Zepp Health's Amazfit Adds US Olympic Medalist Morgan Pearson and Italian National Endurance Icon Yemaneberhan Crippa to Team Amazfit Roster of Athlete Ambassadors

Amazfit smartwatches and fitness wearables continue to unlock potential for endurance athletes with unparalleled performance benefits

MILPITAS, Calif., June 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Zepp Health Corporation ("Zepp Health") (NYSE: ZEPP), a global leader in smart wearables and health technology, has announced that Amazfit's growing roster of international athletes has added Morgan Pearson and Yemaneberhan "Yeman" Crippa. Pearson and Crippa join renowned German marathon runner Hendrik Pfeiffer, and Polish ultra-distance runner Edyta Lewandowska, as members of Team Amazfit ahead of the 2024 Olympic Games.

Pearson is an American triathlete and reigning silver medalist at the 2020 Olympic Games. Most recently he won a gold medal at the 2024 World Triathlon Championship Series in Japan - which sealed his qualification to the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris. He began competing in the sport in 2018 and qualified for the national team in his first year. His partnership with Amazfit reflects a dedication to pushing boundaries in multi-discipline sports, and his collaboration highlights the versatility and performance benefits of Amazfit smartwatches and fitness wearables.

Crippa, an Ethiopian-born, Italian long-distance runner, holds an array of European records and championships, making him a prominent figure in the international running community. He is the reigning European Champion in the 10,000m and competed in the 5,000m and 10,000m races at 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games. Crippa's partnership with Amazfit signifies a commitment to excellence and innovation in long-distance running.

"These partnerships represent an exciting chapter for Amazfit as we continue to expand our presence in the running and endurance sectors, and provide performance advantages by way of our cutting-edge smart wearables," said Wayne Huang, CEO of Zepp Health. "We look forward to collaborating with Yeman [Crippa] and Morgan [Pearson] and inspiring athletes around the world by creating performance advantages with our smartwatches and fitness wearables that provide real-time data insights and personalized training plans."

As part of Team Amazfit, these elite athletes will not only serve as brand ambassadors but also collaborate closely with Amazfit's research and development team to enhance product innovation and functionality.

Empowering Athletes with Advanced Features - Unlocking Potential

Within the Amazfit lineup, the Cheetah series stands as the apex of innovation in specialized sports watches. Crafted with industry-leading GPS technology and with the ability to generate AI-driven training regimes, these smartwatches are meticulously designed to provide athletes of all levels with the tools they need to train smarter, perform better, and achieve their goals with precision. The Amazfit Cheetah series is engineered to elevate every aspect of an athlete's journey from enhancing performance during training sessions and/or aiding in precision tracking during competitions.

Redefining Athletic Recovery

Amazfit wearables surpass conventional devices with advanced features that help athletes optimize their recovery. The Readiness feature, now part of the Amazfit Cheetah series and the newly-released Amazfit Helio Ring, provides invaluable insights into both physical and mental conditions. This allows athletes to take control of their recovery just as they manage their performance.

The Amazfit Helio Ring reaches its full potential when paired with an Amazfit smartwatch like the acclaimed Amazfit Cheetah Pro or Amazfit T-Rex Ultra. The Zepp App integrates data from both the watch and ring, eliminating the need to switch between multiple applications for workout and sleep data.

This unified platform offers athletes a sophisticated yet user-friendly solution for 24/7 health and fitness monitoring, combining performance data from their smartwatch with recovery insights from the Helio Ring.

About Zepp Health

Zepp Health (NYSE: ZEPP), a global smart wearable and health technology leader, empowers users to live their healthiest lives by optimizing their health, fitness, and wellness journeys through its leading consumer brands, Amazfit, Zepp Clarity, and Zepp Aura. Powered by its proprietary Zepp Digital Health Management Platform, which includes the Zepp OS, AI chips, biometric sensors, and data algorithms, it delivers cloud-based 24/7 actionable insights and guidance to help users attain their wellness goals.

With outstanding craftsmanship, Amazfit smartwatches have won many design awards, including the iF Design Award and the Red Dot Design Award. Launched in 2015, Amazfit is today embraced by millions of users.

To date, Zepp Health has shipped over 200 million units and its products are available in 90+ countries. Founded in 2013, Zepp Health has 1000+ employees and offices across the Americas, EMEA, and APAC regions. For more information, visit www.zepp.com.

