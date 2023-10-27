Zerich Securities Rebrands into Mind Money, an Innovative European Investment Technology Hub

LIMASSOL, Cyprus, Oct. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Zerich Securities, a prominent name in investment and finance since 2010, proudly announces its rebranding to Mind Money , marking a significant shift towards innovation and data analytics in the financial landscape. With a refreshed vision and a dynamic approach, Mind Money is set to revolutionize how individuals and institutions engage with financial markets.

Headquartered in Limassol, Cyprus, and regulated by CySEC CIF License 115/10, Mind Money evolved into a leading European investment technology and financial engineering hub under the visionary leadership of CEO Julia Khandoshko and Head of Portfolio Management Alexey Afanassievskiy. Both leaders are seasoned financial managers with a strong background in the IT sector, perfectly positioning them to drive Mind Money's shift towards innovation and a data-driven approach.

The company's services encompass seamless access to a wide array of financial instruments, including stocks, exchange-traded funds, and bonds on major stock markets, as well as exclusive opportunities for pre-IPO and IPO investments in global markets. Mind Money's classic financial instruments, complemented by a scientific approach and advanced technologies, also include custody and portfolio management for clients, along with efficient tax planning for the swift movement of funds between diverse financial markets and institutions operating in various tax jurisdictions.

Mind Money takes a scientific data-driven approach to investment strategies, thus enhancing risk management and enabling the customization of trading strategies for clients based on their unique financial goals. One of the key foundations of Mind Money's approach is its reliance on advanced Artificial Intelligence (AI) applications, which underpin their trading strategies. These strategies are developed by a team of adept data scientists led by Alexey Afanassievskiy, who boasts over three decades of finance and computational mathematics experience.

Julia Khandoshko, CEO of Mind Money, expresses her excitement about the company's new chapter, saying, "Mind Money's rebranding is not just a name change; it is a testament to our dedication to innovation and excellence in the world of finance. The company's transformation and the adoption of advanced technologies will empower clients and investors with services designed to meet the challenges of the ever-evolving financial landscape."

SOURCE Mind Money