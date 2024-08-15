Zepp Health Partners with Wild.AI to Offer Groundbreaking Women's Wellness App on Amazfit Smartwatches

-Enhancing women's health with advanced wearables with hormone and cycle tracking to unlock their full potential.

MILPITAS, Calif., Aug. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Zepp Health Corporation ("Zepp Health") (NYSE: ZEPP), a global leader in smart wearables and health technology, together with Wild.AI, a wellness app for women, today announced a groundbreaking integration of Wild.AI's advanced women's health and wellness app directly on Amazfit smartwatches, starting with the Amazfit Active series. This collaboration makes the Amazfit Active the first smartwatch to integrate Wild.AI, focusing on female physiology and training needs. The integration will extend to other Amazfit series, offering advanced health management solutions for female users at no cost.

Users will receive personalized readiness scores, insights, recommendations, and training plans tailored specifically to women's health needs based on research from over 450 whitepapers. The integration delivers exercise and diet recommendations based on menstrual and hormonal cycles, covering all life stages from reproductive years to perimenopause and beyond.

Key Features:

First-of-its-kind On-Watch Experience: Zepp Health's Amazfit smartwatches, through the new Wild.AI mini app, offer women the ability to access their Wild.AI data and receive tailored health insights directly on their smartwatch. This integration allows women to manage their health and fitness more conveniently, directly from their wrist, making Amazfit a pioneer in offering female-tailored fitness directly on their smartwatch. Holistic Health Tracking with Tailored Recommendations: The mini app on Amazfit Active smartwatch provides women with training and performance recommendations specifically tailored to their unique physiology, fitness, and wellness needs from dietary to hormonal cycles information. This includes support for various life stages such as: Menstrual Cycle 149+ Types of Birth Control (Hormonal and Non-hormonal) Perimenopause Menopause Personalized diet and exercise to support fitness and physiology goals Seamless Integration: The integration of Wild.AI's advanced AI and data analytics with Zepp Health's wearable technology offers a seamless user experience. Women can effortlessly access valuable health insights, track their progress, and adjust their routines to meet their goals, all from a single, convenient platform. Smart Real-Time Insights: Delivers personalized health insights in real-time, allowing women to make informed decisions about their health and wellness. User-Centric Design: Specifically designed to meet the unique needs of women, enhancing user satisfaction and engagement. Wild.AI & Amazfit Active Readiness Score: Provides exercise and recovery insights based on the data gathered from Amazfit watches and self-reported data.

Addressing the Gap in Femtech

Sports studies historically prioritize male participants, limiting insights into women's specific health needs like performance and recovery. With 80% of medical research traditionally focused on males, women have often relied on technology designed for men. Wild.AI aims to change this narrative. Backed by extensive research and collaborations with leading experts, Wild.AI has developed an app that helps women optimize their nutrition, training, and recovery according to their hormonal and symptom fluctuations.

"Our app aggregates data from wearables and manual inputs to provide a female readiness score, guiding personalized training, nutrition, and recovery plans," said Hélène Guillaume, founder and CEO of Wild.AI. "At Wild.AI, we're committed to empowering women with innovative health technologies that embrace female physiology. This is the first-ever instance where the Wild.AI experience is accessible outside of the Wild.AI app. Our collaboration with Zepp Health marks a significant stride in delivering tailored health solutions, redefining how women engage with fitness and well-being through advanced data analytics and behavioral science."

Zepp Health's Commitment

"At Zepp Health, we are dedicated to advancing our smartwatch technology to meet the unique health needs of women. This integration with Wild.AI is a testament to our commitment to providing cutting-edge health insights and tools that empower women to take control of their wellness," said Wayne Huang, CEO of Zepp Health.

About the Amazfit Active

Recognizing that the future of smart wearables lies in AI-driven advancements that empower people to take control of their well-being, Zepp Health developed the Amazfit Active with a focus on an active lifestyle.

This watch combines the advanced technology and ultra-large display of the brand's sleek Amazfit GTS series with the compact and lightweight build of the popular Amazfit GTS Mini series, creating a device that is both elegant and powerful.

With vital data easily visible on the ultra-large 1.75" AMOLED display and a powerful battery lasting up to two weeks, the Amazfit Active integrates Zepp Flow™ for AI-powered comprehensive assistance, allowing users to control their watch entirely by voice.

The Amazfit Active is available for purchase on amazfit.com. The Wild.AI mini app only supports the English language, and it is now available for Amazfit Active users in the US, with availability for users in Europe and the Asia-Pacific region coming on September 1st, 2024.

About Zepp Health

Zepp Health (NYSE: ZEPP), a global smart wearable and health technology leader, empowers users to live their healthiest lives by optimizing their health, fitness, and wellness journeys through its leading consumer brands, Amazfit, Zepp Clarity, and Zepp Aura. Powered by its proprietary Zepp Digital Health Management Platform, which includes the Zepp OS, AI chips, biometric sensors, and data algorithms, it delivers cloud-based 24/7 actionable insights and guidance to help users attain their wellness goals.

With outstanding craftsmanship, Amazfit smartwatches have won many design awards, including the iF Design Award and the Red Dot Design Award. Launched in 2015, Amazfit is today embraced by millions of users.

To date, Zepp Health has shipped over 200 million units and its products are available in 90+ countries. Founded in 2013, Zepp Health has 1000+ employees and offices across the Americas, EMEA, and APAC regions. For more information, visit www.zepp.com.

About Wild.AI

Wild.AI helps women turn their hormones into their superpower through an ecosystem of groundbreaking products. Their flagship product, the Wild.AI app, is dedicated to helping women enhance their fitness and sports performance through insights tailored to the main milestones in a woman's life - menstrual cycle (including 148 birth controls), perimenopause, and menopause. The app, backed by 450 whitepapers, offers practical training, nutrition, and recovery advice to optimize health and fitness outcomes. Wild.AI also offers a comprehensive suite of additional tools, including a coaching dashboard, a coaching academy, and a supplement store designed to enhance women's health and performance.

