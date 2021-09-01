Zero Electric Vehicles, Inc. (ZEV) Finalizes Plan for State-of-the-Art Production Facility and New Headquarters in Gilbert, AZ, Bringing 300 EV Jobs to the Valley.

"We are thrilled that ZEV have selected Gilbert Crossroads for their new headquarters and look forward to welcoming them to their new state-of-the art manufacturing facility in December," said Mike Sacco, Vice President, EastGroup Properties. EastGroup Properties is the owner and developer of the four-building 318,000 square foot Gilbert Crossroads Business Park.

ZEV's location is strategically positioned to capitalize on their partnership with Arizona State University (ASU) to build on their incredible talent pool while developing new relationships with Grand Canyon University (GCU) and Maricopa County Community Colleges. "ZEV values the incredible talent coming through these college programs, we have over four graduates with patent filings in less than 6 months of development – that is rapid innovation," said Jim Maury, ZEV President.

ZEV will be expanding their fleet vehicle conversion production to 40 vehicles per day by Spring of 2022. This expansion will deliver over 300 new jobs to the city of Gilbert and surrounding area. ZEV has allocated 10K square feet to accelerate battery module design, development, certification and assembly to support fleet and passenger vehicle applications. This will bring high tech jobs, with expertise in battery cell chemistries, packaging, thermal management, and control interfaces to maximize energy density, configurability and safety through the vehicle lifecycle.

"It's with great excitement that we Welcome ZEV to Gilbert in their new 103,000 SQ FT stand-alone location on Germann Road! ZEV plans to hire 300 local employees over the next 12 months. We are grateful that ZEV chose Gilbert and thrilled for them to add to Gilbert's thriving business community," said Mayor Brigette Peterson, Gilbert City.

About ZEV:

Zero Electric Vehicles (ZEV) is an Arizona based Company with deep engineering roots that strives to be the worldwide leader in electrification for light and medium duty fleet vehicles. ZEV's proprietary powertrain (batteries and drive motor) configuration and rapid conversion turnaround of existing fleet vehicles will accelerate EV adoption globally and provide customers the support infrastructure, fleet services and knowledge they need to transform fleet operations to meet sustainability goals. ZEV's primary mission is to enable EV participation across the existing automotive and mobility ecosystem and support fleets through their electrification journey while scaling through democratized partnerships and making the 'dream' of EV accessible to all www.zeroevcorp.com.

For More Information:

[email protected]

Phone: (480) 780-7338

Disclaimer:

This news release contains "forward-looking information" (within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws) and "forward-looking statements" (within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). Such statements or information are identified with words such as "anticipate", "believe", "expect", "plan", "intend", "potential", "estimate", "propose", "project", "outlook", "foresee" or similar words suggesting future outcomes or statements regarding an outlook. Such statements include the Company's expectations with respect to the capability, functionality, performance and cost of the Company's technology.

Such forward-looking information or statements are based on a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions which may cause actual results or other expectations to differ materially from those anticipated and which may prove to be incorrect. Assumptions have been made regarding, among other things, management's expectations regarding future growth, plans for and completion of projects by the Company's third-party relationships, availability of capital, and the necessity to incur capital and other expenditures. Actual results could differ materially due to a number of factors, including, without limitation, operational risks in the completion of the Company's anticipated projects, delays or changes in plans with respect to the development of the Company's anticipated projects by the Company's third-party relationships, risks affecting the Company's ability to execute projects, the ability to attract key personnel, and the inability to raise additional capital. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information or statements are reasonable, prospective investors in the Company's securities should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements because the Company can provide no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Forward- looking information and statements contained in this news release are as of the date of this news release and the Company assumes no obligation to update or revise this forward-looking information and statements except as required by law.

SOURCE Zero Electric Vehicles, Inc.

Related Links

https://www.zeroevcorp.com

