Zero-Carbon Nuclear Power Emerging as a Critical Pillar of the Clean Electricity Market Delivering a Scalable Growth Gateway

Power Demand Growth and Net-Zero Goals Support Nuclear Market Expansion and Rising Revenue Opportunities

NEW YORK, Dec. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Zero-carbon nuclear electricity plays a critical role in the global transition to clean energy by providing reliable, large-scale power with virtually no direct greenhouse gas emissions. Unlike intermittent renewable sources such as wind and solar, nuclear plants operate at high capacity factors, delivering steady baseload electricity regardless of weather or time of day. This reliability makes nuclear power especially valuable for decarbonizing industrial sectors and supporting electric grids with growing shares of variable renewables, while maintaining energy security. Industry research indicates that the global nuclear power market is expected to grow steadily into 2026. Multiple market analysts project the market value to be in the approximate range of $38–42 billion in 2026. One report estimates the market at about $40.48 billion in 2025 and rising to roughly $41.68 billion in 2026, reflecting a multi-year expansion trend as nuclear capacity increases worldwide and investments in plant life extensions and new builds continue. - The market for zero-carbon nuclear electricity is shaped by policy frameworks, capital costs, and technological innovation. Government support through carbon pricing, clean energy standards, and long-term power purchase agreements has become a key driver of new investments and life-extension projects for existing reactors. At the same time, advanced reactor designs—including small modular reactors (SMRs)—are gaining attention for their potential to reduce upfront costs, improve safety, and serve niche markets such as remote regions, data centers, and industrial heat applications. Active companies in the markets this week include DevvStream Corp. (NASDAQ: DEVS), XCF Global Inc. (NASDAQ: SAFX), Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. (NASDAQ: DJT), Constellation Energy Corporation (NASDAQ: CEG) and NuScale Power Corporation (NYSE: SMR).

Despite its advantages, the nuclear electricity market faces challenges that affect competitiveness, including high initial investment requirements, long project timelines, and public perception concerns related to safety and waste management. However, as countries commit to net-zero targets and seek firm, zero-carbon power sources, nuclear energy is increasingly viewed as a complement to renewables rather than a competitor. This evolving perspective is driving renewed interest in nuclear electricity as a strategic asset within a diversified, low-carbon energy market. Looking ahead, the zero-carbon nuclear electricity market is positioned for measured but durable growth. Challenges remain—particularly around project execution, waste management, and public acceptance—but the macro drivers of decarbonization, electrification, and energy security are structural and long-term. As grids demand clean, reliable power at scale, nuclear energy is likely to secure a larger and more resilient role in the global electricity mix, supporting both climate objectives and economic competitiveness.

DevvStream, Southern, IP3, and XCF to Evaluate Development of America-First Nuclear Power, Advanced Fuels, and Digital Environmental Asset Monetization - Potential to advance next-generation eSAF pathways by pairing continuous clean electricity with electrolysis, hydrogen production, and low-carbon fuel synthesis - DevvStream Corp. (NASDAQ: DEVS) ($DEVS) ("DevvStream"), a leading carbon management and environmental-asset monetization firm, today announced a non-binding memorandum of understanding ("MOU") to evaluate a strategic collaboration focused on small modular reactor ("SMR") nuclear power development, electro-sustainable aviation fuel ("eSAF") production, and the creation, verification, and monetization of eligible environmental attributes alongside IP3 Corporation ("IP3"), Southern Energy Renewables Inc. ("Southern"), and XCF Global Inc. (NASDAQ: SAFX) ("XCF") (together "the parties").

The MOU outlines a proposed integrated framework to assess the development and deployment of firm, zero-carbon nuclear electricity from SMRs to support clean fuel production and energy-intensive end markets, including AI data centers, while enabling robust environmental-attribute structures that may meet evolving compliance, reporting, and market standards. The MOU also outlines a framework to explore the development and deployment of SMR-generated electricity to support existing and future operating assets, including a potential nuclear power solution for a proposed SAF refinery in Louisiana, and to enable a scalable portfolio of verifiable environmental attributes.

If pursued, the parties intend to advance reliable, zero-carbon nuclear power to enable continuous electrolysis, hydrogen production, and downstream fuel synthesis, while also supporting excess clean-power offtake for third-party customers where appropriate.

The parties also intend to evaluate, as part of the negotiation of definitive agreements, environmental-attribute structures associated with eSAF and related low-carbon fuel pathways, including emerging "book-and-claim" and SAF certificate frameworks that allow airlines and corporate buyers to access verified in-sector emissions reduction attributes when physical fuel delivery is constrained.

In parallel, and pending the execution of definitive agreements, the MOU contemplates future development of digital infrastructure to enhance transparency, provenance, and auditability, including tokenization of eligible environmental assets and the use of digital measurement, reporting, and verification ("MRV") systems to support data quality, provenance, and auditability.

"Together, we are exploring real-world asset and tokenized environmental-asset frameworks with the potential to unlock additional value, improve liquidity, and help lower the delivered cost of clean energy and fuels," said Sunny Trinh, Chief Executive Officer of DevvStream. "We see this as a potential America-first model that combines U.S. resources, digital infrastructure, and scalable markets."

"This MOU reflects our focus on putting American energy, infrastructure, and production first," said Jay Patel, Chief Executive Officer of Southern Energy Renewables. "As the development of advanced nuclear platforms gain momentum, we believe the goal of developing and deploying firm, domestic power is becoming essential for fuels, manufacturing, and data-driven industries. We are committed to exploring how nuclear power, combined with U.S. biomass resources, can enable an integrated, multi-product approach that strengthens U.S. industrial leadership while remaining globally competitive."

RDML (Ret.) Mike Hewitt, Chief Executive Officer of IP3, added: "Clean, reliable nuclear power is increasingly being pursued as foundational infrastructure for American energy security and industrial growth. We are excited to explore a strategic relationship with XCF, DevvStream, and Southern, including the potential deployment of small modular reactor technology to provide firm power and support e‑SAF production for European markets. IP3's business model to develop infrastructure projects to privatize Small Modular Reactors for multiple offtakers such as AI and data centers that support government and commercial requirements. We believe pairing firm power development with practical environmental‑asset design and monetization can create a differentiated platform that meets real customer demand while delivering the transparency the market expects." Continued… Read this full release and additional news for DEVS by visiting: https://www.devvstream.com/news/news-releases/

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. (NASDAQ: DJT) ("TMTG") and TAE Technologies, Inc. ("TAE") recently announced the signing of a definitive merger agreement to combine in an all-stock transaction valued at more than $6 billion. Upon closing, shareholders of each company will own approximately 50% of the combined company on a fully diluted equity basis. The companies have posted supplemental slides to their respective websites, all of which can be accessed at tmtgcorp.com and tae.com.

Highlights: Transaction to create one of the world's first publicly traded fusion companies. Deal to combine TMTG's access to significant capital and TAE's leading fusion technology. In 2026, the combined company plans to site and begin construction on the world's first utility-scale fusion power plant (50 MWe), subject to required approvals. Additional fusion power plants are planned and expected to be 350 – 500 MWe. Fusion power plants are expected to provide economic, abundant, and dependable electricity that would help America win the A.I. revolution and maintain its global economic dominance.

Constellation Energy Corporation (NASDAQ: CEG) was recently awarded "Energy Deal of the Year" at the 2025 Platts Global Energy Awards for its 20-year power purchase agreement with Microsoft that paved the way for the launch of the Crane Clean Energy Center and restart of Unit 1 in Londonderry, Pa. This historic restart stands as a defining moment for American nuclear power and commercial interest in nuclear energy to power the data economy.

"We're very proud of our team's tireless work to make the Crane restart possible. This project will create more than 3,000 jobs, add over $16 billion to Pennsylvania's GDP, and generate more than $3 billion in community supporting taxes," said Dan Eggers, Constellation Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. "This award demonstrates the transformative impact of working together with partners like Microsoft and Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro to meet the region's growing energy needs and put 835 MWs of clean, reliable power back on the grid at a critical time."

NuScale Power Corporation (NYSE: SMR), the industry-leading provider of proprietary and innovative advanced small modular reactor (SMR) nuclear technology, recently congratulated its exclusive global strategic partner, ENTRA1 Energy, on being positioned to receive up to $25 billion in investment capital under the newly signed $550 billion U.S.-Japan Framework Agreement.

The bilateral framework agreement, announced by the White House following a meeting between President Donald J. Trump and Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi in Tokyo this week, will mobilize up to $550 billion in public- and private-sector investment to expand critical energy infrastructure and strengthen supply chains.

As part of this initiative, ENTRA1 Energy will develop a fleet of power plants utilizing baseload energy sources. The program will serve fast-growing energy demand from AI data centers, manufacturing and national defense, while creating thousands of high-quality American jobs and reinforcing U.S. energy independence.

