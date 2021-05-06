Zero Electric Vehicles Inc., Completes Successful Road Test of its Class 3 Delivery Van

In a private event for investors, industry partners and distinguished guests, on Friday, April 23 rd at 'Exponent' (the automotive proving track in Arizona), ZEV road tested its EV product lines, Trident and Athena, demonstrating its engineering prowess and tireless commitment to accelerating EV adoption.

"ZEV's showcase of these two EV platforms is the pinnacle of our incredible engineering team, their ingenuity and acute focus on customer experience through this demonstration delivers a clear and affordable path to sustainable EV solutions," said Carolyn Maury CEO of ZEV.

About ZEV:

Zero Electric Vehicles, Inc., ("ZEV") is an Arizona based Software-Defined Electric Vehicle manufacturer. ZEV's proprietary technologies and manufacturing process enables rapid development and training of EV system models to meet the demands of new EV customers. ZEV's extensive technology portfolio in applied power management intelligence and BEV thermal control delivers a highly scalable and configurable EV for commercial and consumer customers.

ZEV aspires to the highest standards for 'next gen' EVs by delivering high value and trustworthy products to global customers. ZEV - EV For All.

www.zeroevcorp.com

For More Information:

[email protected]

Phone: (480) 780-7338

Disclaimer:

This news release contains "forward-looking information" (within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws) and "forward-looking statements" (within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). Such statements or information are identified with words such as "anticipate", "believe", "expect", "plan", "intend", "potential", "estimate", "propose", "project", "outlook", "foresee" or similar words suggesting future outcomes or statements regarding an outlook. Such statements include the Company's expectations with respect to the capability, functionality, performance and cost of the Company's technology.

Such forward-looking information or statements are based on a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions which may cause actual results or other expectations to differ materially from those anticipated and which may prove to be incorrect. Assumptions have been made regarding, among other things, management's expectations regarding future growth, plans for and completion of projects by the Company's third-party relationships, availability of capital, and the necessity to incur capital and other expenditures. Actual results could differ materially due to a number of factors, including, without limitation, operational risks in the completion of the Company's anticipated projects, delays or changes in plans with respect to the development of the Company's anticipated projects by the Company's third-party relationships, risks affecting the Company's ability to execute projects, the ability to attract key personnel, and the inability to raise additional capital. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information or statements are reasonable, prospective investors in the Company's securities should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements because the Company can provide no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Forward- looking information and statements contained in this news release are as of the date of this news release and the Company assumes no obligation to update or revise this forward-looking information and statements except as required by law.

SOURCE Zero Electric Vehicles, Inc.

Related Links

https://www.zeroevcorp.com

