Zerion Teams Up With SLP Network for Blockchain Expertise and Technical Review

SAN FRANCISCO, June 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Zerion, the fintech company connecting investors and blockchain companies to facilitate successful tokenization, collaborates with SLP Network (SLP), a decentralized loyalty platform powered by blockchain, to further develop SLP Network's token-based product offering.

SLP's loyalty platform features a blockchain-based bonus point exchange, dedicated loyalty token wallets and a targeted marketing engine. SLP helps companies leverage blockchain to bring security and transparency to loyalty programs, making rewards more meaningful and easier to redeem, and strengthening customer loyalty overall.

With this collaboration, SLP Network with consult on the technical enhancement of its token-based product offerings.

Zerion is a market leader in blockchain technology, featuring a diverse team of experts who provide companies with the infrastructure and technical knowledge needed to create tokenized ecosystems and decentralized economies.

Zerion will consult with SLP on the implementation of smart contracts, transactional records that require no intermediary or third-party verification, as well as technical review of its blockchain-based infrastructure. They will also provide consultation with regard to SLP Network's token wallet and loyalty platform security.

"Zerion is renowned in the 'cryptocommunity' for its technical wizardry around blockchain and token-based ecosystems," said Leonid Shangin, CEO and co-founder of SLP Network. "As our platform evolves, we will benefit greatly from their counsel and the knowledge and skills their team contributes to improving the security and usability of our application."

About Zerion

Founded in 2015, Zerion is a rapidly growing fintech company that helps great ideas succeed by powering the tokenization of the economy. Zerion has created a platform to facilitate successful token sales, providing companies with a secure infrastructure to issue tokens. It is now the first fintech leader to pair up its tokenization platform with a seamless investment and tracking interface for crypto investors. The company has helped its partners raise over $55 million safely and securely, connecting them to a growing community of 30,000 investors. It aims to forge a new economy that is decentralized, democratized and empowers both companies and investors. For more information about Zerion, please visit: https://zerion.io/

About SLP Network

Founded in 2018, SLP Network is a decentralized exchange for customer loyalty points where consumers can exchange bonus points for SLP tokens and exchange tokens for bonus points other consumers have placed onto the platform. SLP Network aims to help consumers regain value from unused bonus points. SLP's team comes from SailPlay, a leader in the customer loyalty space that was founded in 2012 with clients around the world including organizations such as Papa John's, Sephora, Estee Lauder, and Crocs. To learn more about SLP Network, please visit: https://slp.network/

