Zepto Life Technology Introduces FungiFlex® Pneumocystis jirovecii and FungiFlex® Mold Plus

New targeted plasma cfDNA liquid biopsy testing options expand the FungiFlex ®menu, allowing clinicians to order targeted Pneumocystis jirovecii testing or combined mold and P. jirovecii detection based on the clinical question.

ST. PAUL, Minn., July 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Zepto Life Technology is introducing FungiFlex®Pneumocystis jirovecii, a targeted plasma cell-free DNA (cfDNA) liquid biopsy assay for detection of P. jirovecii, and the FungiFlex® Mold Plus Panel, which combines invasive mold detection with P. jirovecii in a single plasma-based test order.

Patients at highest risk for Pneumocystis pneumonia (PCP) and invasive mold infections include transplant recipients, patients with hematologic malignancies, and others with compromised immune systems. Since launching the FungiFlex® Mold Panel earlier this year, physicians and clinical laboratories have repeatedly asked for Pneumocystis to be added to the FungiFlex® test menu. Because these infections frequently occur in the same high-risk patient populations, clinicians often want to evaluate both during the initial diagnostic workup. The expanded FungiFlex® testing menu now provides that flexibility through targeted or combined plasma cfDNA testing.

"The most rewarding part of launching FungiFlex® has been listening to our customers," said Hannah Zhang, Chief Executive Officer of Zepto Life Technology. "The request for Pneumocystis testing came up over and over again in conversation. This launch is a direct response to that feedback. We want the FungiFlex® test menu to reflect how fungal infections are evaluated in real-world clinical practice."

FungiFlex® is Zepto's menu of targeted plasma cfDNA liquid biopsy tests designed to provide minimally invasive identification of fungal pathogens directly from plasma. Together with the existing FungiFlex® Mold Panel, laboratories and clinicians can now select the test that best matches their clinical question.

The FungiFlex® test menu now includes:

FungiFlex ® Mold Panel: Plasma cfDNA detection of 14 species of invasive mold pathogens, including Aspergillus , Mucorales, Fusarium , and Scedosporium/Lomentospora .

Plasma cfDNA detection of 14 species of invasive mold pathogens, including , Mucorales, , and . FungiFlex ® Pneumocystis jirovecii : Targeted plasma cfDNA detection of P. jirovecii .

Targeted plasma cfDNA detection of . FungiFlex® Mold Plus Panel: Combined plasma cfDNA detection of invasive mold pathogens and P. jirovecii in a single panel.

Testing is performed through Zepto Life Technology's CLIA-certified reference laboratory. Results are reported in less than 24 hours after sample receipt.

The introduction of these new testing options represents the next step in the expansion of the FungiFlex® test menu. Zepto plans to continue expanding the menu with additional targeted plasma cfDNA assays addressing important unmet needs in fungal diagnostics.

About Zepto Life Technology

Zepto Life Technology is a molecular diagnostics company offering targeted plasma cell-free DNA (cfDNA) liquid biopsy testing for infectious diseases through its CLIA-certified reference laboratory. The company's growing FungiFlex® testing menu provides minimally invasive, species-level detection of fungal pathogens directly from plasma, while the Zepto MDx Platform is being advanced to bring onsite, sample-to-result liquid biopsy diagnostic capabilities to hospital laboratories.

For more information, visit www.zeptolife.com

Media Contact

Daphne Yuan

Zepto Life Technology

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SOURCE Zepto Life Technology