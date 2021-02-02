Zero Electric Vehicles, Inc. (ZEV) Adds Three Critical Executives to Leadership Team

Jonas has more than 20 years' experience building and delivering successful products and services around new and emerging technologies, from telematics systems to holographic beam-forming satellite antennas. His M&A work in technical due diligence resulted in several material events in funding and acquisitions. In his tenure, he led cross-functional teams delivering key solutions for Toyota, Fiat Group, Chrysler, Ford, Microsoft, and more.

ZEV's CEO, Carolyn Maury, commented, "Jonas brings a wealth of automotive technology experience spanning embedded software, autonomous systems, and connected services…,"

"ZEV is in a unique position, focused on a real gap in the automotive industry," added Mr. Nicholson. "I am pleased to join a team filled with industry visionaries and exceptional engineers on a product poised to make a real impact."

Dr. Arunachala Nadar Mada Kannan earned his PhD degree from the Indian Institute of Science, Bangalore in 1990 with a focus on metal/air batteries and alkaline fuel cells. Dr. Kannan joins as a Battery consultant at ZEV with his 30 years of experience in battery and fuel cell industry and academia.

At ZEV, he plays a key role in developing highly efficient battery package system for range extension along with longer cycle/calendar life of the world class ZEV's Trident. Dr. Kannan is a Professor in the Polytechnic School of the Ira A. Fulton Schools of Engineering at Arizona State University, USA, specializing in low temperature fuel cells, Li-ion batteries for automotive and stationary applications. Before his current position, Dr. Kannan worked as Chief Scientist at Hoku Scientific Inc., Hawaii in designing and developing fuel cells for electric vehicles. Dr. Kannan publishes extensively and presents regularly at national/international conferences on batteries, fuel cells and H 2 technologies. He serves as an Associate Editor of the International Journal of Hydrogen Energy, as well as on other editorial boards.

ZEV's CEO, Carolyn Maury, commented, "We are thrilled to have Dr. Kannan on board, he will help us as we seek to drive viability, efficiency and appeal of EV through our unique IP and technology."

As the CMO Nick Platt is helping bring the brand postioning for ZEV of 'Democratizing EV' to the world, with a career spanning two continents and three decades, Nick Platt creates magic in the moments that matter. Prior to joining ZEV Nick was Executive Creative Director at RAPP, responsible for all creative output produced in the agency's Los Angeles office, including creative campaigns for clients such as Toyota, Bank of America, and Mattel. His particular focus was on delivering creative solutions that are simple, relevant and original.

During his 30 years of experience in advertising and direct marketing, he has worked at a range of prominent agencies, including Saatchi & Saatchi, Proximity, and TBWA\GGT, among others. He has won numerous industry awards, including the Grand Prix at the New York Festivals, Gold at the ECHOs, D&AD, John Caples, DMAs and London International Advertising Awards.

"Joining this team is fantastic, you can feel the energy and see the determination that everyone brings. Helping ZEV share their vision with the world will be a absolute pleasure"

About Zero Electric Vehicles, Inc.

Zero Electric Vehicles INC. ("ZEV") is an Arizona based automotive design, EV technology and manufacturing company with an extensive background in applied power conservation intellectual property along with battery electric propulsion systems. The company is driven to produce the most efficient, high-scaled production all electric vehicle. ZEV is currently in development of the Trident where these proprietary power generation techniques will be showcased in the OEMs first production vehicle in Q1 2022. ZEV has sought to be the first manufacturer apart of the EV 2.0 movement. ZEV is breaking down the barriers of adoption, inviting participation in the EV experiences of the future, and creating the infrastructure to bring EV solutions to all.

