Zero Carbon Leader Jumps on Board with Green Trends Shaping the Future of Beauty

TAOYUAN CITY, Taiwan, Aug. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Thirteen years ago, Taiwan's Steven Ko embraced the burgeoning sustainability trend when he founded the green beauty brand O'right, thus beginning his journey towards a zero carbon world. Now known as the mastermind behind the world's first zero carbon shampoo and a green brand that even French and Japanese cosmetics groups are looking to buy, Ko has spoken at both APEC and the United Nations Sustainable Development Summit.

Steven Ko, the zero carbon beauty pioneer behind the global green empire, is the award-winning founder and chairman of the green beauty brand O'right. Always leading by example as an entrepreneur, Ko has made it a priority to promote a circular economy, advocate zero carbon products, and share his values as the leader of a zero carbon company. Ko has also been invited to give speeches at APEC, the UN Sustainable Development Summit, the Asia Carbon Footprint Network (ACFN) Seminar and CosmoTalks Steven Ko revolutionized the global beauty industry with the award-winning green brand. His leadership has brought O'right tremendous success, with several awards that include the Sustainable Beauty Award, Green World Award, International Exhibition of Inventions of Geneva, iENA Nuremburg, INPEX, Red Dot Award and iF Design Award.

Ever since Ko embarked on this green journey, he has made sure to put the zero carbon concept at the core of his business, always striving towards a circular economy. Though Ko may be the owner of a relatively small business, he is making a big impact. At O'right, Ko has played a key role in reducing 1.6 million kilograms of carbon emissions, which is the equivalent of planting 140,000 trees.

Today, as the earth's resources continue to be exhausted, sustainability has never been a more pressing issue globally, and Steven Ko has taken it upon himself to do something about this before it's too late.

Beyond the Buzzword

Embracing his role as an environmental activist, Ko is leading the mission for a cleaner and healthier environment, especially in protecting the earth and its people from the harmful effects of pollution.

As the visionary founder of O'right has often said, "Sustainability is more than just a buzzword." This is why in 2011, the green brand from a small island called Taiwan drew global attention with the world's first zero carbon shampoo.

The company then took sustainability to the next level and set a precedent in sustainable beauty by introducing the multi-award-winning, internationally renowned Tree in the Bottle shampoo, which quickly became a household name for its ability to literally grow into a tree when buried in soil.

In 2012, the emerging eco brand created the first green GMP-certified cosmetic factory in Asia, making it one of the few beauty brands to combine its office space and manufacturing facilities. Even today, O'right's Green Headquarters continue to attract corporations and organizations who want to see for themselves the secret behind the company's "green" success.

Even before the COP 16 at the 2010 United Nations Climate Change Conference, O'right had already integrated supply chain sustainability. In fact, Ko believes that a company should set the industry standard for responsible manufacturing by initiating greenhouse gas emissions inventories in its products and organization first, thereby making it possible for sustainability to become a reality.

Ko's revolutionary innovations for sustainable change have not stopped there. Recently, O'right began to use shampoo and body wash bottles and pumps made entirely from traceable, renewable plastic materials, which allows them to naturally decompose within 28 days after use when discharged into rivers. His team also masterminded the idea to turn farm waste into beauty products–-most notably with the Caffeine Botanical Scalp Revitalizer, a best-seller that put O'right on the global map in over 40 countries due to its innovative formulation made from coffee husk waste.

Leading the Green Revolution

O'right has never been just a hair and skin care company. Instead, it is a brand that is dedicated to giving people, society, and the environment the best care. As a green advocate, O'right has initiated the world's largest environmental movement, Earth Hour, in Taiwan for 9 years and recently joined RE100 to make a global, public commitment to 100 percent renewable electricity by 2025.

Steven Ko started with nothing to building a green empire that has revolutionized the eco-beauty industry. Seventeen years ago, he committed whole-heartedly to his vision for a greener tomorrow, and to this day, he has remained a trailblazer in the green revolution to provide beauty products that benefit both people and the planet.

For more information, please visit: www.oright.com.tw

Media contact:

George Hu

220521@email4pr.com

886-919563599

SOURCE O'right