Zepp Health Corporation to Report Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results on November 20, 2023

Earnings Call Scheduled for 7:30 a.m. ET on November 20, 2023

BEIJING, Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Zepp Health Corporation ("Zepp Health" or the "Company") (NYSE: ZEPP), a cloud-based healthcare services provider with world-leading smart wearable technology, today announced that it will report its third quarter 2023 unaudited financial results before the market open on Monday, November 20, 2023.

Management will hold a conference call at 7:30 a.m. Eastern Time on Monday, November 20, 2023 (8:30 p.m. Beijing Time on November 20, 2023). Listeners may access the call by dialing:

US (Toll Free):

+1-888-346-8982 International:

+1-412-902-4272 Mainland China (Toll Free):

400-120-1203 Hong Kong (Toll Free):

800-905-945 Hong Kong:

+852-3018-4992

Participants should dial in at least 10 minutes before the scheduled start time and ask to be connected to the call for "Zepp Health Corporation."

Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available at http://ir.zepp.com.

A telephone replay will be available one hour after the end of the conference until November 27, 2023 by dialing the following telephone numbers:

US (Toll Free): +1-877-344-7529 International: +1-412-317-0088 Replay Passcode: 3369346

About Zepp Health Corporation

Zepp Health (NYSE: ZEPP) is a global smart wearable and health technology leader, empowering users to live their healthiest lives by optimizing their health, fitness, and wellness journeys through its leading consumer brands, Amazfit, Zepp Clarity, and Zepp Aura. Powered by its proprietary Zepp Digital Management Platform, which includes the Zepp OS, AI chips, biometric sensors, and data algorithms, Zepp delivers cloud-based 24/7 actionable insights and guidance to help users attain their wellness goals. To date, Zepp has shipped over 200 million units, and its products are available in 90+ countries. Founded in 2013 as Huami Corp., the company became Zepp Health Corporation in February 2021. Zepp has 1,300+ team members and offices across North America, EMEA, and APAC regions.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

Zepp Health Corporation

Grace Zhang

E-mail: [email protected]

Piacente Financial Communications

Tel: +86-10-6508-0677

E-mail: [email protected]

