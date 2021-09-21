Zero Down Supply Chain Solutions Featured in Hot Companies 2021-2022 Special Edition by Parcel Magazine

SUNRISE, Fla., Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Zero Down Supply Chain Solutions is pleased to announce the company's inclusion in the 2021-2022 edition of Parcel magazine's annual Hot Companies issue. This marks the third year the company has been featured in the magazine's coveted special issue. The 2021-2022 Hot Companies include leaders in logistics and supply chain that provide unique shipping solutions to retailers, manufacturers, and third-party logistics companies.

Featured on page 49, readers can view a full-page showcase of Zero Down's many services that save clients time, money, and other valuable resources by providing comprehensive and technology-based solutions.

The writeup showcases Zero Down's real results, including 15-25% reduction in shipping costs, 2-5%+ savings with Parcel Audit service, $37,000 saved for a client in the first three months with Parcel Claims service, and 1.5-2 hours saved per employee, per day by automating data extraction and reporting. It also describes how Zero Down paves the path for clients' digital transformations by leveraging technology to automate audits for all carriers including regional parcel carriers and final mile, parcel negotiations to show total landed cost, reconciliation of accounting processes — and so much more.

"It is always a pleasure to be featured in Parcel's annual Hot Companies issue," said Brad McBride, CEO of Zero Down Supply Chain Solutions. "We continue to provide increasingly better technology and results for our many clients, making their professional lives easier while helping boost their bottom line. This mission is important to us, and we are glad to be able to reach more potential customers who can benefit our services."

Zero Down offers comprehensive solutions that are proven to create savings and efficiencies, all powered by the company's industry-leading, proprietary software for supply chain management, FreightOptics. Zero Down provides first-class Audit, Optimization, Business Intelligence, and Transportation Management System services that help clients increase visibility and cut costs.

For the full Hot Companies 2021-2022 issue of Parcel Magazine, visit https://bit.ly/3BZNya6 .

About Zero Down Supply Chain Solutions

Since 2003, Zero Down Supply Chain Solutions has provided its clients with a consultative-style approach that dramatically reduces transportation and supply chain expenses. Through its Audit, Business Intelligence, Optimization, and TMS service offerings, Zero Down uncovers unnecessary, hidden expenses in carrier agreements, and presents its findings as unbiased, actionable data. Long-standing industry experience, detailed negotiation capabilities, and Zero Down's proprietary software suite, FreightOptics, provide the right tools and total visibility, so identifying - and improving upon - areas of inefficiency is easier than ever. Zero Down services companies that ship Domestic and International: Small Parcel, Less Than Truckload, Truckload, International Air and Ocean, and Ocean Contracts direct with Steamship Lines. For more information on Zero Down, visit www.zdscs.com .

