Zero Electric Vehicles, Inc. (ZEV) Unveils Passenger Vehicle Chassis for EV Market

TEMPE, Ariz., Jan. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Zero Electric Vehicles, Inc. (the "Company" or "ZEV"), ZEV, an innovative sustainable energy company for electric vehicles, announces the unveiling of their electrified rolling passenger vehicle chassis with its proprietary energy capture technologies to maximize vehicle range. Range improvements have lagged many of the forthcoming enhancements to electric vehicles, fueling the ZEV team to rapidly deliver technologies that focus on providing more sustainable solutions to an evolving electric vehicle market. The unveiling of this chassis is only the first phase of a series of key demonstration milestones in 2021 leading to the delivery of the Company's concept vehicle, the Trident.

Our engineering team has constructed functional prototypes of proprietary energy capture devices, coupled with an advanced drivetrain control system based on the Company's intellectual property and incorporated them on the new chassis. ZEV's Chief Technology Officer (CTO), Damon Kuhn and Vice President of Electrical Engineering, Rick Lewis led a celebration of the Company's engineering advances, during the December 14th unveil in which customers, investors, and ZEV partners witnessed the display of advanced technologies on the modular-chassis platform.

"Rapid prototyping relies on expert knowledge of 3D computer aided design using the most advanced additive manufacturing techniques and 3D printers to create engineering sub-assemblies for detailed engineering simulation analysis and live road testing. The ZEV team uses this engineering construct, among others to quickly develop the chassis and range extension devices that will ultimately reduce parasitic loss during vehicle operation", said Charles Maury, Chief Scientist. ZEV began chassis prototype fabrication on October 5th of 2020, and released their completed passenger vehicle chassis on December 14th of 2020, setting the tone for accelerated prototype execution rates within the ZEV working environment. ZEV and their core group of partners have shown adaptability in times of constant change, enabling the team to strive towards their goal of producing the most efficient platform in the automotive market. ZEV CTO, Damon Kuhn said, "every functional component incorporated on our vehicle platform, regardless of class, will have been examined thoroughly to determine adequate efficiency in relation to current industry standard." This ensures quality manufacturing amidst the rapid prototyping development environment, while delivering production ready chassis ahead of its competitors.

ZEV's engineering team continues to execute on crucial deadlines that define the company's hunger for innovation and improvement defining the EV2.0 movement. ZEV's adaptive platform allows for an expansion of customers and partners, showcased on the passenger vehicle chassis, and provides an open runway towards road testing in early Q1 of 2021 during which live testing of multi-vehicle configurations will be demonstrated to assess the chassis' range & performance.

ZEV's CEO, Carolyn Maury states, "our ZEV family has been in non-stop execution mode to provide real substance to a market that requires fundamental change and innovation. Our team is determined to deliver on our technical maturation roadmap and provide the most optimized product we can for our customers and shareholders. Every step we take is positioned towards the creation and advancement of an EV2.0 product, we hold ourselves to the highest standard to earn the trust of our customers and partners in a market that requires authenticity."

Zero Electric Vehicles INC. ("ZEV") is an Arizona based automotive design, EV technology and manufacturing company with an extensive background in applied power conservation intellectual property along with battery electric propulsion systems. The company is driven to produce the most efficient, high-scaled production all electric vehicle. ZEV is currently in development of the Trident where these proprietary power generation techniques will be showcased in the OEMs first production vehicle in Q1 2022. ZEV has sought to be the first manufacturer apart of the EV 2.0 movement. ZEV is breaking down the barriers of adoption, inviting participation in the EV experiences of the future, and creating the infrastructure to bring EV solutions to all.

