release, the Company cannot predict the potential, if any, future negative impact on market conditions or the Company's operations.

Gross Margin

Gross margin in the second quarter of 2021 was 22.0%, compared with 22.3% in the same period of 2020. The gross margins on self-branded products are generally higher than Xiaomi wearable products. In line with previous Mi Band product launches, the newly introduced Mi Band 6 in this quarter accounted for a larger increase in Xiaomi unit volume shipped in the quarter. Gross margin and gross profit are affected by product mix as different products have different margin contributions. These changes can also be influenced by the stage of the product in its lifecycle, product iterations and new product introductions.

Research & Development

Research and development expense in the second quarter of 2021 was RMB160.3 million, increasing 36.8% year-over year, and comprising 8.7% of revenue, versus 10.3% in the same period last year. The increase was primarily driven by increased investment in R&D talents associated with developing new core proprietary technologies and new products.

Sales & Marketing

Sales and Marketing expense in the second quarter of 2021 was RMB104.7 million, increasing 46.7% year-over-year, and comprising 5.7% of revenue, compared with 6.3% of revenue in the same period in 2020. The increase was driven by higher salary and wages costs for marketing and sales personnel as well as advertising and promotional expenses to expand product recognition globally.

General & Administrative

General and Administrative expense was RMB66.4 million in the second quarter of 2021, increasing 19.9% year-over-year, and comprising 3.6% of revenue, compared with 4.9% in the same period in 2020. The increase was mainly attributable to higher personel compensation costs for retaining current employees to support company's long-term growth together.

Operating Expenses and Net Income

Total Operating Expense for the second quarter of 2021 was RMB331.4 million, an increase of RMB87.5 million from the same period in 2020, comprising 18.1% of revenue, compared with 21.5% in the second quarter of 2020.

Beginning in the third quarter of 2020, the Company adopted a balanced approach to expense control while still maintaining an investment priority in new technologies, new product development and global growth capabilities.

The operating expenses increase was mainly attributed to share-base compensation. In the second quarter 2021, the company granted a new batch of restricted shares and options with 4 to 5-year vested period to the employees, causing a RMB34 million increase to total operating expenses, with the aim to motivate its employees to work together toward long-term strategic goal of the Company.

Operating income for the second quarter of 2021 was RMB71.6 million, an increase of 660.8% from RMB9.4 million for the same period in 2020.

Net income attributable to Zepp Health Corporation for the second quarter of 2021 was RMB92.6 million, compared with RMB13.3 million in the second quarter of 2020. The increase was partially attributable to RMB13.5 million investment income and RMB24.8 net income from equity method investments.

Liquidity and Capital Resources

As of June 30, 2021, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of RMB1,392.6 million (US$215.7 million), compared with RMB2,649.2 million as of June 30, 2020, and RMB1,090.5 million as of March 31, 2021.

Outlook

For the third quarter of 2021, the management of the Company currently expects:

- Net revenues to be between RMB1.6 billion and RMB1.8 billion, compared with RMB2.2 billion in the third quarter of 2020.

This outlook reflects continuing uncertainty pertaining to the potential affects of the COVID-19 pandemic on sales and on electronic component delays, as well as expected sales seasonality of both self-branded and Xiaomi products. It is based on the current market conditions and reflects the Company management's current and preliminary estimates of market and operating conditions and customer demand, which are all subject to change.

Conference Call

The Company's management will hold a conference call at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, August 19, 2021 (8:00 p.m. Beijing Time on August 19, 2021) to discuss financial results and answer questions from investors and analysts. Listeners may access the call by dialing:

US (Toll Free): +1-888-346-8982 International: +1-412-902-4272 Mainland China (Toll Free): 400-120-1203 Hong Kong (Toll Free): 800-905-945 Hong Kong: +852-3018-4992

Participants should dial-in at least 10 minutes before the scheduled start time and ask to be connected to the call for "Zepp Health Corporation."

Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available at https://ir.zepp.com/investor.

A telephone replay will be available one hour after the call until August 26, 2021 by dialing:

About Zepp Health Corporation (NYSE: ZEPP)

US Toll Free:

+1-877-344-7529 International:

+1-412-317-0088 Replay Passcode:

10159349

Zepp Health changed its name from Huami Corporation (HMI) on February 25, 2021 to emphasize its health focus with a name that resonates across languages and cultures globally. The Company's mission continues to be connecting health with technology. Since its inception in 2013, Zepp Health has developed a platform of proprietary technology including AI chips, biometric sensors, and data algorithms, which drive a broadening line of smart health devices for consumers, and data analytics services for population health. Zepp Health is one of the largest global developers of smart wearable health and consumer fitness devices, shipping 46 million units in 2020. Zepp Health Corporation is based in Hefei, China, with U.S. operations, Zepp Health USA, based in Cupertino, Calif..

Use of Non-GAAP Measures

We use adjusted net income, a non-GAAP financial measure, in evaluating our operating results and for financial and operational decision-making purposes. Adjusted net income represents net income excluding share-based compensation expenses, and such adjustment has no impact on income tax. Adjusted net income attributable to Zepp Health Corporation is a non-GAAP measure, which excludes share-based compensation expenses attributable to Zepp Health Corporation, and is used as the numerator in computation of adjusted net income per share and per ADS attributable to Zepp Health Corporation.

We believe that adjusted net income and adjusted net income attributable to Zepp Health Corporation help identify underlying trends in our business that could otherwise be distorted by the effect of certain expenses that we include in net income and net income attributable to Zepp Health Corporation. We believe that adjusted net income and adjusted net income attributable to Zepp Health Corporation provides useful information about our operating results, enhances the overall understanding of our past performance and future prospects and allows for greater visibility with respect to key metrics used by our management in its financial and operational decision-making.

Adjusted net income and adjusted net income attributable to Zepp Health Corporation, should not be considered in isolation or construed as an alternative to net income, basic and diluted net income per share and per ADS attributable to Zepp Health Corporation. or any other measure of performance or as an indicator of our operating performance. Investors are encouraged to review the historical non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures. Adjusted net income and adjusted net income attributable to ordinary shareholders, presented here may not be comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other companies. Other companies may calculate similarly titled measures differently, limiting their usefulness as comparative measures to our data. We encourage investors and others to review our financial information in its entirety and not rely on a single financial measure.

Exchange Rate

The Company's business is primarily conducted in China and the significant majority of revenues generated are denominated in RMB. This announcement contains currency conversions of RMB amounts into US$ solely for the convenience of the reader. Unless otherwise noted, all translations from RMB to US$ are made at a rate of RMB6.4566 to US$1.00, the effective noon buying rate for June 30, 2021 as set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the Federal Reserve Board. No representation is made that the RMB amounts could have been, or could be, converted, realized or settled into US$ at that rate on June 30, 2021, or at any other rate.

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "confident" and similar statements. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: the cooperation with Xiaomi, the recognition of the Company's self-branded products; the Company's growth strategies; trends and competition in global wearable technology market; changes in the Company's revenues and certain cost or expense accounting policies; governmental policies relating to the Company's industry and general economic conditions in China and the global. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the Company's filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of this press release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

Zepp Health Corporation UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Amounts in thousands of Renminbi ("RMB") and U.S. dollars ("US$") except for number of shares and per share data, or otherwise noted)





As of December 31,

As of June 30,



2020

2021



RMB

RMB

US$













Assets











Current assets:











Cash and cash equivalents

2,273,349

1,392,572

215,682 Restricted cash

2,401

1,418

220 Term deposit

5,000

5,000

774 Accounts receivable

298,038

422,346

65,413 Amounts due from related parties, current

860,213

913,451

141,476 Inventories, net

1,217,537

1,305,510

202,198 Short-term investments

18,430

19,045

2,950 Prepaid expenses and other current assets

152,898

152,801

23,666 Total current assets

4,827,866

4,212,143

652,379













Property, plant and equipment, net

124,619

149,308

23,125 Intangible asset, net

145,213

139,245

21,566 Goodwill

62,515

61,860

9,581 Long-term investments

443,986

1,512,922

234,322 Deferred tax assets

120,190

136,361

21,120 Other non-current assets

28,165

20,094

3,112 Non-current operating lease right-of-use assets

151,165

129,816

20,106 Total assets

5,903,719

6,361,749

985,311

Zepp Health Corporation UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Amounts in thousands of Renminbi ("RMB") and U.S. dollars ("US$") except for number of shares and per share data, or otherwise noted)





As of December 31,

As of June 30,



2020

2021



RMB

RMB

US$













Liabilities











Current liabilities:











Accounts payable

1,951,335

1,465,456

226,970 Advance from customers

42,502

31,336

4,853 Amount due to related parties, current

11,185

23,028

3,567 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

252,275

204,221

31,630 Income tax payables

27,706

15,014

2,325 Notes payable

-

4,525

701 Short-term bank borrowings

504,671

687,789

106,525 Total current liabilities

2,789,674

2,431,369

376,571 Deferred tax liabilities

22,374

25,870

4,007 Long-term borrowing

60,000

727,395

112,659 Other non-current liabilities

185,168

240,915

37,313 Non-current operating lease liabilities

116,245

94,698

14,667 Total liabilities

3,173,461

3,520,247

545,217

Zepp Health Corporation

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Amounts in thousands of Renminbi ("RMB") and U.S. dollars ("US$")

except for number of shares and per share data, or otherwise noted)



















As of December 31,

As of June 30,



2020

2021



RMB

RMB

US$













Equity











Ordinary shares

157

158

24 Additional paid-in capital

1,552,109

1,613,095

249,837 Accumulated retained earnings

1,133,368

1,185,510

183,612 Accumulated other comprehensive income

44,624

38,712

5,997 Total Zepp Health Corporation shareholders' equity

2,730,258

2,837,475

439,470 Noncontrolling interests

-

4,027

624 Total equity

2,730,258

2,841,502

440,094 Total liabilities and equity

5,903,719

6,361,749

985,311

Zepp Health Corporation UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Amounts in thousands of Renminbi ("RMB") and U.S. dollars ("US$") except for number of shares and per share data, or otherwise noted)





















For the Three Months Ended June 30,



2020

2021



RMB

RMB

US$













Revenues

1,137,274

1,835,141

284,227 Cost of revenues

(883,891)

(1,432,105)

(221,805) Gross profit

253,383

403,036

62,422 Operating expenses:











Selling and marketing

(71,342)

(104,686)

(16,214) General and administrative

(55,423)

(66,448)

(10,291) Research and development

(117,207)

(160,304)

(24,828) Total operating expenses

243,972

331,438

51,333 Operating income

9,411

71,598

11,089 Other income and expenses:











Investment income

-

13,507

2,092 Interest income

13,667

4,525

701 Interest expense

(8,049)

(10,342)

(1,602) Other income/(expenses), net

9,186

(216)

(33) Income before income tax and income from equity

method investment

24,215

79,072

12,247 Income tax expenses

(2,486)

(11,607)

(1,798) Income before (loss)/income from equity method investments

21,729

67,465

10,449 Net (loss)/income from equity method investments

(7,611)

24,836

3,847 Net income

14,118

92,301

14,296 Less: Net income/(loss) attributable to noncontrolling interest

811

(269)

(42) Net income attributable to Zepp Health Corporation

13,307

92,570

14,338 Net income per share attributable to Zepp Health Corporation











Basic income per ordinary share

0.05

0.37

0.06 Diluted income per ordinary share

0.05

0.35

0.05













Net income per ADS (4 ordinary shares equal to 1 ADS)











ADS – basic

0.21

1.47

0.23 ADS – diluted

0.21

1.41

0.22













Weighted average number of shares used in computing net income

per share











Ordinary share – basic

247,828,507

251,813,617

251,813,617 Ordinary share – diluted

259,364,320

263,499,745

263,499,745

Zepp Health Corporation Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results (Amounts in thousands of Renminbi ("RMB") and U.S. dollars ("US$") except for number of shares and per share data, or otherwise noted)

















For the Three Months Ended June 30,



2020

2021



RMB

RMB

US$













Net income attributable to Zepp Health Corporation

13,307

92,570

14,338 Share-based compensation expenses

5,835

39,922

6,183 Adjusted net income attributable to Zepp Health

Corporation [2]

19,142

132,492

20,521













Adjusted net income per share attributable to

Zepp Health Corporation











Adjusted basic income per ordinary share

0.08

0.53

0.08 Adjusted diluted income per ordinary share

0.07

0.50

0.08













Adjusted net income per ADS (4 ordinary shares equal

to 1 ADS)











ADS – basic

0.31

2.10

0.33 ADS – diluted

0.30

2.01

0.31













Weighted average number of shares used in

computing adjusted net income per share











Ordinary share – basic

247,828,507

251,813,617

251,813,617 Ordinary share – diluted

259,364,320

263,499,745

263,499,745













Share-based compensation expenses included

are follows:











Cost of revenues

(61)

-

- Selling and marketing

632

6,860

1,062 General and administrative

3,833

6,003

930 Research and development

1,431

27,059

4,191 Total

5,835

39,922

6,183

Zepp Health Corporation UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Amounts in thousands of Renminbi ("RMB") and U.S. dollars ("US$") except for number of shares and per share data, or otherwise noted)





















For the Six Months Ended June 30,



2020

2021



RMB



RMB



US$

















Revenues

2,225,735

2,982,404

461,916 Cost of revenues

(1,727,792)

(2,321,163)

(359,502) Gross profit

497,943

661,241

102,414 Operating expenses:











Selling and marketing

(126,185)

(195,473)

(30,275) General and administrative

(106,306)

(131,733)

(20,403) Research and development

(235,543)

(312,634)

(48,421) Total operating expenses

468,034

639,840

99,099 Operating income

29,909

21,401

3,315 Other income and expenses:











Investment income

-

13,507

2,092 Interest income

21,338

10,253

1,588 Interest expense

(8,773)

(16,990)

(2,631) Other income, net

755

2,285

354 Gain from fair value change of long-term investment

1,293

-

- Income before income tax and income from equity method

investment

44,522

30,456

4,718 Income tax expenses

(4,519)

(4,009)

(621) Income before loss from equity method investments

40,003

26,447

4,097 Net (loss)/income from equity method investments

(7,943)

25,293

3,917 Net income

32,060

51,740

8,014 Less: Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest

(415)

(403)

(62) Net income attributable to Zepp Health Corporation

32,475

52,143

8,076 Net income per share attributable to Zepp Health Corporation











Basic income per ordinary share

0.13

0.21

0.03 Diluted income per ordinary share

0.13

0.20

0.03













Net income per ADS (4 ordinary shares equal to 1 ADS)











ADS – basic

0.52

0.83

0.13 ADS – diluted

0.50

0.79

0.12













Weighted average number of shares used in computing net

income per share











Ordinary share – basic

247,742,838

251,306,762

251,306,762 Ordinary share – diluted

259,456,193

263,397,411

263,397,411

Zepp Health Corporation Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results (Amounts in thousands of Renminbi ("RMB") and U.S. dollars ("US$") except for number of shares and per share data, or otherwise noted)









For the Six Months Ended June 30,



2020

2021



RMB

RMB

US$













Net income attributable to Zepp Health Corporation

32,475

52,143

8,076 Share-based compensation expenses

12,213

51,300

7,946 Adjusted net income attributable to Zepp Health

Corporation [2]

44,688

103,443

16,022













Adjusted net income per share attributable to

Zepp Health Corporation











Adjusted basic income per ordinary share

0.18

0.41

0.06 Adjusted diluted income per ordinary share

0.17

0.39

0.06













Adjusted net income per ADS (4 ordinary shares equal

to 1 ADS)











ADS – basic

0.72

1.65

0.26 ADS – diluted

0.69

1.57

0.24













Weighted average number of shares used in

computing adjusted net income per share











Ordinary share – basic

247,742,838

251,306,762

251,306,762 Ordinary share – diluted

259,456,193

263,397,411

263,397,411













Share-based compensation expenses included

are follows:











Cost of revenues

(54)

-

- Selling and marketing

1,264

7,020

1,087 General and administrative

7,930

14,221

2,203 Research and development

3,073

30,059

4,656 Total

12,213

51,300

7,946

