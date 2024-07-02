Zepp Health Introduces Zepp OS 4: Redefining Wearable Intelligence by Integrating OpenAI's GPT-4o into its Amazfit Smartwatches

Amazfit Active becomes the world's first smartwatch under €200 to fully-integrate AI.

MILPITAS, Calif., July 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Zepp Health Corporation ("Zepp Health") (NYSE: ZEPP), a global leader in smart wearables and health technology, unveils Zepp OS 4, a groundbreaking advancement in wearable technology. This latest iteration integrates OpenAI's GPT-4o most advanced system, producing safer and more useful responses and enhancing the functionality of Amazfit smartwatches to serve as comprehensive wellness companions.

With a suite of innovative features and enhancements, Zepp OS 4 is set to redefine user experience, offering unparalleled convenience, accuracy, and engagement. Zepp OS 4 comes as part of the sixth software update for the Amazfit Balance and Amazfit Active, which have added over 50 and over 30 new features respectively through software updates since their initial launch - and support for the Amazfit T-Rex Ultra, Falcon and Cheetah series will come later in 2024. Key highlights include:

Enhanced Zepp Flow™ Integration

Zepp OS 4 introduces an upgraded Zepp Flow™, leveraging OpenAI's GPT-4o technology to facilitate natural language interactions more intelligently. Users can seamlessly control their devices through voice commands, without the need for specific keywords or physical touch. This intuitive interface sets a new standard for smartwatch usability, empowering users to effortlessly manage settings, reply to instant messages from Android apps like WhatsApp (iOS will be supported in the near future), and initiate Bluetooth phone calls - all by simply using their voice.

Expanded Language and Voice Capabilities

With Zepp OS 4, Zepp Flow™ can reply back to the user in spoken English and German - a step up from written replies on the display - with French, Italian, Spanish, Japanese, Korean, and Portuguese voice replies coming in late July. While all of these languages currently support written replies, this additional enhancement ensures a personalized user experience across multiple linguistic preferences, further cementing Amazfit smartwatches as global companions for health and productivity.

Enhanced Bluetooth and Messaging Integration

Incorporating advanced Bluetooth capabilities, Zepp OS 4 enables seamless integration with a wider array of peripherals. Users can now utilize their Amazfit devices to control compatible devices such as Sonos speakers, Garmin cycling meters, and even GoPro and DJI action cameras, enhancing their daily activities and fitness routines.

Innovative Mini Apps and Fitness Solutions

Zepp OS 4 also unveils an expansive ecosystem of mini apps, tailored for health and fitness enthusiasts. The update introduces a range of tools from sports positioning aids to specialized fitness tests. A standout addition is the Workout Extension type of mini app, exclusively available in the app store, catering specifically to sports enthusiasts. Compatible with Zepp OS 3.5 devices like the Cheetah series, Falcon, and T-Rex Ultra, this innovative feature personalizes the user's watch interface during workouts. By empowering users to personalize their devices according to individual wellness goals, Amazfit smartwatches become indispensable tools for active lifestyles.

Driving User Engagement and Innovation

Since its inception, Zepp Health has shipped over 200 million units globally, establishing itself as a trusted brand in wearable technology. The Zepp App boasts over 300 downloadable mini apps, downloaded over 15 million times, and offers more than 5,700 watch faces, downloaded over 72 million times, highlighting the extensive customization and user engagement within the ecosystem.

Commitment to Personalized Wellness Solutions

By integrating AI deeply into Zepp OS 4, Zepp Health continues to pioneer personalized wellness solutions. From AI-driven sleep guidance in Zepp Aura to real-time fitness coaching in Zepp Coach™, the seamless integration of AI across its ecosystem underscores Zepp Health's commitment to enhancing user well-being through cutting-edge technology.

About Zepp Health Corporation

Zepp Health (NYSE: ZEPP), a global smart wearable and health technology leader, empowers users to live their healthiest lives through its leading consumer brands, including Amazfit, Zepp Clarity, and Zepp Aura.

Leveraging its proprietary Zepp Digital Health Management Platform, Zepp Health delivers actionable insights and guidance to users worldwide. With a presence in over 90 countries and a robust ecosystem of products and services, Zepp Health is at the forefront of advancing wearable intelligence and digital health technology.

