Zerion raises $8.2M to take decentralized finance mainstream

SAN FRANCISCO, July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Zerion , a leading investing interface for decentralized finance (DeFi), has raised $8.2M in Series A funding led by Mosaic Ventures , with participation from Placeholder , DCG , Lightspeed , Blockchain.com Ventures , and others.

Since raising a seed round in 2019, Zerion has built an award-winning interface that unlocks the world of DeFi for anyone, regardless of crypto knowledge or experience. Zerion is used by over 200K investors worldwide, serving everyone from high-net worth crypto "whales" to students wishing to send instant remittances. The app has processed $600M+ in transaction volume year-to-date and sees $5M traded daily, with a median trade size of $1,000. Zerion's user-centered design reflects in usage – the average investor opens their mobile app 9 times day.

In the same way that Google indexes information or Amazon aggregates providers of consumer goods, Zerion is well-positioned to be the all-inclusive portal to the world of DeFi.

Zerion was founded in 2016 by Evgeny Yurtaev (CEO), Vadim Koleoshkin (COO) and Alexey Bashlikov (CTO) – a group of global nomads with firsthand experience of the shortcomings of a legacy financial system that has been slow to modernize and globalize. Like countless others all over the world, crypto was the only universally-equitable gateway to financial markets – but most applications at the time were poorly designed and reserved for a highly technical audience.

They saw an opportunity to build a user-friendly interface for the rapidly expanding ecosystem of blockchain-based financial products and services. Decentralized finance now has over $60B in total value locked and encompasses everything from major cryptocurrencies like Ethereum to other forms of programmable money, crypto loans, social tokens and NFTs.

Unlike Coinbase or Robinhood, Zerion does not have custody of its users' funds. This agile approach sets the stage for tremendous growth – any asset that is tradeable on the Ethereum blockchain (and soon other blockchains) is tradeable on Zerion, including DeFi indexes, yield generating assets, liquidity pools and automated strategies.

With new funds secured, Zerion will accelerate its product roadmap, bring a host of new features to its global user base and recruit top talent to its distributed team.

"Zerion has quickly become a go-to app for many DeFi users. This milestone marks a new chapter on our path to a better financial world," said Evgeny Yurtaev, CEO and co-founder at Zerion. "We are thankful for the support and active involvement of our community, and excited to work with the best partners in the space to make decentralized finance easy for millions of people."

Toby Coppel from Mosaic Ventures and Brad Burnham from existing investor Placeholder will be joining Zerion's Board of Directors, each bringing expert knowledge on the strategies that helped early internet companies scale.

"We believe that Zerion will emerge as the leading interface for the financial products of the future - DeFi is creating an entirely new alternative financial ecosystem and Zerion enables millions of users to easily and transparently interact with it." said Toby Coppel , co-founder and partner at Mosaic Ventures.

Other investors who participated in this round include DeFi Alliance Fund , Continue Capital , SevenX Ventures , G1 Ventures , Bitscale Capital , Wintermute , The LAO and a group of angel investors from the crypto community:





About Zerion

Zerion is an investing app that enables anyone, anywhere in the world, to access a suite of new financial products and services built on the backbone of decentralized finance (DeFi). By combining simple, user-centered design with a powerful tech stack that aggregates across every major decentralized exchange, Zerion offers users a single point of entry for managing their digital assets with ease. The product is non-custodial, which means users never delegate their funds to the platform. This agile approach mitigates centralization risk and has allowed Zerion to operate globally since inception.

Zerion was founded in 2016 by Evgeny Yurtaev (CEO), Alexey Bashlykov (CTO) and Vadim Koleoshkin (COO) with the mission to empower more people around the world with efficient, permissionless and transparent financial services. The company raised its seed round in 2019 and since then has built an award-winning interface with more than 200K monthly active users from over 150 countries.

To learn more, visit https://zerion.io or follow the company on Twitter @zerion_io .

Press Contact

Mary Devincenzi

Steele-Alloy Communications

408-761-4285

[email protected]

SOURCE Zerion

Related Links

www.zerion.io

