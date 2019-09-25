Zero Down Supply Chain Solutions Named "Hot Company" By Parcel Magazine For Second Year In A Row

SUNRISE, Fla., Sept. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Zero Down Supply Chain Solutions is pleased to announce the company's inclusion in Parcel Magazine's annual "Hot Companies" issue for the second year in a row. A profile on Zero Down is showcased in a full-page feature with information on benefits, capabilities, and recent successes. The recognition is an acknowledgment the company's full range of solutions, from small parcel auditing to last mile visibility.

The article also features an Executive Statement from Zero Down CEO, Brad A. McBride.

He states, "It is a pleasure to be selected as a Hot Company for the second year in a row! Our non-intrusive approach has been tried and proven to be successful over the last 15 years, and our solutions continue to provide real results that impact the bottom line. We'd like to show you how with a complimentary demo. Contact our team today."

Zero Down offers comprehensive solutions that are proven to create savings and efficiencies, all powered by the company's industry-leading, proprietary software for supply chain management, FreightOptics . Zero Down provides first-class Audit, Optimization, Business Intelligence, Transportation Management System, Packaging Analysis, Bill Pay, Duty Drawback, Claims and Insurance services that help clients increase visibility and cut costs.

For the full Hot Companies 2019-2020 issue of Parcel Magazine, visit https://bit.ly/2lOdDXv.

About Zero Down Supply Chain Solutions

Since 2003, Zero Down Supply Chain Solutions has provided clients with a consultative-style approach that dramatically reduces transportation and supply chain expenses. Through its Optimization, Audit and Visibility service offerings, Zero Down uncovers unnecessary, hidden expenses in carrier agreements, and presents its findings as unbiased, actionable data. Long standing industry experience, detailed negotiation capabilities, and Zero Down's proprietary software suite, FreightOptics, provide the right tools and total visibility, so identifying - and improving upon - areas of inefficiency is easier than ever. Zero Down services companies that ship Domestic and International: Small Parcel, Less Than Truckload, Truckload, International Air and Ocean, and Ocean Contracts direct with Steamship Lines. For more information on Zero Down, visit www.zdscs.com .

