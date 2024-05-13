Zepp Health's Amazfit Signs Multi-Year Partnership as Official Sponsor of Escape from Alcatraz Triathlon

MILPITAS, Calif., May 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Zepp Health Corporation ("Zepp Health") (NYSE: ZEPP), a global leader in smart wearables and health technology, proudly announces Amazfit as the Official Sponsor of the Escape from Alcatraz Triathlon (EFAT) which takes place annually in San Francisco. Zepp Health's Amazfit has been working with EFAT since 2022, reinforcing its commitment to supporting the triathlete communities.

As the Official Smartwatch Sponsor of the Escape from Alcatraz Triathlon, Amazfit will also provide selected triathletes with Amazfit T-Rex Ultra outdoor smartwatches to track their performance and personal health metrics, through the race and beyond. An official Amazfit booth will be on-site to cheer on the participants and educate the racing and endurance communities about its collection of smartwatches and fitness wearables.

The Amazfit T-Rex Ultra is not just a watch; it's a companion built for adventurers and outdoor athletes. Along with a 10 ATM water-resistance grade, the military-grade design is crafted from strong 316L stainless steel, and incorporates a patented mud-resistant bridge and buttons. These premium design elements, coupled with accurate GPS tracking, detailed offline maps, and a dedicated Triathlon workout mode, make the Amazfit T-Rex Ultra the ideal companion to face the harsh conditions that the Escape From Alcatraz course will have in-store.

"Zepp Health is thrilled to be partnering with the Escape from Alcatraz Triathlon, an event that epitomizes the spirit of endurance and determination within the triathlete community," said Wayne Huang, CEO of Zepp Health. "Through this partnership, we aim to provide triathletes with the tools they need to push their limits and achieve their goals. The Amazfit T-Rex series outdoor smartwatch is designed to withstand the toughest challenges, making it the perfect companion for athletes tackling the Escape from Alcatraz course. We look forward to cheering on participants and showcasing the capabilities of our innovative technology."

"We are excited to have Amazfit by Zepp Health as the Official Smartwatch Sponsor of the Escape from Alcatraz Triathlon," said [EFAT Spokesperson]. "Their commitment to supporting triathlete communities aligns perfectly with our mission of providing an exceptional experience for athletes. With their cutting-edge technology, Amazfit will undoubtedly enhance the EFAT experience for all participants."

Since the first race in 1981, the Escape from Alcatraz Triathlon has enticed top professional and amateur triathletes to attempt the impossible – ESCAPE from Alcatraz Island. The infamy of Alcatraz Island is part of the attraction that draws more than 2,000 triathletes to San Francisco year after year. The Escape from Alcatraz Triathlon includes a 1.5-mile swim from Alcatraz Island in the San Francisco Bay. The race continues with an 18-mile bike ride out the Great Highway, through the Golden Gate Park, and concludes with an 8-mile run through the Golden Gate National Recreation Area. The finish is at The Marina Green.

About Zepp Health

Zepp Health (NYSE: ZEPP), a global smart wearable and health technology leader, empowers users to live their healthiest lives by optimizing their health, fitness, and wellness journeys through its leading consumer brands, Amazfit, Zepp Clarity, and Zepp Aura. Powered by its proprietary Zepp Digital Health Management Platform, which includes the Zepp OS, AI chips, biometric sensors, and data algorithms, it delivers cloud-based 24/7 actionable insights and guidance to help users attain their wellness goals.

With outstanding craftsmanship, Amazfit smartwatches have won many design awards, including the iF Design Award and the Red Dot Design Award. Launched in 2015, Amazfit is today embraced by millions of users.

To date, Zepp Health has shipped over 200 million units and its products are available in 90+ countries. Founded in 2013, Zepp Health has 1000+ employees and offices across the Americas, EMEA, and APAC regions. For more information, visit www.zepp.com.

About IMG

IMG is a global sports and culture company. It is a leader in rights management, multi-channel content production and distribution, consultancy and fan engagement; owns, produces and commercially represents hundreds of live events and experiences; and manages licensing programs for the world's best-known brands and trademarks. IMG is a subsidiary of Endeavor, a global sports and entertainment company.

