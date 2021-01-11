Zero Egg Celebrates Veganuary With Tropicaleo Restaurant Partnership

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As demand for alternatives to animal products is at an all-time high among omnivores, vegetarians, and vegans alike, Zero Egg celebrates "Veganuary" by announcing a partnership with Birmingham, Alabama based eatery Tropicaleo, which added Zero Egg as a key ingredient in its kitchen, to satisfy customers' requests for more plant-based menu offerings.

Tropicaleo breakfast biscuit sandwich. Melissa's biscuits with Zero Egg, Brandon's cheese, Beyond sausage, and vegan butter. Tropicaleo "A Caballo." Rice, Zero Egg scramble, Beyond sausage, and sweet plantains.

Tropicaleo is well known for providing the Birmingham area with a refreshing menu that pays homage to its Taíno, African, and Spanish roots, while also utilizing an array of sustainable practices to further enhance their diners' experience.

"We're excited for our brand new veganuary menu featuring several new dishes made with Zero Egg," said Gabe Marrero, owner and founder, Tropicaleo. "These menu items taste so good you wouldn't believe they are made without eggs. It feels great to be able to add this innovation to our menu and offer exciting new dishes to our guests while continuing to raise the bar in our sustainability efforts."

Some of the items featured include the "A Caballo," a Spanish inspired rice bowl with Zero Egg scramble, Beyond sausage, and sweet plantains, and the Breakfast Sandwich, a take on the classic egg sandwich, using Melinda's biscuits with Zero Egg, Brandon's cheese, Beyond sausage, and vegan butter.

To celebrate the new menu launch, Zero Egg and Tropicaleo are hosting a collaborative pop-up dinner event on Wednesday, January 13 with curated dishes, all made with Zero Egg. For every order, Zero Egg will donate $5 to the Cahaba River Society .

"For the theme of the menu, we've decided to take a look at traditional foods from around the globe," said Mario Rodriguez, Corporate Chef, Zero Egg. "We had fun creating the menu together and being creative with the culinary potential of Zero Egg. Expect hand-rolled gnocchis, tamales, and egg salad tea sandwiches amongst our limited time pop-up dishes."

Zero Egg launched in the U.S. in the fall of 2020 as the first egg replacement that tastes, looks, and functions like an ordinary egg, but is entirely made from plants.

Gabe opened Tropicaleo in the Avondale area of Birmingham in 2016 to cater to the growing number of diners seeking out healthy, sustainable, and ethnic dining options.

"Providing Zero Egg to Tropicaleo is so exciting for us because this is exactly how we imagined our product to be used," said Isabelle Francois, General Manager, Zero Egg North America. "Designed with a clean taste and a texture to be used in a wide variety of dishes where eggs are traditionally used, Zero Egg will be sure to offer Gabe's team increased flexibility in the kitchen at an affordable cost."

Zero Egg is based on a unique blend of plant proteins from soy, potato, pea, and chickpea. It brings the power of plant-based to the health-conscious consumer from a nutritional standpoint with no cholesterol, low fat, and low-calorie benefits (only 15 calories per egg substitute compared to the average 68 calories of an actual egg). Zero Egg is better for the planet, using 93 percent less water and energy and 92 percent less land, while also producing 59 percent less greenhouse gas emissions as compared to actual eggs.

About Zero Egg:

Animal friendly, sustainable, and a healthier alternative, Zero Egg is the plant-based egg for everyone. Zero Egg believes the plant-based egg should be an everyday choice and is on a mission to make plant-based food accessible to everyone. With a feather-light footprint, Zero Egg offers the taste and texture of an ordinary egg, has better-for-you attributes, and is easy on the planet. Zero Egg is determined to meet the growing demand for egg alternatives that taste, cook, and function like traditional eggs, specifically in foodservice and food manufacturing. In addition to the U.S., Zero Egg is also distributed in Israel and Europe. The company received early accolades at launch, including Calcalist's 2019 Food Innovation competition in Israel. More at www.zeroeggfood.com , Instagram and Linkedin.

