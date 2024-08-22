Zero Calorie, 'Guilt-Free' Dessert Sauces Released by DreamPak

New Sugar & Calorie-Free Technology Set to Disrupt Toppings Market

MCLEAN, Va., Aug. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DreamPak has transformed numerous markets over the past several years- the latest being a 'guilt-free' dessert sauce boasting zero sugar and zero calories. Each 12oz. squeeze bottle delivers 23 servings of the leading topping flavors that can be used to create coffee or milk-inspired beverages or added on top ice cream or lattes.

"This is one of the most exciting innovations that I've ever created," said Dr. Aly Gamay, President & CEO of DreamPak. "Consumers can finally get the 'best of both worlds' with our unique offerings, enjoying the bliss of Caramel, Double Fudge, and other tasty flavors without the burden of calories."

The company is offering the new lineup to leading national brands, as well as directly to retailers hungry to expand the reach of their own label. At an MSRP of $4.98, the value proposition is truly unbeatable for both distributors and stores. Further, the introduction of a Cotton Candy variety is expected to bring younger consumers into the mix. Pumpkin Spice and other seasonal flavors will be available for limited times throughout the year. "We are looking to innovative in terms of formulation, flavor, packaging, and any other differentiator that the marketplace is seeking," continued Dr. Gamay. "That's what sets DreamPak apart from the competition."

The next big category-changer for DreamPak will be an 'All-Natural' line of zero calorie, zero sugar dessert sauces that is set to debut in Q2 of 2025. The company has not yet released specifics on this much-anticipated innovation; however, they are already receiving numerous requests from both their branded and retail partners.

