Zerion Pharma A/S appoints Mads Aaboe Jensen as Vice President, Business Development

Zerion Pharma A/S

01 Sep, 2023, 05:11 ET

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, Sept. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Zerion Pharma A/S ("ZERION") today announces that the Company has strengthened its management team with the appointment of Dr. Mads Aaboe Jensen as Vice President Business Development. Mads Aaboe joins ZERION from September 1. 

Mads Aaboe will be responsible for the Company's business development and commercial activities relating to ZERION's Dispersome® technology that has proven to be very efficient in improving the solubility and bioavailability of small molecule drugs. ZERION has established partnerships with a significant number of large pharmaceutical companies that are exploiting the Dispersome® platform for both new chemical entities as well as currently marketed drugs. Some of these partnerships are now proceeding into the clinical phase. 

"Mads will be a very important addition to our excellent management team and I am looking forward to working with Mads to further develop our existing business, secure more partnerships and execute ZERION's strategic goals. The team is everything for the company and Mads will surely play a key role in building the company in years to come", says Ole Wiborg, CEO of ZERION. 

Mads Aaboe Jensen joins ZERION with more than 20 years of experience at the crossroads of science and business. Prior to joining ZERION, he was VP of Business Development and Innovation at Scandion Oncology A/S, and before that he was leading RNA molecule external innovation at Roche. He is an established life science innovator and holds a MSc degree in Molecular Biology and a PhD degree in Medicine from Aarhus University. Furthermore, he has completed an executive CBL management & business education program at Henley Business School. 

About Zerion Pharma A/S  

ZERION develops its own proprietary drug formulations and offers its Dispersome® technology platform to established pharma companies as a means to solve their challenging drug solubility problems. By applying ZERION's technology, the solubility of poorly soluble compounds may be greatly enhanced, which improves their oral bioavailability and thereby therapeutic outcomes for the patients.   

ZERION was established in 2019 as a spin-out from the University of Copenhagen based on almost a decade of research.  

For more information, please visit www.zerion.eu or contact:   

Ole Wiborg, CEO, Mobile: +45 40 96 80 18, E-mail: [email protected]  

