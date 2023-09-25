Zerion Pharma A/S elects Carl-Åke Carlsson as Chairman of the Board

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, Sept. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Zerion Pharma A/S ("ZERION") today announces that the Company has elected Mr. Carl-Åke Carlsson as its new Chairman of the Board of Directors.

Mr. Carlsson brings over three decades of leadership and strategic experience in the pharmaceutical industry and embodies Scandinavian diversity: Born in Norway with Swedish ancestry and having spent over a decade living and working in Denmark. Carl-Åke joins Zerion's Board after 15 years as CEO of Xellia Pharmaceuticals, specializing in anti-infective and critical care treatments. Under his leadership, Xellia transitioned from a Scandinavian entity to a global contender, boasting annual sales to USD 300 million and a robust team of around 1,800 employees.

"We are excited to welcome Mr. Carlsson to our leadership team," said Ole Wiborg, CEO of ZERION, and continues: "ZERION stands in front of significant opportunities on the path to commercialise our Dispersome® technology platform, and I am convinced that Mr. Carlsson will be able to make a great contribution in both setting and implementing the strategic direction to exploit these opportunities to their maximum."

For his part, Mr. Carlsson commented, "I'm excited to join ZERION in this important role. I believe the company's technology holds immense potential, and I'm eager to contribute to the company's growth and innovation."

ZERION's Dispersome® technology has proven to be very efficient in improving the solubility and bioavailability of small molecule drugs. ZERION has established partnerships with a significant number of large pharmaceutical companies that are exploiting the Dispersome® platform for both new chemical entities as well as currently marketed drugs. Some of these partnerships are now proceeding into the clinical phase.

Before his tenure at Xellia, Mr. Carlsson held several leadership roles at Alpharma (NYSE:ALO). For a decade, he was integral to the top leadership, overseeing business within pharmaceutical retail, specialty institutional markets, and the extensive global B2B sectors. Mr. Carlsson is also serving at prominent board positions, including the biotech company Vectron Biosolutions and Lecka Alpha Trading LP.

About Zerion Pharma A/S

ZERION develops its own proprietary drug formulations and offers its Dispersome® technology platform to established pharma companies as a means to solve their challenging drug solubility problems. By applying ZERION's technology, the solubility of poorly soluble compounds may be greatly enhanced, which improves their oral bioavailability and thereby therapeutic outcomes for the patients.

ZERION was established in 2019 as a spin-out from the University of Copenhagen based on almost a decade of research.

For more information, please visit www.zerion.eu or contact:

Ole Wiborg, CEO, Mobile: +45 40 96 80 18, E-mail: [email protected]

