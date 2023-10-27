ZERO BREEZE Launches Mark 3: The Revolutionary Portable AC for Outdoors on Indiegogo

News provided by

ZERO BREEZE

27 Oct, 2023, 08:59 ET

PLANO, Texas, Oct. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ZERO BREEZE, a leading innovator with a 7-year history in the outdoor portable cooling industry proudly announces the launch of its newest product, the Mark 3 AC. The campaign kicked off on October 25th and astonishingly surpassed its funding goal by 350% within the first 24 hours.

Proven Track Record

Continue Reading
ZERO BREEZE Mark 3 Ultimate Portable AC for Outdoors
ZERO BREEZE Mark 3 Ultimate Portable AC for Outdoors

The Mark 2, the predecessor of the Mark 3, has been indispensable in the professional motor racing scene, chosen by almost all teams in the IndyCar series to keep their drivers cool.

Off-road enthusiasts using rooftop tents also consider the Mark 2 to be a 'game-changing' device that enhances their outdoor sleeping experience.

Why Outdoor AC?

Heat can hold people back from fully enjoying their outdoor adventures or completing their work efficiently. ZERO BREEZE offers them comfort and safety with unique one-hand pickup air conditioners where traditional cooling solutions fall short.

Introducing Mark 3

The Mark 3 is not just another portable AC; it's a powerhouse designed for the outdoors. With an impressive cooling capacity of 5,280 BTU, perfect for campers, van dwellers, overlanding enthusiasts, and semi-truck drivers.

Key Features

Enhanced Cooling: Doubles the cooling capacity from the previous generation, boasting 5,280 BTU.

Unrivaled Portability: Despite its power, the Mark 3 remains compact, measuring just 22" x 10" x 12" and weighing 19.8 lbs.

Versatile Modes: Choose from seven unique modes to tailor your comfort: Rocket, Cool, Sleep, Fan, Dry, Care, and Heating.

Intelligent Thermostat: Offers a dual thermostat option for personalized comfort.

Improved Drainage: Features an upgraded drainage system that is not reliant on gravity.

Off-Grid Capabilities: Compatible with various power sources, including an AC 500W Adapter, Mark 3 Batteries, and a 500W MPPT solar setup.

Special Offer: Get ready for Black Friday with the Mark 3 available at an exclusive early bird price of $899 on Indiegogo until December 9, 2023 – a significant reduction from its retail price of $1,299.

About ZERO BREEZE

With a 7-year legacy of innovation, ZERO BREEZE has been revolutionizing outdoor comfort. From the groundbreaking Mark 1, world's coolest portable AC in 2016 to the Mark 2 with self developed dual-cylinder soda can compressor, in 2019, its products have served a global market spanning over 40 countries and areas.

Link:

https://www.indiegogo.com/projects/zero-breeze-mark-3-revolutionary-portable-ac#/

https://www.zerobreeze.com/

SOURCE ZERO BREEZE

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.