Zero Discharge of Hazardous Chemicals: TÜV Rheinland is approved laboratory for Manmade Cellulosic Fibers Testing

TÜV Rheinland has become an approved laboratory under the Zero Discharge of Hazardous Chemicals (ZDHC) MMCF Guidelines Wastewater Version 2.1

BOXBOROUGH, Mass., Aug. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TÜV Rheinland has been certified as an approved laboratory under the zero Discharge of Hazardous Chemicals (ZDHC) MMCF Guidelines Wastewater Version 2.1. The recently released ZDHC MMCF guidelines 2.1 provide a clear point of reference for sector-wide benchmarking and best practice sharing on hazardous emissions and chemicals management. The guidelines provide a collaborative and aligned approach to these fibers that would generate cleaner outputs from production while including a circular approach to their processes.

The ZDHC Roadmap to Zero Program (ZDHC) is a collaboration of brands, value chain affiliates and associates committed to eliminating hazardous substances from the textile, apparel and footwear value chain. To address the use and discharge of hazardous chemicals in MMCF manufacturing, ZDHC published the ZDHC MMCF Guidelines V1.0 in April 2020. MMCF manufacturing facilities will need to implement the MMCF Wastewater Guidelines V2.1 requirements from the October 2023 testing cycle.

Manmade cellulosic fibers (MMCF) include viscose staple fiber, lyocell, viscose filament yarn (VFY), cuprammonium rayon (cupro), and cellulose acetate (acetate), and play a significant role in textile manufacturing. To date, the sector has faced considerable social and environmental challenges – e. g. in the sectors of raw material sourcing or safe chemical use in the production process. As per MMCF 2030 vision, zero discharge of hazardous wastewater and sludge is crucial underpinning for producing with zero harm.

Overall, the importance of the ZDHC MMCF Guidelines lies in their potential to create a more sustainable, less hazardous, and environmentally responsible textile industry. The qualification of TÜV Rheinland as a ZDHC MMCF wastewater and sludge approved laboratory is part of the company's ongoing efforts to supply sustainable practices across industries. As a leading provider of testing, inspection, and certification services, TÜV Rheinland is dedicated to helping brands and manufacturing sites reduce the environmental footprint of the textile industry.

